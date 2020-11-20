Twitter responds to Rudy Giuliani’s melting face with collective horror

You’ve likely heard by now that Rudy Giuliani gave a sweaty, fact-free, 90-minute press conference yesterday, during which he hair and face literally melted off his head as he quoted from the film My Cousin Vinny while making baseless claims about voter fraud.

Anderson Cooper was being polite when he called the whole thing “pathetic,” a “hot mess,” and a “clown show” last night.

“It wasn’t a press conference. It was a clown show.” pic.twitter.com/nOIZ8Li9E6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2020

Here’s what others have been saying about it...

Live shot of Rudy Giuliani melting at his press conference: pic.twitter.com/zLUzvaLeU5 — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) November 19, 2020

I can’t stop looking at the dual rivulets of dye running down Rudy Giuliani’s cheeks and thinking, like the Wicked Witch, Trump’s defense along with his presidency is melting. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 20, 2020

Rudy Giuliani hair stylist need a two week notice, its just not working out… pic.twitter.com/WHTsQlGkWA — Trans Lives Matter! *Activist* “Ada” (@AllTransLivesM1) November 20, 2020

Rudy Guilliani having a little problem with hair dye dripping down his face. Priceless! pic.twitter.com/wqxvkS624m — The Tweetwit 🆘 (@TheTweetwit) November 20, 2020



But it doesn’t stop there…

Thought it was a remake of Death in Venice #RudyGiuliani pic.twitter.com/olqWg7qVMM — Rupert Trousers (@RupertTrousers_) November 20, 2020

Seeing cheeto-faced @RealDonaldTrump and his slimy henchman @RudyGiuliani literally melting down as they lose bigly over and over again is my new favourite thing. SO. MUCH. WHINING! pic.twitter.com/opmBX9PqEJ — Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) November 20, 2020

Looks like @RudyGiuliani’s Hair Color is a FRAUD!! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/s4uPkMgRL6 — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) November 20, 2020

Maybe he keeps his hair dye in his pants. #RudyGiuliani pic.twitter.com/Alnkp5gzwv — Wrath of Khan (@WrathOfKhan2016) November 20, 2020

Things that will never not be funny to me:

1. Four Seasons Total Landscaping

2. Rudy Guilliani’s hair dye dripping down his face — Meg (@stayangrymeg) November 20, 2020



Shall we continue?

You can’t unsee/unhear Rudy Giuliani melting into black liquid as he says My Cousin Vinny is his favorite “law movie” of all time. — Derek Milman (@DerekMilman) November 19, 2020

Dude looks like a villain in his final hours from some dystopic art-house film about cloning political figures to preserve their immortality #RudyGiuliani #TrumpCollapse pic.twitter.com/mxTko9lK3G — Peddy Lee (@hemisfarts) November 20, 2020

20 bucks Rudy Guilliani’s briefcase is full of melted ice cream sandwhiches. — Eliot Rahal (@EliotRahal) November 19, 2020

I just found this exclusive footage of #RudyGuilliani after his press conference pic.twitter.com/LbM2JaN7WU — Jessica Bluemke Greiff (@blueburie) November 19, 2020

Is Rudy Guilliani melting for the hundredth time really newsworthy? The answer is yes. — Neptunium Fluoride (@ntfluoride) November 20, 2020



