What’s really going on with Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba?

We need to talk about Alina Habba.

The now-ubiquitous Trump lawyer is with her client at all times, prompting speculation that her responsibilities stretch outside of the courtroom. While Melania is MIA, Habba is there, whether it’s the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party, or Trump’s victory speech in New Hampshire.

Wait… what??

Habba, who’s representing the quadruple-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term ex-president in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial, told the judge Monday she caught a fever over the weekend after dining with her parents, one whom contracted COVID.

A juror also displayed COVID-like symptoms, prompting Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to end the day early.

Habba asked for the trial to be delayed until Wednesday, due to Tuesday’s primary. But yesterday, the court announced the case would be suspended until Thursday.

Judge Kaplan did not provide a reason.

Though Habba tested negative for COVID Monday, she apparently thought the scare was legitimate enough to notify the court.

But there she was on Tuesday, soaking in Trump’s ridiculous victory speech, in which he insinuated Nikki Haley would also be under criminal investigation if she were the nominee.

“Per NBC News, Alina Habba was spotted tonight in New Hampshire. I’m guessing her health was not the reason for delaying the E. Jean Carroll trial, which is now scheduled to resume Thursday,” posted NBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin.

Alina Habba said she wasn’t feeling well this morning in court and she was exposed to her parents who have covid. Trump was sitting next to her at the Counsel table where they were repeatedly whispering to each other. Now Trump is heading to a rally in NH. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 22, 2024

Habba wasn’t an inactive bystander at Trump’s event, either. She was taking pics with attendees, including a young former Trump staffer named Dylan Quattrucci, who was thrown out of the party after he posted a picture with the attorney.

The reason for his ejection is unknown.

Former Trump staffer Dylan Quattrucci was thrown out of Trump's victory party after he posted a picture with Trump attorney Alina Habba after she told Judge Lewis Kaplan that she was feeling feverish and that at least one of her parents had tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/lNx3CpyBP8 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 24, 2024

It wouldn’t be past Habba, or anybody on Trump’s legal team, to traffic in deceitful tactics. Habba rose into Trump’s orbit when she allegedly tricked a former server at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, where she is a member, into signing an illegal non-disclosure agreement. The ex-server says she was sexually harassed and coerced into sex by a supervisor.

Weeks later, it was reported that Habba was on Trump’s legal payroll.

She’s stuck around ever since, and only seen her influence increase.

Habba’s growing role in MAGA World coincides with Melania’s absence. She’s seldom appeared in public over the last year, even prior to her late mother’s illness and eventual passing.

When asked about his wife’s whereabouts, Trump still can’t provide a straight answer. He promised this week Melania would play a significant role in his campaign eventually, but failed to provide specifics.

“She’s gonna play, and she always did play, a big role,” he said on Fox News. “She was somebody that you could rely on. She’s very smart, a very compassionate person… She wants to make America great again, too!”

The ex-FLOTUS’s lack of a public profile hasn’t stopped Habba from using her as a defense tactic. Last week, she expressed outrage the Carroll defamation trial wouldn’t be delayed due to Melania’s mother’s funeral.

“I will hear no more argument on it,” said Kaplan. “None. Do you understand that word? Sit down.”

Trump and Habba are expected back in court Thursday. A jury in a separate case already found Trump liable for defamation against Carroll, who says he sexually assaulted her in a department store in the 1990s.

Trump may testify, too. We know Habba will be at his side, before and afterwards.