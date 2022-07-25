Logan Paul shares his hot take on ‘Nope’ and everyone’s, like, “NOPE!”

Noted intellectual Logan Paul shared his review of Jordan Peele’s new film Nope over the weekend, and the response has been amazing.
The sci-fi horror is Peele’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Us and 2017’s zeitgeist-defining, Oscar-winning Get Out. The star of the latter, Daniel Kaluuya, reunites with the writer-director in Nope, and is joined by Keke “Queen of Memes” Palmer and Minari‘s Steve Yeun.
In a series of tweets, Paul labeled the film, “one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time.”
“NOPE” is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time.
I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace (a thread)
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 24, 2022
Without getting into plot, let’s just say many, many, many commenters found it more than a bit ironic that Paul seemed to miss the critique of how far people will go to achieve spectacle and fame, which is his basic business model.
Here’s what folks are saying:
The Logan Paul NOPE thread is a masterclass in not knowing what movies are or how to think/talk about them.
— thomas grabinski. (@handsome_pal) July 25, 2022
not saying u have to like nope, but logan paul having this strong of a reaction to a movie clearly about trauma exploitation is *chefs kiss* given his su*c*de forest ordeal https://t.co/HdSUvrewBL
— bart buurman (@bortbuurman) July 25, 2022
logan paul, a dude who exploited dead people for views, has negative opinions on a movie about exploiting things for fame. who knew. https://t.co/XBnOJS2R3w
— Alex(Pip) (@pipzt3r) July 25, 2022
Logan Paul literally posted a video of a suicide he discovered in the forest, watched Nope, and was too stupid to see the connection. https://t.co/ClGH5fXhds
— Nick Hornedo (@NickHornedo) July 25, 2022
I'm serious about my sentiments on Logan Paul and why he shouldn't be trust as an authority on film criticism.
The man desecrated a suicide forest in Japan and made money off of it– and he expects to be an authority on what makes a film by a POC director good or bad?!
— Jeremy Fuscaldo (@JeremyFuscaldo) July 25, 2022
wow logan paul doesn’t understand a movie that is about how capitalizing on a tragic event for profit is bad! https://t.co/BAlChvVDsw
— j (@jessamyotte) July 25, 2022
logan paul getting absolutely nothing out of Nope is very funny because the movie deals heavily with how harmful and all-encompassing the modern media industry has become and he's such a huge symptom of it
— duck ? (@ducked__up) July 25, 2022
New goal for everyone should be to make movies Logan Paul hates https://t.co/yVHzBHHcns
— Himbo Demi-God (@PlasteredGoreTV) July 25, 2022
