LISTEN: 10 gay pop anthems for ‘Hot Boy Summer’ 2023 

What makes a great gay pop music anthem? It’s a fickle formula that music industry execs have been grappling to commodify for years. Some pop music artists, such as Cher, Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, seem to have it down to a science. But make no mistake, what’s a hit for the masses isn’t always a hit among the gays. And vice versa.

While some iconic songs take years and years to digest their multilayered meanings, gay pop is the musical equivalent of a carbohydrate. It’s sugary. It’s quick. It’s current! Well… sort of.

If you haven’t stepped foot into a gay club since the ’90s, or even the ’80s, you’re in luck. Thanks to TikTok, everything that is “old” is being remade and repackaged as a club bop for the younger generation. So even if you feel too passé to know today’s musical artists, you will be pleased to know you’re probably right on trend just by being born in a certain period.

Last year, Madonna capitalized on the old-is-new TikTok trend by releasing several remixes of her ’90’s hit “Frozen”—she even starred in the video alongside Nigerian rapper Fireboy, who is young enough to be her boytoy. Similarly, legendary pop fixtures Abba and Elton John equally capitalized on some newfound TikTok exposure by releasing a song that mashed up ABBA’s 1979 hit “Chiquitita” with John’s 1973 release, “Bennie And The Jets.”

When summer hits, gays of all ages must be ready to bring the fire on the dance floor. And the key to being the ultimate hot boy of the season is knowing what’s a bop and what’s not. Put these 10 gay pop music anthems in heavy rotation, and you will always know when to dance.

“GODDESS” by Sasha Colby

She’s a winner. She is an icon. And Sasha Colby is the moment. From getting shout outs on the legislative floor, to her now legendary nude lip synching performance, Colby seems out to quickly establish herself as a goddess of entertainment. What further proof do you need than her anthem, “GODDESS.” See her performance above and you will understand why. The actual song is short and sweet at just above two minutes, but ripe for a TikTok challenge for gays to show off their best summer fits.

“Alone” by Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj

After scoring an unholy amount of mainstream success as a feature on Sam Smith’s hit “Unholy,” trans pop princess Kim Petras is back in everyone’s ears with “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj. The song samples Alice Deejay’s iconic ’90’s banger “Better Off Alone,” and we envision gays everywhere lusting after their dance floor crushes to this updated sound. If you are a fan of rap-laced pop and want to delve deeper into what’s popular today, we recommend Minaj and Ice Spice’s aptly titled “Princess Diana.”

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” by David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray

Riding in on the ’90s nostalgia wave is David Guetta with “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” featuring English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie and Gen Z rap heir apparent Coi Leray. Guetta, who could qualify as a nostalgia act in his own right, has reconfigured Haddaway’s “What Is Love” to attract a new generation. Yes, the original is so good that not much tinkering is required, but Marie and Leray help propel Guetta’s version into something current that gives cool for a summer day at the beach.

“$100 Bill” by Big Freedia (feat. Ciara)

Big Freedia is the queer icon whose voice everyone has undoubtedly heard, but may not be intimately familiar with her musical sound. In the past, she has helped to deliver hits for the likes of Drake, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and many more. But now it’s Freedia’s time to shine on the newly released “$100 Bill” featuring Ciara. It has Freedia’s signature New Orleans bounce music flair with a bouncy message about feeling good and worthy. Picture gays putting this on repeat as they power walk through some metropolis on a hot day with iced coffee in tow.

“Welcome To My Island” by Caroline Polachek (George Daniel and Charli XCX Remix)

Caroline Polachek is practically begging you to take an island vacation this summer, and thankfully Charli XCX is along for the ride in the remix to this deep song. “Desire, I wanna turn into you/Float on the ocean blue” Polachek sings in one part. “Nothing’s gonna be the same again,” she sings in another. And it’s true. Nothing has been the same again since COVID-19 stole year’s from our lives, but this song feels like a gay proclamation that we are back and ready to dance.

“100% Pure Love” by Years & Years

“100% Pure Love” was first recorded by Crystal Waters for her second studio album, “Storyteller,” released in 1994. Years & Years demon twink Olly Alexander has made it his own with a sultry delivery on his version and a heady video to accompany. The lyrics say it all, “It’s twelve past midnight, don’t close your eyes/Your soul’s half alive, and I’ll be by your side.” Who hasn’t been there with a friend or crush or two? The song has always been one of the clubby greats. Alexander reminds everyone why.

“FLO” by Fly Girl ft. Missy Elliott

“FLO” by Fly girl featuring Missy Elliott is dripping with nostalgia. The song heavily leans into a lyric Elliott once rapped on her 2002 “Work It,” saying “If you’re a fly gal, get your nails done/Get a pedicure, get your hair did.” Fly girl has adapted these lyrics as an aesthetic and attitude for a new generation, and it’s a hit. Listen carefully to the bubbly lyrics behind the song, and you will understand why it’s become an anthem for gays who know how to rise above it all and still feel fly.

“Eat The Acid (Visualizer)” by Kesha

Kesha is back in rare form with a pulsing anthem about transformation. The title “Eat The Acid” is an ode to the often trippy drug-taking experience, but Kesha really makes it her own with a raw message that seems to reference her embattled struggles with her record label. It seems cathartic for Kesha in as much as it is emotional, and the result is a sweaty banger about inner exploration. Put this on and strap yourself in for a whirlwind of emotions that is perfect for those summer nights out that creep into early, early mornings.

“Diamonds & Dancefloors” by Ava Max

Ava Max’s musical aesthetic is gay pop in its purest form. Released January this year, Max’s titular track off her second studio album “Diamonds & Dancefloors” has a clear agenda that serves to appeal to her gay fans by highlighting what gays love the most: Diamonds and dance floors. The only thing that is missing is d*cks, but Grindr is always just a swipe away. Alternatively, Max’s darker feeling dance jam “Dancing’s Done” feels like an equally fun anthem for then the lights are turned off.

“Cupid” by Fifty Fifty

The popularity of this decidedly queer anthem is purely fueled by TikTok. An arbiter of the ever-rising popularity of K-Pop groups, the South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty delivers a cute, lovey jam with extra versions in English and a sped up version for social media. If you are looking to stay on top of what’s current and cool, start loading your playlists with K-Pop to get a feel for the future.

“Hot In It” by Tiësto & Charli XCX

When it comes to iconic gay songs, you’d be hard pressed not to find a song that doesn’t involve Charli XCX. She scores a winning collaboration with Tiësto here with “Hot In It,” and the accompanying video is a primer on her indisputable stage presence. Charli is legendary in the underground pop music scene and her recent mainstream success is a testament to just how catchy her songs can be. Her fans skew younger, but her production sound is sophisticated and enjoyable for anyone who just wants to dance.