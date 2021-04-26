An image of Ted Cruz in full BDSM attire is circulating on the internet

A doctored image of Ted Cruz naked except for a leather harness, leather hot pants, leather gloves, and leather boots is here to haunt you in your sleep. Tattooed across the antigay lawmaker’s belly are the words “Proud Boy” and in his hands is a leather riding crop.

The giant wall sticker first appeared on the side of a building along the St. Mary’s Strip in San Antonio, Texas a few weeks ago. The image is now being widely shared on Twitter and TikTok.

Just to be clear, there’s absolutely nothing wrong wearing leather or being into BDSM. It’s clear to us that whoever is responsible for this image is being ironic as Cruz is one of the most conservative members of Congress.

He opposes Pride parades, marriage equality, and gender neutral bathrooms. He also doesn’t think LGBTQ people should included in any nondiscrimination protections, and he once argued to ban sex toys, saying adults had no legal right to use them.

Oh, then there was the time he slut shamed an adult film performer who his own campaign hired to be in an attack ad against Sen. Marco Rubio. (Cruz later claimed he was unaware of the woman’s “colorful film history” and said he never would have hired her has he known.)

The BDSM image has folx on Twitter divided…

I’m not sure if I want to ? or ? at this giant wall sticker of @tedcruz in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/YwjE6AGMlk — Pepper Spray ? #BLM #BidenHarris2020 (@Pepita9000) April 24, 2021

The #bdsm community does not accept #TedCruz… in case it needed to be said. — Daisy (@Bleak_Widow) April 25, 2021

Fat-shaming bad people is still fat-shaming & tells your fat friends how you really feel about them. Queer-shaming bad people is still queer-shaming & tells your queer friends how you really feel about them. The bad people will never find out; your friends won’t be able to forget — Dr. Joseph Mastron (@OhYeahLasers) March 30, 2021

I was just talking with someone who found this pic of @tedcruz offensive. I asked her to name one (1) thing that he has done that actually benefitted Texans. She was unable to think of a single action. Can you name 1?? pic.twitter.com/1gBHUA0tUG — TXShamrock665 ?? (@TXShamrock665) April 24, 2021

he is not the dominator

he should be wearing a leash and muzzle — Humanism Resisted (@4yrContumacious) March 29, 2021

This leather bear did not deserve Ted Cruz’s face on his body. #CancunCruz https://t.co/CqbWwIn3AJ — John-Phillip ? (@PopRag) March 30, 2021

Pardon me, I’m going to be violently ill . . . — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 30, 2021

Just saw a tweet on that leather daddy Ted Cruz thing talking about how it was better than the one of him in drag and CAN WE STOP USING QUEERNESS AS A TOOL TO VISUALLY “HUMILIATE” AWFUL MEN? Thanks. — Dr. Reba McEntired (@Mr_Colin) March 30, 2021

Homophobia and fat phobia are products of white supremacist ideation regarding physical “perfection” This is broadly anti revolutionary — wolf bee cryptid (@Raioush) April 25, 2021

Once you see it

You can't unsee it #TedCruz pic.twitter.com/h3Uo1OVklq — Liberal15 (@Liberal151) April 13, 2021

In other Cruz news, he recently gave a press conference alongside antigay Senators Marsha Blackburn and Lindsey Graham during which he railed against Democrats for trying to pack the courts.

“You didn’t see Republicans when we had control of the Senate try to rig the game,” he said. “You didn’t see us try to pack the court!”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): "You didn't see Republicans when we had control of the Senate try to rig the game. You didn't see us try to pack the court." pic.twitter.com/reUU9WJU1d — The Recount (@therecount) April 22, 2021

Cruz seems to have forgotten about how Republicans invented a new rule that said new SCOTUS justices couldn’t be confirmed during the final year of a president’s term after Antonin Scalia died then disregarded their own rule to ram through Amy Coney Barrett two weeks before the 2020 election. Or how they filibustered all of Obama’s judicial nominees then nuked the judicial filibuster once Trump was elected to get Neil Gorsuch confirmed and jam through dozens of appellate judges.

Senator Ed Markey is currently pushing for high court expansion, hoping to expand the number of SCOTUS justices from 9 to 13.

Politico reports:

The idea of expanding the Supreme Court became a liberal cause celebré after Republicans confirmed three Supreme Court justices during former President Donald Trump‘s term. Markey’s proposal, introduced with Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), would increase the number of justices to 13 from 9. The number of Supreme Court justices has changed seven times in U.S. history, ranging from five to 10, but has stayed at nine since the late 19th century.

