A new, deeply unflattering photo of Donald Trump has the internet howling

A photo taken this week of Donald Trump has gone viral online. It does not show him at his best. It was already taken at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The Lincoln Project, the right-leaning organization that favors centerist candidates rather than anyone affiliated with MAGA, shared the image. It shows Trump hot, sweaty, and slathered particularly badly with bronzer.

“Name this foundation shade,” asked the accompanying caption.

Name this foundation shade. pic.twitter.com/jmyTTifZHS — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 24, 2024

Monty Python star Eric Idle was among those to chip in with suggestions, saying, “A wider pale of shite.”

A wider pale of shite. https://t.co/Z3M4mVk2OL — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) January 24, 2024

Others followed the theme.

Diaper beige. — Helene Bolduc (@skyriders1) January 24, 2024

DookieDazzle

FlushFantasy

Excremental Elegance — Sam  (@princesleeper) January 24, 2024

Toilet smear — Sam  (@princesleeper) January 24, 2024

Santorum 😏 — (((Tara Dublin))) Wrote An Awesome Book! (@taradublinrocks) January 24, 2024

Others offered less scatological suggestions.

"Commander in Peach" – leading the free world, one blush at a time. 🍑 — TwitTales (@xplorelevate) January 24, 2024

"Capitol Sunset" – when you want to look impeached by dusk. — TwitTales (@xplorelevate) January 24, 2024

Burnt mango. Badly burnt mango. — Ruben The Norse Whisperer supports Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@FonsboRuben) January 24, 2024

Also popular were, “Dirty Protest”, “Klu Klux Tan”, and “Impeach Melba”.

New Hampshire

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary, beating Nikki Haley by more than ten points (54.4% to 43.3%). However, although he currently looks highly likely to secure the Republican nomination for President, there are signs New Hampshire wasn’t all good news for him.

Haley won 60% of undeclared voters while Trump only got 38%. Also, in Iowa earlier in the month, 43% of people who intended to vote for Haley said they would vote for Biden if it comes to a 2024 rematch between the President and Trump.

In other words, although Trump is clearly the favorite with MAGA followers, some moderate Republican voters find him a turn-off.

The next primary takes place in South Carolina on February 24th. Despite decidedly losing to Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire, Haley has vowed to fight on to her home state.