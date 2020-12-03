WATCH: Michigan voter fraud hearing derails as Rudy Giuliani can’t control loony “witness”

The denial that is the Trump Administration’s response to their election loss last month continues. As more and more states move to certify their election results, Michigan continued to hold hearings regarding allegations of voter fraud. Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani also visibly struggled to control one witness.

The House Oversight Committee in the Michigan state legislature attempted to question Melissa Carone, a sometime contractor for Dominion Voting Systems. Rather than answer the questions of state officials, Carone attacked them individually, delivered sarcastic answers and even struggled to explain her job duties with Dominion Voting.

Carone’s star-making moment–her response that caused her to become a viral celebrity–came on Tuesday, as Rep. Steve Johnson, a Republican, tried to pose a question to her.

“We’re not seeing the poll book off by 30,000 votes,” Johnson noted.

“What’d you guys do, take it and do something crazy to it?” Carone yelled back, incredulous.

“I’m just saying the numbers are not off by 30,000 votes,” Johnson replied.

“I’d say that poll book is off by over 100,000 [votes],” Carone snapped, citing no evidence to support her claim.

The exchange continued, as Carone alleged that the state saw “120 percent” in the election, despite her having no evidence to support the claim. At that point, Guiliani audibly “shushed” Carone, who ignored his prompt. When Johnson noted again that poll book numbers were not off by 30,000 votes, Carone interrupted him, asking “What’d you guys do, take it and do something crazy to it?” She also claimed that the state’s poll books contained “zero registered voters.”

Holy smokes the sequel is even better! Rudy Giuliani tries to shush her to calm her down and the Republican even tries to reel her in! She treats this Republican* like he’s a Chick-fil-A employee and the milkshake machine went down. *corrected pic.twitter.com/CK1HqGpp2d — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020

Carone went on to claim that she saw poll workers running ballots through machines “thousands of times,” though did not explain how that was possible. Throughout her testimony, Carone’s body seemed oddly loose and wiggly. The Daily Beast also notes that Carone slurred her words, implying that she may have been drunk during the hearing.

It’s important to note that Carone was not under oath during the hearing. She further accused Democrats of conspiring to ruin her life, caused her to lose her job, forced her to move and to delete all her social media accounts. Reporters, however, discovered that her social media accounts are still active.

She had previously attempted to block certification of the election in Wayne County, Michigan last month by submitting a signed affidavit to the courts alleging she’d witnessed voter fraud, and that Dominion Voting Systems had somehow electronically rigged ballots to vote for Joe Biden. A judge in the state found her allegations “simply not credible.”