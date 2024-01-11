Trump’s allies stoop to new low by using Melania in the most egregious way possible

The passing of Melania’s mother didn’t prevent Donald Trump from holding a campaign event in Iowa Wednesday night.
Or hosting a press conference outside of a New York City courthouse Thursday afternoon, following the conclusion of his $370 million fraud trial.
But it should’ve propelled the case’s judge, Arthur Engoron, to delay closing arguments, according to upset Republicans.
“This trial has been a joke from the beginning and not delaying it because of a death in the immediate family only solidifies Judge Engoron’s political agenda,” tweeted Montana Senator Steve Daines.
“These people are soulless,” cried Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville, who blocked most military promotions for the bulk of 2023.
“Can our ‘justice system’ stoop any lower,” asked Texas rep., and former White House doc, Ronny Jackson.
One of Trump’s lawyers asked Engoron Tuesday if closing arguments could be delayed until January 24 due to the passing of Melania’s mother, Amalija Knavs. Judge Engoron replied he was “sorry to hear the sad news,” but couldn’t fulfill the request.
Trump and his allies frequently attacked Engoron and his law clerk throughout the civil trial, which covered how Trump routinely falsified financial statements to secure better loans and insurance policies. New York Attorney General Letitia James is asking for $370 million in damages, and for Trump to never be allowed to operate a business in the state again.
Engoron and his clerk say they’ve faced a “deluge” of threats due to Trump’s extreme rhetoric. At one point, Judge Engoron imposed a gag order on Trump, barring him from commenting on court personnel.
But that didn’t stop Trump from targeting Engoron. On Thursday morning, someone threatened to blow up the judge’s house.
On Wednesday, Engoron told Trump’s attorneys the disgraced ex-president would only be allowed to speak in closing arguments if he stuck to the facts of the case.
Unsurprisingly, that did not happen.
Trump disregarded Engoron’s instructions Thursday, speaking from the defense table for nearly five minutes before the judge cut him off. Trump ranted and raved about “political witch hunts” and “election interference” but failed to offer an actual defense…outside of saying his “financial statements are perfect” and he secured “great loans.”
“Mr. Kise, please control your client,” Engoron said to Trump attorney Chris Kise.
When the proceedings ended, Trump lawyer Alina Habba, who’s seemingly replaced Melania in recent months, ranted to reporters about the motivations behind the case.
Trump stood behind her before speaking himself. Next week, he’ll be back in court for his defamation trial against E. Jean Carroll (a judge already found Trump was liable for making defamatory statements about Carroll, who says he sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s).
Following his screed, Trump exited towards a cheering crowd of supporters… or plants. Either one.
Trump first disclosed his mother-in-law’s illness on New Year’s Eve, when he said her condition prevented Melania from attending the party.
Trump, of course, couldn’t be bothered to comfort Melania or her mom. He stayed at Mar-a-Lago and partied with his sycophants and Vanilla Ice.
Melania’s mother passed away Tuesday, and less than 24 hours later, Trump was back on the campaign trial. He hosted a Fox News town hall Wednesday night.
Yet, Jim Jordan called Engoron “disgusting” for holding closing arguments the following morning.
New York Rep. Claudia Tenney took her insult one step further, calling Engoron “contemptible.”
As pointed out, these arguments would carry more weight if Trump displayed any affection towards Melania…ever. Because at this point, they just seem like the latest disingenuous ploy.
That would never happen, right?
