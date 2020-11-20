hot mess

Twitter responds to Rudy Giuliani’s melting face with collective horror

By

You’ve likely heard by now that Rudy Giuliani gave a sweaty, fact-free, 90-minute press conference yesterday, during which he hair and face literally melted off his head as he quoted from the film My Cousin Vinny while making baseless claims about voter fraud.

Anderson Cooper was being polite when he called the whole thing “pathetic,” a “hot mess,” and a “clown show” last night.

Here’s what others have been saying about it...


But it doesn’t stop there…


Shall we continue?


Related: WATCH: Rudy Giuliani just melted during a press conference. So did his make-up.