Melania is still MIA but Trump swears she’s gonna join him on the campaign trail soon… probably…

Donald Trump is trying to convince everyone Melania will be part of his third presidential campaign. Unfortunately for the disgraced ex-president, this is one apparent lie he can’t get away with.

In a new interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, Trump insists Melania will start appearing on the campaign trail.

Just don’t ask for specifics.

“She’s gonna play, and she always did play, a big role,” he said. “She was somebody that you could rely on. She’s very smart, a very compassionate person… She wants to make America great again, too!”

Outside of a brief interview with Fox News almost a year ago now, Melania has stayed out of the race. For months, her absence sparked questions that her bloviating husband was unable to answer.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Trump couldn’t even describe what it’s like to eat dinner with his wife.

“Our dinners are… nice,” he stammered. “Our dinners are like other people’s dinners. We get along.”

Doesn’t sound so convincing! Around that time, it was reported the ex-FLOTUS “quietly” renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Trump.

She hasn’t appeared at any of his court appearances or arraignments, either.

While Melania was spotted with Donald at her mother’s funeral, cameras appeared to catch her shooing the quadruple-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term former president to his own limo.

The first time I’ve seen him acknowledge that no means no. — Tiffany Drastic (@PDXEleven) January 19, 2024

If he can’t stand up to Melania, how will he stand up to China? https://t.co/1RFL7jcu2j — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 20, 2024

Nobody loves you when you’re down and out https://t.co/vpLJ3hw52U — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) January 19, 2024

She detests him so much she won’t even ride with his ass https://t.co/mxuwzrUz7q — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 19, 2024

Melania’s mother, Amalija Knavs, passed away January 9. In the immediate aftermath, Trump’s allies cravenly tried to use her death as an excuse to postpone closing arguments in his $250 million fraud trial.

Though Melania’s mom was sick in the hospital prior to her passing, Trump didn’t appear to cancel any political events or miss his annual New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

He did, however, make a post on his Truth Social platform.

“This is a very sad night for the entire Trump family!!!,” he posted. “Melania’s great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky. She was an incredible woman, and will be missed far beyond words!”

Speaking of delayed court proceedings, Trump’s defamation trial is postponed until Wednesday, due to an ill juror. The trial is about Trump’s defamatory claims regarding former journalist E. Jean Carroll, who says he sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s.

Jurors in a separate trial awarded Carroll a little more than $2 million after finding Trump liable for making defamatory remarks.

With an array of court cases on his docket, Trump is often flanked by his lawyer, Alina Habba, who’s been filling in for Melania for months.

But yet, Trump says Melania will start appearing with him.

…Or will she?

“I think she’s going to be very active in the sense of being active, at the same time, I don’t want my family to be too active because they did such a great job last time,” Trump told Kilmeade.

The mystery continues.