Lindsey Graham hot-footed it to New York for the most Lindsey Graham of reasons

Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham in New York (Photo: X)

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was in New York City yesterday. Was he there to catch a Broadway show? Hit the bars?

No. He was there to fight for Chick-fil-A.

New York is considering legislation that would force some Chick-fil-A to open on Sundays. The law would apply only to restaurants located in rest arears on the state’s highway system.

Chick-fil-A has long faced criticism for its past donations to anti-LGBTQ Christian groups and politicians. The brand has endured boycotts and lost lucrative contracts over its stance. Its restaurants famously remain closed on Sundays.

Graham expressed disgust that a good Christian-oriented business might have to open on Sundays.

Standing outside a Chick-fil-A in Manhattan (nowhere near a highway rest stop), Graham posted a video to X, saying, “As I speak, the state of New York is trying to pass a law requiring Chick-fil-A to stay open on Sunday at state rest stops.

“This violates the Constitution, this violates the religious liberty of all of us and the company called Chick-fil-A, who tries to honor the Sabbath,” he continued. “Lend your voice to this cause, stand up for Chick-fil-A, we need to have their backs.”

Graham’s support for Chick-fil-A

This is not the first time Graham, a big fried-chicken fan, has spoken out in support of Chick-fil-A. In 2021, New York embarked on a $450 million plan to upgrade 27 rest stops across its highway network.

This led to one Democrat lawmaker, Harry Bronson, launching a petition. He wanted the state to reconsider awarding contracts to Chick-fil-A because of its previous anti-LGBTQ+ stance.

That petition failed. Once the renovation and rebuilding work on the 27 sites is complete, Chick-fil-A will operate ten of the locations.

Also in 2021, some students and faculty members at the Catholic Notre Dame University in Indiana launched a campaign to stop a Chick-fil-A outlet from arriving on campus.

Graham expressed anger at both actions. He promised to “go to war” for Chick-fil-A.

Many were unimpressed by Graham’s latest attempt to get down in the trenches for Chick-fil-A. After all, rest-stop restaurants are there to provide refreshments for tired motorists. There is a logic to such establishments remaining open seven days a week.

It’s worth noting the legislation New York is mulling, introduced by New York Assembly Member Tony Simone (D) earlier this month, would not apply to existing restaurants. Therefore, Chick-fil-A’s currently in place would likely not be impacted.

Posting one video was not enough for Graham. He later posted photos of himself inside a Manhattan Chick-fil-A, praising the staff.

“Tolerant” conservatives

Graham’s Chick-fil-A crusade was not the only thing he did to prompt mockery online yesterday. He also dropped in on Fox News. Not only did he again speak out in support of the chicken restaurant, he went on to point out that “Conservatives are tolerant, we are kind of get out of your business, you leave me alone, I’ll leave you alone.”

Many rolled their eyes hard at the idea that conservatives are “tolerant” or mind their own business when it comes to others.

