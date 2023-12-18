Look out Pedro Pascal, the internet has a new favorite “cool, slutty daddy”

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector on ‘The Gilded Age,’ Image Credit: HBO

At the beginning of 2023, the success of HBO’s apocalypse dramaThe Last Of Us had catapulted star Pedro Pascal to “the internet’s favorite daddy” status.

But now, as the year comes to a close, it’s become clear that a hot new HBO star has emerged as the object of the internet’s obsession—and he’s threatening to take Pascal’s zaddy crown!

Last night, the second season of the deliciously catty The Gilded Age came to its thrilling conclusion, which you probably knew if you still frequent Twitter X because it felt like all the gays were posting about it.

From Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, the series—all about the shady social politics between the haves and the have-mores in New York City in the late 1800—really hit its stride in season two, focusing much of its story on what’s been dubbed the “opera wars” and delivering that messy drama we live for.

But even with a cast of legendary actresses chewing the scenery week after week (Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Audra McDonald—we could go on and on), there’s one star who’s really managed to capture the attention of The Gilded Age‘s gay viewership: Morgan Spector

Spector—perhaps best known for his work in other HBO dramas like Boardwalk Empire and The Plot Against America—plays George Russell, your classic robber baron who also happens to be married to Bertha (Carrie Coon), one of the series’ main protagonists. Together, the Russells represent “new money,” and will do whatever it takes to earn the respect of polite society within New York City’s class-obsessed aristocracy.

Throughout the season, as Bertha busied herself with the opening of the Metropolitan Opera House and convincing her peers to become patrons, George had his hands full with the steel mill he owns, trying to suppress a growing labor movement among his disgruntled employees.

In other words, yes, George is a greedy, union-busting capitalist. And yet The Gilded Age still manages to make Spector look extremely sexy? Perhaps its because—as many viewers have noted—the show doesn’t even try to hide his absolute beefcake bod, which is so jacked it doesn’t even really make sense for a man of George’s standing in this time period. Not that we’re complaining!

I can tell by the cut on that suit that they've decided to finally stop pretending Morgan Spector's body isn't a beefcake bodybuilder anachronism and to just lean into it on #TheGildedAge thank goodness pic.twitter.com/H3R8WLRLr4 — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) December 18, 2023

But if you think Spector looks good in a top hat and three piece suit, then you should see him IRL. This man can wear the hell out of a tee shirt and some jogging shorts—and he looks good out of them, too!

Timed to the season finale of The Gilded Age, the 43-year-old actor did a shoot with photographer Matthew Priestley, sporting both refined menswear and some athletic streetwear. And, honestly, even just looking at these photos is making us work up a sweat.

Morgan Spector can’t keep getting away with this ? pic.twitter.com/oVuk7eUIMU — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) December 18, 2023

MORGAN SPECTOR SIR pic.twitter.com/zwdEE19BEf — Lily Lee (@LilyLee87481170) December 18, 2023

And these photos arrive just a few short weeks after Spector appeared in a video for Interview Magazine titled “Getting Ready For The Opera,” where he was a total tease while trying on some chic looks.

The hotness is almost too much to bear—make sure you’re seated:

So, what do we think? Is Spector the new “daddy du jour,” de-throning Pascal. If we conducted a poll right now—especially while the internet’s still in the throes of The Gilded Age fever—we think he might just take the number one spot.

And, bonus point, unlike Pascal, Spector actually is a daddy. He’s been married to fellow actor Rebecca Hall (The Prestige, Vicky Cristina Barcelona) since 2015, and the two had a child together a few years later.

In any event, Spector is—on the record—a fan of all the thirst. So, drool away, and check out a few more of our favorite tweets about him below:

Fyi, Morgan Spector is hot this week too #GildedAge pic.twitter.com/eviuIjI0km — Rue Brixton (@RueBrixton) December 18, 2023

HBO’s The Gilded Age is my favorite program and Morgan Spector is the greatest actor of our generation television is my passion pic.twitter.com/utZRJHRrP7 — Your Gay Uncle John (@JohntheCraptist) December 11, 2023

This photo of #MorganSpector has injected a jolt of joy into my deep core.



*sigh ?



There might be a torrid downpour in the outside but, all I can feel is a warm feeling inside.



And the question from the ages arises:



WHY CAN'T A MAN THAT LOOKS LIKE HIM, GET OBSESSED WITH ME? pic.twitter.com/CKmozRCa3E — Marino (@EclecticMarino) December 18, 2023

The Gilded Age S3 wish list: Carrie Coon in every goddamn scene, more perfectly cut suits on Morgan Spector (my god), the full Larian courtship, a musical episode, Christine Baranski gets out of the house and, oh yes, more perfectly cut suits on Morgan Spector. — Hunter Ingram (@hunter_wesley) December 18, 2023

How am I this far into The Gilded Age and just now learning what a daddy Morgan Spector is? pic.twitter.com/DluzlgY4T0 — Anti-Racist Anti-Fascist Pro-2A (@Goofalo76) December 17, 2023