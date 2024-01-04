Trump’s lawyer just exposed the ex-president’s true feelings on a major issue & it proves he’s a total fraud

Donald Trump presents himself as an alpha male who’s confident he’ll be on every state’s presidential ballot this year.

But as it turns out, that’s not the case!

DJT is A-F-R-A-I-D.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

Trump’s omnipresent lawyer Alina Habba, who’s defending him in court and appearing to take Melania’s place away from it, spilled the beans in a Fox News interview with Martha MacCallum.

Despite appointing three Supreme Court justices, she says Trump is scared they’re not going to rule in his favor.

“You know, Republicans are conservative. They get nervous. They, unfortunately, are — sometimes shy away from being pro-Trump because they feel that even if the law is on our side, they might be swayed, much like the Democratic side, right?” she said.

Habba says Trump has voiced concerns to her that The Supreme Court might rule against him. pic.twitter.com/JBPtCQt23w — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2024

Trump is appealing rulings from two states, Colorado and Maine, that banished him from their 2024 primary ballots. The states are disqualifying Trump based on the 14th Amendment, which bars those who have “engaged in insurrection” against the U.S. from holding public office. (Trump is also facing two criminal indictments for his alleged role in trying to overturn the election. There are four overall!)

With a 6-3 conservative majority, conventional wisdom says the court will side with Trump in the election case. But there is some doubt among legal scholars, never mind Trump himself (apparently).

Michael Luttig, a well-known conservative former federal appeals court judge, told The Washington Post he thinks the majority of justices will uphold Colorado’s decision.

“If the Supreme Court takes the Colorado Supreme Court case, I believe it will affirm that court’s decision to disqualify the former president from the state’s primary ballot,” he said.

With two states now barring Trump, it’s increasingly vital for the Court to select the case and make a quick ruling. The six conservatives contend to be originalists, which could spell trouble for our quadruple-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term ex-president.

“Given how strong the historical evidence is, I think disqualification has a puncher’s chance at the Supreme Court,” said Maryland law professor Michael Graber. “This is a court that either uses originalism selectively or invents history.”

Habba is already in spin mode, blaming any potential ruling against Trump on political bias (huh)?

“Sometimes they’re trying to look so neutral that they make the wrong call. And I really encourage them to look at the law and look at the Constitution,” she said. “It’s just a simple decision and it should have nothing to do with whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat.”

Habba is a relatively new player in MAGA World, establishing herself when she allegedly tricked a worker at Trump Bedminster to sign an NDA. The worker accused her boss of sexual misconduct.

Habba is Trump’s chief defendant, appearing regularly on Fox News to state her boss’ increasingly deranged case. But that’s not all: she often accompanies Trump to public appearances.

Her emergence conspicuously coincides with Melania’s disappearance, sending Mar-a-Lago Palace Intrigue into overdrive.

In each of the last two months, Habba has accompanied Trump to UFC events. During one, she sported a necklace with the letters FJB–short for “F–k Joe Biden“–and a matching purse with “MAGA” etched across the front in rhinestones.

Classy lady!

She’s also been a regular guest at Mar-a-Lago, where once again, Melania isn’t seen.

Habba attended Trump’s sad New Year’s Eve party featuring Vanilla Ice; and you guessed it, Melania did not!

And yes, fired Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker really did share a photo…(the community note is an all-timer).

Thank you @AlinaHabba for defending our President & The Constitution from the pieces of shit trying to destroy it!

Insta seems to be having a HUGE problem with “The Truth”. It getting out and people are waking up to the false narrative & selective editing of the left. #TRUMP pic.twitter.com/B4Z6xjO8FC — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) January 1, 2024

To explain Melania’s absence, Trump said his wife’s mother is “very ill.”

He, of course, could never apparently be bothered to see his ailing mother-in-law. He had to party with his attorney!

Totally a normal thing to do…

Habba says she was asked if she'd rather be smart or pretty, and she answered, "Pretty. I can fake being smart."



Every one of her court and media appearances proves she can't. https://t.co/uHKJbm8wPG — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 4, 2024