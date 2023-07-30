Little Richard’s new movie, Ace Carter’s favorite meal, & Barbie’s big comeback

Watch the iconic video of Sinead O’Connor performing with Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Jack Falahee kicked ass.
@jackfalahee DizzZy boy #fyp #combat #mma #boxing #actor ♬ Fight The Power – Public Enemy
Adam Joshua’s mom remembered her best friend.
@thatadamlguy This is my hero. Please take a moment to check out the GoFundMe link in my bio, to learn more about Mom #momappreciation #momtok #gaytiktok #gaypride #aidsawareness #lgbt ♬ Acoustic Folk Instrumental – Yunusta
Edna and Heidi shared their love story.
@meetcutesnyc Thank you to the @Lincoln Center for inviting us to “The Wedding: New York’s Biggest Day.” It was super fun interviewing couples gathered from all over NYC! Caught this couple on line before the event! #meetcute #howcouplesmeet #love #nyc #streetinterview #foryou #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – Meet Cutes NYC
Ace Carter got honest.
@artbezrukavenko
The New American Dream♬ original sound – Art Bezrukavenko
Andrew Christian’s trophy boys mastered the quick change.
@theandrewchristian 1️⃣, 2️⃣, 3️⃣ or 4️⃣❓ #photoshoot #behindthescenes #modeling ♬ Brutal Beat Bump – Loffe Beats
Ross Wylde and Liam Murphy sang to their dog.
@murphywylde Couple sings Townes Van Zandt to dog #townesvanzandt #folk #guitar #acoustic #gay #queerasfolk #queercountry #lgbtqia #dog #singing #americana #folkmusic ♬ original sound – Murphy Wylde
Apollyon and David shared their love story.
@meetcutesnyc The 5 Minute Kiss #meetcute #howcouplesmeet #love #romance #relationship #nyc #manhattan #soho #london #southfrance #bafta #hairmakeup #stylistsoftiktok #loveatfirstsight #13years #smellgood #completeopposites #bigspender #lgbtq #🏳️🌈 #relationshiphumor #relationshipgoals #streetinterview #foryou #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – Meet Cutes NYC
Little Richard got a new movie.
@queerty The new Little Richard movie is 👏🏻 and so queer. 🏳️🌈🌈 #lgbtq #littlerichard #queertiktok #gay ♬ original sound – Queerty*
A throuple listed their rules.
@thatadamlguy Thrupz is tons of fun with these 5 rules 💛💛💛 #gaythrouple🏳️🌈 #throuple #trisal #polytok #gaytiktok #gaylove ♬ Island In The Sun – Weezer
And Barbie made a massive comeback.
@letdollsbedolls It was almost too much for my little gay heart 💗 #barbie #barbiemovie #barbiemoviedolls #dolls ♬ Sweet Sunset – Tollan Kim & dulai