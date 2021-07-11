TIKTALK

Living the gay dream, Grindr dates, & poppers at the dinner table

By

Finish watching all the bottom-friendly recipes at The Bottom’s Digest, then check out the rest of TikTok’s latest offerings:

Noa Taieb lived the dream.

@noataieb:’)

♬ original sound – Funny Tiktoks

Peter Gonzalez forgot he was at work.

@petergonz1Ready for the long weekend 🎆 🇺🇸 #friday #gay #officegay #freshcutchallenge #latino #dallas

♬ original sound – Jessica Smith

Austin Lee named the top five gay couples in TV series.

@austin.j.leeWho’s your favorite gay couple in a tv series? #pridemonth #lgbt #pride

♬ Jalebi Baby – Tesher

The table toasted to poppers.

@girlpoool♬ original sound – girlpool

Wyatt Vinson learned how Transtape works.

@what_if_wyattMe- 1, Dysphoria- 0 #trans #transtape #binding #ftm #lgtb

♬ Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) – Doja Cat

Khalivius was broken.

@khaliviusoop #fyp

♬ original sound – Khalivius 🤘🏾⚡️💙

Isaias dropped a truth bomb.

@sighsaiasI’m not exaggerating this is literally the bi experience #foryou #fyp #bi #bisexual #dating #pride #lgbt

♬ original sound – Isaias

Chris Viola‘s pasta went to his peach.

@chrissviolaatoo much sauce 🇮🇹 #fyp #italian #lgbt

♬ Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) – Doja Cat

Someone’s girlfriend caught her man.

@marinaheinz_♬ original sound – mar

And Davis Bates took his Grindr date to the beach.

@davis.batesWe had Seggs😆😆😆 #adayinmylife #fyp #gay #gays #gaytok

♬ Steeeam – Shelly