It looks like Rudy Giuliani’s date with karma may have finally arrived

It’s not a very good day if your name happens to be Rudy Giuliani.

The former Mayor of New York City-turned-Trump henchman woke up Wednesday to Federal investigators executing a search warrant at his Manhattan apartment at about 6 a.m.

Giuliani, who acted as former President Trump’s personal lawyer, is being investigated on suspicions of crimes relating to dealings in Ukraine, The New York Times first reported Wednesday, calling the raid an “extraordinary move.”

Last year Federal prosecutors in New York also sought DoJ approval to execute searches on his electronic communications. Giuliani is now being investigated by the Souther District of New York — the same office he once led as U.S. Attorney.

Neither Giuliani nor Trump have commented on the raid of Giuliani’s home.

In other “uh oh, Rudy” news, Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit agains Giuliani in January related to false information he spread about the 2020 election.

The suit, filed in the Federal District Court in Washington, alleges that Giuliani knowingly spread false charges related to the system on a variety of platforms. It claims Giuliani engaged in “a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion” citing “50 statements Mr. Giuliani made at legislative hearings, on Twitter, on his podcast and in the conservative news media, where he spun a fictitious narrative of a plot by one of the biggest voting machine manufacturers in the country to flip votes to President Biden.” The suit also ties Giuliani’s statements to the Capitol insurrection of January 6, alleging that his words helped incite the violence.