Lindsey Graham hot-footed it to New York for the most Lindsey Graham of reasons

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was in New York City yesterday. Was he there to catch a Broadway show? Hit the bars?
No. He was there to fight for Chick-fil-A.
New York is considering legislation that would force some Chick-fil-A to open on Sundays. The law would apply only to restaurants located in rest arears on the state’s highway system.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Chick-fil-A has long faced criticism for its past donations to anti-LGBTQ Christian groups and politicians. The brand has endured boycotts and lost lucrative contracts over its stance. Its restaurants famously remain closed on Sundays.
Graham expressed disgust that a good Christian-oriented business might have to open on Sundays.
Standing outside a Chick-fil-A in Manhattan (nowhere near a highway rest stop), Graham posted a video to X, saying, “As I speak, the state of New York is trying to pass a law requiring Chick-fil-A to stay open on Sunday at state rest stops.
“This violates the Constitution, this violates the religious liberty of all of us and the company called Chick-fil-A, who tries to honor the Sabbath,” he continued. “Lend your voice to this cause, stand up for Chick-fil-A, we need to have their backs.”
ICYMI: New York is trying to force @ChickfilA to remain open on Sunday at state rest areas.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 27, 2023
This is a blatant violation of this company’s constitutional rights, and we’re not going to let that happen without a fight.
Lend your voice and tell NY to keep their hands off OUR… pic.twitter.com/Nv1zBFII3E
Graham’s support for Chick-fil-A
This is not the first time Graham, a big fried-chicken fan, has spoken out in support of Chick-fil-A. In 2021, New York embarked on a $450 million plan to upgrade 27 rest stops across its highway network.
This led to one Democrat lawmaker, Harry Bronson, launching a petition. He wanted the state to reconsider awarding contracts to Chick-fil-A because of its previous anti-LGBTQ+ stance.
That petition failed. Once the renovation and rebuilding work on the 27 sites is complete, Chick-fil-A will operate ten of the locations.
Also in 2021, some students and faculty members at the Catholic Notre Dame University in Indiana launched a campaign to stop a Chick-fil-A outlet from arriving on campus.
Graham expressed anger at both actions. He promised to “go to war” for Chick-fil-A.
I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick-fil-A’s back.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 14, 2021
I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for.
Great food.
Great service.
Great values.
God bless Chick fil-A!
Many were unimpressed by Graham’s latest attempt to get down in the trenches for Chick-fil-A. After all, rest-stop restaurants are there to provide refreshments for tired motorists. There is a logic to such establishments remaining open seven days a week.
It is not a "blatant violation of the company's rights", it is a condition on getting a premium spot in a rest area which is there to specifically serve motorists.— Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) December 27, 2023
Don't want to be open on Sundays? Don't have a restaurant in a rest area. Simple enough.
Playing the victim card…
This guy would be the first one to cry if he pulled into a rest stop on a road trip and he couldn't get something to eat or drink.— Neall (@nlltrt) December 27, 2023
You were LITERALLY just community noted for your rhetoric Senator, and now, you are doubling down on it?@Lindsey Graham, I can’t wait until 2026 when We vote you OUT of office.— Thomas D Murphy For US Senate , SC (@tommurphy8485) December 27, 2023
Thomas D Murphy
US Senate, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/fZNGq8BCHp
It’s worth noting the legislation New York is mulling, introduced by New York Assembly Member Tony Simone (D) earlier this month, would not apply to existing restaurants. Therefore, Chick-fil-A’s currently in place would likely not be impacted.
Posting one video was not enough for Graham. He later posted photos of himself inside a Manhattan Chick-fil-A, praising the staff.
Just had lunch at the first @ChickfilA in Manhattan. Great food. Great staff. Oscar and Ray, the Managers, were terrific. They appreciate all of us standing up for Chick-fil-A’s values and rights in the state of New York. pic.twitter.com/u0jCON5B0s— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 27, 2023
“Tolerant” conservatives
Graham’s Chick-fil-A crusade was not the only thing he did to prompt mockery online yesterday. He also dropped in on Fox News. Not only did he again speak out in support of the chicken restaurant, he went on to point out that “Conservatives are tolerant, we are kind of get out of your business, you leave me alone, I’ll leave you alone.”
Many rolled their eyes hard at the idea that conservatives are “tolerant” or mind their own business when it comes to others.
This man called for a 15-week national abortion ban.— Covie (@covie_93) December 27, 2023
We stay out of your business unless you're gay, trans, want to teach your children actual history, need an abortion, or are a different religion than pseudo-Christian nationalist.— Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) December 27, 2023
Yeah, tolerant of corruption and insurrection.— Re-elect Biden 2024 (@Reelect_Biden) December 27, 2023
Related:
Lindsey Graham prepared to “go to war” to defend Chick-fil-A
“It’s fast food, dipsh*t. It isn’t Pearl Harbor,” said one of the hundreds of scathing comments to Graham’s Tweet.
Lindsey Graham says the floor of his home is littered with WHAT?!?
Here he goes again…
28 Comments
Mister P
Religious liberty is about freedom to practice one’s religion not chicken stands operating hours.
They could have people willing to work on Sunday keep the chicken frying and let the others have the day off.
abfab
And god for bid if you happen to be wearing the star of David around your neck…not that I would ever do that. And gurls you can forget about your nailpolish or your dreadloks..and boys, please leave your rainbows at home. ”My Pleasure”!
Bon Appétit.
Mister P
According to a new study, fewer than one percent of transgender people regret getting gender affirming surgery.
abfab
Battery chickens begin surgery the moment they are hatched. It’s horrific. And if the sex is wrong it’s off to the dog food processing plant. What good are you if you can’t lay an egg bitch.
Love, Debbie Downer.
ZzBomb
The answer here is simple. NY should just deny chick-fill-a any building or operating permits at rest stops and revoke any current or pending ones.
abfab
Give the spaces over to locally owned and operated NYS vendors. That is if you REALLY want farm-to-table healthy meals and good coffee to speed you on down the highway (withour feeling like you just ate tons of fast fatty food that will put you to sleep).
Herman75
Lindseybelle’s ears prick up whenever he hears mention of chicken.
But the poor ol’ girl will do whatever he can to raise funds now that MAGA and so many have turned away from him.
abfab
Her hotel is across from the Port Authority….it’s like one big chicken coop.
Mack
If Shit-fil-A doesn’t like it then they’re welcomed to leave the state. Nothing forcing them to be there.
abfab
Pushy evangelicals and the republicans standing up for our FREEDOMS AND LIBERTIES! They get rather miffed when they are disinvited to The Empire State. Just ask ivanka and the rest of her destructive ”family”.
Fname Optional Lname
In order to fulfill the NYS contract the business must be open for patrons 7 days a week. They should not have bid for space at NYS rest areas if they are unable to fulfill the contract. They are able to hire staff who do not care about working on Sunday. The Sabbath is on Saturday for some, Sunday for others, no mystery there. They want to cry victim to get the Fox news lemmings all riled up. Ignorance and anger is all they can handle.
Kangol2
Aunt Pittypat Lindsay doth declare more nonsense to get on the MAGAs’ and Don the Con’s side, but she needs to realize they don’t want her bootlicking any more! She’s worried about homophobic Chik-fil-A while this country has any number of challenges she and her Senate GOP colleagues refuse to do d@mn thing about, and this was the case even when they had complete control under Don the Con and Barack Obama!
abfab
Talk about someone who looks so out of place? It’s this troll on a NYC street. Not even Barney’s could dress this shlep.
Ronbo
If misgendering is wrong for others, what makes it right for you? As I’ve heard said elsewhere, “It’s worse than murder!!!” You make good points but obfuscate them with hypocrisy.
Speaking of not doing a “d@mn thing”, you are aware that Democratic President Obama had veto-proof Senate and the House; yet, chose the 1993 Republican alternative to single-payer (twice as expensive per capita) and chose to NOT codify the right to abortion.
We also watched President Biden carve-up “Build, Back, Better” removing all of the progressive priorities of a social safety net including: child care, elder care, expanded public education, etc…. Then Biden approved the Willow Project which negates the green agenda with MORE carbon pollution!
We need better politicians; these “Democrats” seem more like 1999 Republicans. At this rate in ten years, the DNC will look like tRump. Imagine how extremist the Republicans will have to become to look different from their twin, the DNC.
barryaksarben
oh Ron bo one more. dumbass saying the dems are soooo bad. F that S because no one ever said they were and most in office are only there because they are moderate dems NOT progressives. Im progressive and I will fight to make the party more progressive but. right now the REPUBLICAN party is out to destroy this country and take it over and never have another fair election ever again so I dont give a rats a about what the dems are doing wrong as the weak minded wont understand and may vote for the trump deplorables. Time to circle the wagons or else.
barryaksarben
I ate at a chik fil a ONE time back before I knew. they were so homophobic and I vowed never to eat there again and I have not. It is jsut a damned sandwich which you can find elsewhere the same with Hobby Lobby. I was in a Starbucks when I had a bout of colitis and asked if I could use the restroom at the Starbucks during covid and they said no but that I could run across the lot to the HOBBY LOBBY. I told them Id shit myself before ever going into a hobby lobby . I reached him in time but then thought I should have gone into Hobby Lobby and just let it rip like Maya Rudolph in Bridesmaids. They are coming for us gays so be smart enough to not help them in any way.
Baron Wiseman
@barryaksarben
“They were so homophobic….”
They were? What did they do? Say a silent prayer for you? Come to your table and ask if you wanted your beverage refilled without you asking? Give you a Bible verse with your sandwich? Egads!
Please tell us. As the perpetual victim that you are, please let us know of all the horrific, evil Christian details that the “homophobic” Chick-fil-A subjected you to. Please enlighten us.
abfab
Lindsey! Ask Miss Nikki Haley to join you down at your local Chix. She’s feeling down and burdened by ‘the slavery issue” and she could sure use a big heapin’ helpin’ of collards and spicy chitlins.
Mmmm mmmm GOOD MAGA food!
abfab
13 Emerging New York Fast Casuals to Watch our for. NYS talks about promoting NYS talent….STOP TALKING AND DO IT! And BOYCOTT this GMO chicken shack!
Junzi Kitchen. Locations: 2. …
Untamed Sandwiches. Locations: 3. …
Mulberry & Vine. Locations: 3. …
Fields Good Chicken. Locations: 4. …
Go! Go! …
LoLo’s Seafood Shack. Locations: 1. …
Inday. Locations: 3. …
Viên. Locations: 1.
SoloMcDaniel
Didn’t Mulberry & Vine close all their locations over a year ago?
abfab
I’m not following that closely. It’s hard to stay in bizz when the chains gobble up the landscape.
jp47
Why doesn’t Miss Lindsey do what elected officials are supposed to do, represent the people in their state/district. How does a restaurant franchise in New York have anything to do with the wants and needs of his constituents in South Carolina? This is true of all the so-called christian conservative Republican members of Congress. They screech about every “dangerous” talking point they can manufacture while ignoring the very real problems in their own backyards.
abfab
She looks like a fish out of water in the Big Apple. Recall the MTG fiasco? The little tricks and stunts to show they care never amount to anything. Except for a laugh or two.
Baron Wiseman
The United States Constitution be damned!
Many would love that. Not to worry.
New York law makers want to pass New York Assembly Bill A08336 that would not force current Chick-fil-A rest stop locations to open on Sundays. The bill only applies to future restaurant contracts. Chick-fil-A will operate in 10 of the 27 service areas.
Considering Chick-fil-A secured the highest customer service ranking in fast food for the ninth consecutive year in a row, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, New Yorkers will have nothing to worry about getting their delicious chicken fix for years to come.
dman
All the issues this closet case could be fighting for and he chooses keeping Chick-Fil-A open on Sundays! I’ve never been to a Chick-fil-A, will never step inside a Chick-Fil-A, and hopefully after his video will convince more people will do the same.
Mr.Gavin Elster
Jeesh! What crazy-ass James Bond-villain’s secret island, mad-scientist’s laboratory were Lindy and George Santos created? Hypocrites like them are far deadlier than SPECTRE, SMERSH, KAOS, communism, high cholesterol or nuclear fall-out. This nation, and her democracy has survived revolution, civil war, great Depression, two world wars, Covid19, only to die, slowly: impaled on the sharp, trunk of the GOP elephant!
M K
I’m sure Ms Lindsay has gotten his share of “chicken” at many rest areas.
humble charlie
he’s going for a lifetime supply of chick-fills-a**.
i wonder if he’s going to rerecord the hits of jim nabors using his stomach as a kettle drum.