Lindsey Graham hot-footed it to New York for the most Lindsey Graham of reasons

Lindsey Graham in New York (Photo: X)

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was in New York City yesterday. Was he there to catch a Broadway show? Hit the bars?

No. He was there to fight for Chick-fil-A.

New York is considering legislation that would force some Chick-fil-A to open on Sundays. The law would apply only to restaurants located in rest arears on the state’s highway system.

Chick-fil-A has long faced criticism for its past donations to anti-LGBTQ Christian groups and politicians. The brand has endured boycotts and lost lucrative contracts over its stance. Its restaurants famously remain closed on Sundays.

Graham expressed disgust that a good Christian-oriented business might have to open on Sundays.

Standing outside a Chick-fil-A in Manhattan (nowhere near a highway rest stop), Graham posted a video to X, saying, “As I speak, the state of New York is trying to pass a law requiring Chick-fil-A to stay open on Sunday at state rest stops.

“This violates the Constitution, this violates the religious liberty of all of us and the company called Chick-fil-A, who tries to honor the Sabbath,” he continued. “Lend your voice to this cause, stand up for Chick-fil-A, we need to have their backs.”

ICYMI: New York is trying to force @ChickfilA to remain open on Sunday at state rest areas.



This is a blatant violation of this company’s constitutional rights, and we’re not going to let that happen without a fight.



Lend your voice and tell NY to keep their hands off OUR… pic.twitter.com/Nv1zBFII3E — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 27, 2023

Graham’s support for Chick-fil-A

This is not the first time Graham, a big fried-chicken fan, has spoken out in support of Chick-fil-A. In 2021, New York embarked on a $450 million plan to upgrade 27 rest stops across its highway network.

This led to one Democrat lawmaker, Harry Bronson, launching a petition. He wanted the state to reconsider awarding contracts to Chick-fil-A because of its previous anti-LGBTQ+ stance.

That petition failed. Once the renovation and rebuilding work on the 27 sites is complete, Chick-fil-A will operate ten of the locations.

Also in 2021, some students and faculty members at the Catholic Notre Dame University in Indiana launched a campaign to stop a Chick-fil-A outlet from arriving on campus.

Graham expressed anger at both actions. He promised to “go to war” for Chick-fil-A.

I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick-fil-A’s back.



I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for.



Great food.

Great service.

Great values.



God bless Chick fil-A! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 14, 2021

Many were unimpressed by Graham’s latest attempt to get down in the trenches for Chick-fil-A. After all, rest-stop restaurants are there to provide refreshments for tired motorists. There is a logic to such establishments remaining open seven days a week.

It is not a "blatant violation of the company's rights", it is a condition on getting a premium spot in a rest area which is there to specifically serve motorists.



Don't want to be open on Sundays? Don't have a restaurant in a rest area. Simple enough.



Playing the victim card… — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) December 27, 2023

This guy would be the first one to cry if he pulled into a rest stop on a road trip and he couldn't get something to eat or drink. — Neall (@nlltrt) December 27, 2023

You were LITERALLY just community noted for your rhetoric Senator, and now, you are doubling down on it?@Lindsey Graham, I can’t wait until 2026 when We vote you OUT of office.



Thomas D Murphy

US Senate, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/fZNGq8BCHp — Thomas D Murphy For US Senate , SC (@tommurphy8485) December 27, 2023

It’s worth noting the legislation New York is mulling, introduced by New York Assembly Member Tony Simone (D) earlier this month, would not apply to existing restaurants. Therefore, Chick-fil-A’s currently in place would likely not be impacted.

Posting one video was not enough for Graham. He later posted photos of himself inside a Manhattan Chick-fil-A, praising the staff.

Just had lunch at the first @ChickfilA in Manhattan. Great food. Great staff. Oscar and Ray, the Managers, were terrific. They appreciate all of us standing up for Chick-fil-A’s values and rights in the state of New York. pic.twitter.com/u0jCON5B0s — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 27, 2023

“Tolerant” conservatives

Graham’s Chick-fil-A crusade was not the only thing he did to prompt mockery online yesterday. He also dropped in on Fox News. Not only did he again speak out in support of the chicken restaurant, he went on to point out that “Conservatives are tolerant, we are kind of get out of your business, you leave me alone, I’ll leave you alone.”

Many rolled their eyes hard at the idea that conservatives are “tolerant” or mind their own business when it comes to others.

This man called for a 15-week national abortion ban. — Covie (@covie_93) December 27, 2023

We stay out of your business unless you're gay, trans, want to teach your children actual history, need an abortion, or are a different religion than pseudo-Christian nationalist. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) December 27, 2023

Yeah, tolerant of corruption and insurrection. — Re-elect Biden 2024 (@Reelect_Biden) December 27, 2023

