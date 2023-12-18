Look out Pedro Pascal, the internet has a new favorite “cool, slutty daddy”

At the beginning of 2023, the success of HBO’s apocalypse dramaThe Last Of Us had catapulted star Pedro Pascal to “the internet’s favorite daddy” status.
But now, as the year comes to a close, it’s become clear that a hot new HBO star has emerged as the object of the internet’s obsession—and he’s threatening to take Pascal’s zaddy crown!
Last night, the second season of the deliciously catty The Gilded Age came to its thrilling conclusion, which you probably knew if you still frequent
From Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, the series—all about the shady social politics between the haves and the have-mores in New York City in the late 1800—really hit its stride in season two, focusing much of its story on what’s been dubbed the “opera wars” and delivering that messy drama we live for.
But even with a cast of legendary actresses chewing the scenery week after week (Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Audra McDonald—we could go on and on), there’s one star who’s really managed to capture the attention of The Gilded Age‘s gay viewership: Morgan Spector
Spector—perhaps best known for his work in other HBO dramas like Boardwalk Empire and The Plot Against America—plays George Russell, your classic robber baron who also happens to be married to Bertha (Carrie Coon), one of the series’ main protagonists. Together, the Russells represent “new money,” and will do whatever it takes to earn the respect of polite society within New York City’s class-obsessed aristocracy.
Throughout the season, as Bertha busied herself with the opening of the Metropolitan Opera House and convincing her peers to become patrons, George had his hands full with the steel mill he owns, trying to suppress a growing labor movement among his disgruntled employees.
In other words, yes, George is a greedy, union-busting capitalist. And yet The Gilded Age still manages to make Spector look extremely sexy? Perhaps its because—as many viewers have noted—the show doesn’t even try to hide his absolute beefcake bod, which is so jacked it doesn’t even really make sense for a man of George’s standing in this time period. Not that we’re complaining!
But if you think Spector looks good in a top hat and three piece suit, then you should see him IRL. This man can wear the hell out of a tee shirt and some jogging shorts—and he looks good out of them, too!
Timed to the season finale of The Gilded Age, the 43-year-old actor did a shoot with photographer Matthew Priestley, sporting both refined menswear and some athletic streetwear. And, honestly, even just looking at these photos is making us work up a sweat.
And these photos arrive just a few short weeks after Spector appeared in a video for Interview Magazine titled “Getting Ready For The Opera,” where he was a total tease while trying on some chic looks.
The hotness is almost too much to bear—make sure you’re seated:
@interviewmag Actor and resident hunk of HBO’s “The Gilded Age” joins editor-in-chief @melottenberg to talk costuming, cargo pants, and Horsegiirl420 🎭 #gildedagehbo #morganspector ♬ original sound – Interview Magazine
So, what do we think? Is Spector the new “daddy du jour,” de-throning Pascal. If we conducted a poll right now—especially while the internet’s still in the throes of The Gilded Age fever—we think he might just take the number one spot.
And, bonus point, unlike Pascal, Spector actually is a daddy. He’s been married to fellow actor Rebecca Hall (The Prestige, Vicky Cristina Barcelona) since 2015, and the two had a child together a few years later.
In any event, Spector is—on the record—a fan of all the thirst. So, drool away, and check out a few more of our favorite tweets about him below:
Kangol2
He is studly in real life and a quasi-monster in the show, making him the fittest robber baron who ever lived–fictionally, that is. The drama that Carrie Coon and Donna Murphy bring each week, as Bertha Russell and Lina Astor, came to quite a head in the final episode, as did the hierarchy between the Brooke sisters, newly widowed Ada Forte, played by Cynthia Nixon, and Agnes Van Rhijn, played by Christine Baranski. I was hoping to see Baranski traipsing around in her reduced class state, aristocratic name and all, but Julian Fellowes threw a curveball past that. Now, please give Peggy Scott (Denee Benton) a hot new boyfriend–but he better be as hot as T. Thomas Fortune (Sullivan Jones)!