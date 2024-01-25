yikes

A new, deeply unflattering photo of Donald Trump has the internet howling

By · 8 comments
Donald Trump
Donald Trump (Photo: Shutterstock)

A photo taken this week of Donald Trump has gone viral online. It does not show him at his best. It was already taken at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The Lincoln Project, the right-leaning organization that favors centerist candidates rather than anyone affiliated with MAGA, shared the image. It shows Trump hot, sweaty, and slathered particularly badly with bronzer.

“Name this foundation shade,” asked the accompanying caption.

Monty Python star Eric Idle was among those to chip in with suggestions, saying, “A wider pale of shite.”

Others followed the theme.

Others offered less scatological suggestions.

Also popular were, “Dirty Protest”, “Klu Klux Tan”, and “Impeach Melba”.

New Hampshire

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary, beating Nikki Haley by more than ten points (54.4% to 43.3%). However, although he currently looks highly likely to secure the Republican nomination for President, there are signs New Hampshire wasn’t all good news for him.

Haley won 60% of undeclared voters while Trump only got 38%. Also, in Iowa earlier in the month, 43% of people who intended to vote for Haley said they would vote for Biden if it comes to a 2024 rematch between the President and Trump.

In other words, although Trump is clearly the favorite with MAGA followers, some moderate Republican voters find him a turn-off.

The next primary takes place in South Carolina on February 24th. Despite decidedly losing to Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire, Haley has vowed to fight on to her home state.

Related:

What’s really going on with Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba?

Habba appeared at Trump’s New Hampshire victory party Tuesday, despite telling the judge in his defamation case that she was exposed to COVID over the weekend.

Melania is still MIA but Trump swears she’s gonna join him on the campaign trail soon… probably…

Melania Trump continues to be absent from the presidential campaign trail.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated