LISTEN: This underground ’70s queer rights anthem was almost lost to time

For every song by a straight artist hailed as a “queer anthem”, there are any unknown number of songs by queer people that never had the platform to attain the same title. That seems to be the case of “Stand Up for Your Rights”, an explicit queer call to action wrapped in grooving rock ‘n’ roll.

No euphemism, no plausible deniability, just a resounding chorus of “We’ve got to stand up, gay folks/We’ve got to stand up for equal rights!”

Not too much information seems to have survived about this recording. It remains almost solely as an entry in the 2012 compilation record Strong Love: Songs of Gay Liberation 1972-1981. The album, compiled by Chapter Music, is stacked with various queer artists of the period like Lavender Country and the Tom Robinson Band.

Even the band the song is attributed to, the “International Gay Society”, comes up nearly inconclusive. According to the 45, the record was produced by Bobby Sanders, who owned and operated Soultown Records, under a spin-off label called “Equal Rights Records”.

As simple and repetitious as the chorus becomes, the rocking sound keeps it feeling like a proper energized chant throughout. It being highly danceable is just an added bonus.

Listen to galvanizing gay banner song, “Stand Up for Your Rights”: