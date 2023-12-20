LISTEN: 40 years after its release, Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ is simultaneously loved & avoided around the world

Released on December 3, 1984, Wham!’s “Last Christmas” has been an enduring holiday classic for nearly 40 years.

George Michael wrote the track in his childhood bedroom in 1983 and recorded, produced and played every instrument on the track the following August.

“The first time I ever heard it, it was absolutely knockout,” Michael’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley told People in November. “It sounded for all the world like a Christmas classic. It’s Christmas distilled if you ask me. It’s the essence of Christmas.”

Interestingly, the song has little to do with the holiday as it mostly deals with picking up the pieces from the heartache of an ill-fated relationship. Christmas is merely the mark of the romance’s demise.

“Last Christmas I gave you my heart/ But the very next day you gave it away,” the lyrics begin. “This year, to save me from tears/ I’ll give it to someone special.”

The accompanying music video is a fabulous visual time capsule of ’80s hair physics and gives more context to the aforementioned breakup as Michael laments his doomed romance when his ex-girlfriend turns up on Ridgeley’s arm while on a group ski trip to the Swiss Alps.

To make matters worse, she has apparently re-gifted the brooch Michael gave her “last Christmas” to Ridgeley. Gurl!

We’d be upset too if we weren’t howling at all the ginormous frosted, permed and lacquered manes frolicking in the snow!

Fun fact: The video is considered to be the last time Michael was seen clean shaven on film. His trademark scruff would debut in the “Everything She Wants” video and remain in some form throughout his career.

Upon the its release, “Last Christmas” made it to #2 on the UK chart and missed out at the top spot by another holiday classic that Michael recorded, Band Aid’s charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas.”

“Last Christmas” would later be included on Wham!’s 1986 final album Music From the Edge of Heaven.

In the United States, the song had a less conventional journey up the charts.

Despite getting tons of radio play, “Last Christmas” was not originally released as a commercial single in the US until 2014 and didn’t initially chart on the Billboard Hot 100. It now trends every holiday season and currently sits in the top 5 on the Hot 100 chart.

Over the years, Last Christmas has been covered by a slew of artists, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, Ashley Tisdale, Penatonix, Hilary Duff, Backstreet Boys, and on Glee.

It also inspired the 2019 Emilia Clarke rom-com Last Christmas, which features the titular song and other hits by Michael and Wham!

Despite the song’s widespread popularity, there are those that do their best to avoid hearing it every year in what’s become known as “Whamageddon.”

The viral game began nearly 20 years ago in Denmark and has seen its popularity grow as it continues to trend around the world on social media. The Whamageddon hashtag currently has more than 12 million views on TikTok alone.

The challenge entails avoiding hearing Wham!’s “Last Christmas” between December 1st and 11:59pm on December 24th. The second you hear a bar of the song you are considered out and will have to wait another year to play again.

Fans are encouraged to share a photo or video documenting the moment of audible disqualification by including the #Whamageddon hashtag on social media.

However, you are free to listen to Cascada’s 2007 rendition – or any other cover for that matter – as only the OG Wham! version will lead to your downfall.

While millions may be trying to abstain from hearing the sweet sound of Michael’s voice this holiday season, others simply can’t get enough as “Last Christmas” is within earshot of dethroning Mariah Carey’s “All I Want Is Christmas” and Brenda Lee’s “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” from the top of the charts.

Furthering the song’s sentimental legacy is the added poignancy in the aftermath of Michael’s untimely death at the age of 53 on December 25th, 2016.

Never mind Whamageddon and go listen to “Last Christmas” now!

Check out George Michael performing “Last Christmas” during his 25 Live tour at Wembley Arena in 2006.