LISTEN: This ’30s country band made the “fruitiest” anthem you’ve never heard

The life of a cowboy out on the range is a lonesome one, with only a campfire and your fellow menfolk to keep you warm at night.

While Salty Holmes and his band, the Prairie Ramblers, may not have been out there wrangling cattle for a living, they kept that spirit of close country camaraderie afire in some of their tunes.

Under the musical alias Sweet Violet Boys, Holmes and his band made a number of novelty tunes. One of these that has endured the longest is “I Love My Fruit”, a tongue-in-cheek record espousing their admiration for various fruits and nuts — in bed, of course.

Early lines like “I like to guzzle cherries and I eat them every night in bed” tip the listener off, but all pretense is out the window once we get to the sections on nuts and bananas.

“I am always hungry for bananas/That it almost seems to be a sin,” they sing. “They’re so good that when I’m all through eating/I still love to nibble on the skin.”

Listen to the rollicking, raunchy spirit of “I Love My Fruits”: