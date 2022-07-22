We took one look at ‘Nope’ star Brandon Perea’s Instagram, and all we have to say is, “YEP!”

The theatrical movie event of the summer is here with the arrival of Jordan Peele’s Nope. And honestly? We can’t get to the cinema fast enough.

The sci-fi horror is Peele’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s somewhat divisive (and, ultimately, under-appreciated—justice for Lupita Nyong’o!) Us and 2017’s zeitgeist-defining, Oscar-winning Get Out. The star of the latter, Daniel Kaluuya, reunites with the writer-director in Nope, and is joined by Keke “Queen of Memes” Palmer and Minari‘s Steve Yeun.

But there’s one more, lesser known star in Nope—one who’s already got fans raving, even before they’ve seen the film: Brandon Perea. It’s not hard to understand why.

Now, Perea didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. The Chicago-born, 27 year-old Filipino actor has been working steadily for the past decade, most notably in Netflix‘s trippy series The OA (gone too soon—justice for Brit Marling!). He’s also shown up in projects like the YouTube original Dance Camp, DC superhero series Doom Patrol, and—apparently—a 2012 episode of Nickelodeon game show Figure It Out!

(His secret talent on the show was that he could do “pops and locks on shoes with wheels.” Iconic. If there’s video of this out there, please let us know.)

Nope presents, without a doubt, his biggest role yet. In it, he plays Angel Torres, an employee at Fry’s Electronics who is hired by the Haywood siblings (Kaluuya, Palmer) to set up cameras at their home in hope of capturing footage of a UFO. That’s about all we know so far, and that’s quite alright—we prefer our Jordan Peele movies unspoiled!

At any rate, we are thankful to Peele for (among many other reasons) reminding us of our crush on Perea. Don’t get us wrong, we’re also crushing hard on the dashing Kaluuya, the luminous Palmer, and the swoon-worthy Yeun, but we simply didn’t know about Perea’s Instagram until now… and that’s a travesty! Case in point:

And of course we’re not the only ones to notice. From the moment the Nope press tour started, Gay Twitter™ lit up with thirst for Perea. Absolutely zero complaints here—keep’em coming, girls! Here’s just a few of our favorites:

Is this what it takes for Netflix to bring The OA back? Let’s hope so!