tiktalk

Little Richard’s new movie, Ace Carter’s favorite meal, & Barbie’s big comeback

By

Watch the iconic video of Sinead O’Connor performing with Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Jack Falahee kicked ass.

@jackfalahee DizzZy boy #fyp #combat #mma #boxing #actor ♬ Fight The Power – Public Enemy

Adam Joshua’s mom remembered her best friend.

@thatadamlguy This is my hero. Please take a moment to check out the GoFundMe link in my bio, to learn more about Mom #momappreciation #momtok #gaytiktok #gaypride #aidsawareness #lgbt ♬ Acoustic Folk Instrumental – Yunusta

Edna and Heidi shared their love story.

@meetcutesnyc Thank you to the @Lincoln Center for inviting us to “The Wedding: New York’s Biggest Day.” It was super fun interviewing couples gathered from all over NYC! Caught this couple on line before the event! #meetcute #howcouplesmeet #love #nyc #streetinterview #foryou #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – Meet Cutes NYC

Ace Carter got honest.

@artbezrukavenko

The New American Dream

♬ original sound – Art Bezrukavenko

Andrew Christian’s trophy boys mastered the quick change.

@theandrewchristian 1️⃣, 2️⃣, 3️⃣ or 4️⃣❓ #photoshoot #behindthescenes #modeling ♬ Brutal Beat Bump – Loffe Beats

Ross Wylde and Liam Murphy sang to their dog.

@murphywylde Couple sings Townes Van Zandt to dog #townesvanzandt #folk #guitar #acoustic #gay #queerasfolk #queercountry #lgbtqia #dog #singing #americana #folkmusic ♬ original sound – Murphy Wylde

Apollyon and David shared their love story.

@meetcutesnyc The 5 Minute Kiss #meetcute #howcouplesmeet #love #romance #relationship #nyc #manhattan #soho #london #southfrance #bafta #hairmakeup #stylistsoftiktok #loveatfirstsight #13years #smellgood #completeopposites #bigspender #lgbtq #🏳️‍🌈 #relationshiphumor #relationshipgoals #streetinterview #foryou #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – Meet Cutes NYC

Little Richard got a new movie.

@queerty The new Little Richard movie is 👏🏻 and so queer. 🏳️‍🌈🌈 #lgbtq #littlerichard #queertiktok #gay ♬ original sound – Queerty*

A throuple listed their rules.

@thatadamlguy Thrupz is tons of fun with these 5 rules 💛💛💛 #gaythrouple🏳️‍🌈 #throuple #trisal #polytok #gaytiktok #gaylove ♬ Island In The Sun – Weezer

And Barbie made a massive comeback.

@letdollsbedolls It was almost too much for my little gay heart 💗 #barbie #barbiemovie #barbiemoviedolls #dolls ♬ Sweet Sunset – Tollan Kim & dulai