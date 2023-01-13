“She looks unrecognizable”: Twitter users brawl over Miss Piggy’s alleged plastic surgery journey

International porcine princess Miss Piggy has been a hot topic for decades now. Since breaking onto the scene in 1976 alongside her lesser-known Muppet costars, the world’s premier pig has become a critical darling of stage and screen, a prolific recording artist, and a bestselling author.

Piggy has seen a resurgence amongst the youth after the TikTok-driven success of her critically acclaimed single, a Spotify Session cover of FKA twigs’ emotional masterpiece “Cellophane”.

Her cover has been used as a sound on tens of thousands of videos on the platform:

Naturally, an accomplished woman seeing a popularity spike will elicit criticism and rumors from the public; that’s just the state of the patriarchal society we live in. This time, that magnifying glass scrutiny has manifested as speculation on her possible journey with plastic surgery.

An inflammatory tweet recently named a laundry list of procedures they suspected the star of having:

rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox and eye lift pic.twitter.com/npFl3xsfVS — Spice Cupboard (@TurnedOutToBey) January 11, 2023

Related: Screen legend Miss Piggy on her Halloween plans and her advice to her queer fans

The conjecture immediately sparked fierce debate. While some fervently argue that the hammy icon has made more than a few visits to Dr. Zizmor, many are saying she’s simply grown in beauty over time.

Both sides are deeply entrenched:

And she’s been very transparent with her journey. Stop attacking women https://t.co/vxWBfEzKqZ — The Jay Agenda 12/2/22 Union Hall (@JayJurden) January 12, 2023

Attacking a successful performer, entrepreneur, and activist like Miss Piggy for her appearance is disgusting. She’s made her money and can spend it as she pleases and guess what? She looks amazing. https://t.co/lvLTn5PRsw — ʀ⚡️ʙʙɪᴇ (@R0BB1_3) January 13, 2023

She looks unrecognizable — imthatfagulike (@imthatfagulike) January 12, 2023

She got her ears done too — ꫝꪖꪶﺃꪖꫝ (@megustasparkles) January 12, 2023

Don’t forget skin rejuvenation. — Gregory Eddie (@SirThurman) January 12, 2023

All this talk about cosmetic surgery and nothing about the fact that Kermit emotionally manipulated her into getting it. https://t.co/tpiLBhpbYR — Can’t Think of a Clever Name (@bookhouseboy90) January 13, 2023

Related: Ted Cruz is fighting with a Muppet on Twitter again. This time it’s Elmo.

Mis piggy already said she’s never had any surgery idk why Stans r so obsessed with trying to make it look like she has — Whitexican (@WhitexicanJFF) January 12, 2023

That’s just the love of a good frog..lol — Gee (@CoolGreg1) January 12, 2023

You guys have gone too far https://t.co/9U02301nCm — Alex Frank (@alexgfrank) January 13, 2023

Keep Miss Piggy out your fuckin mouth. She is a white passing black woman that aged well. Let her be great! https://t.co/wL7ol7foRH — (@justxhenry) January 13, 2023

A third prevailing opinion stands between both sides and says that they all need to stay out of her business:

You all in her business, don’t do that. pic.twitter.com/2XOhlkG0DU — Tre’Vontae Keron (@TeeKayyyT) January 13, 2023

god forbid a woman do anything https://t.co/K3DgHn7CDN — Chris Richmond (@ChrisRichmond__) January 13, 2023

And you in her business for reason https://t.co/EMit7EZMVh — Shayy Thee Righteous Heathen (@ItsMe_Shayy) January 13, 2023

As salacious as the allegations are, one sticks out among them: it is well-known and obvious that Miss Piggy has never sought out rhinoplasty. Her Barbra-esque devotion to maintaining her culturally significant nose has been noted for decades. That one claim could easily bring one to doubt the entire slew of supposed nips and tucks.

These tabloid feeders may want to keep it cute with Miss Piggy, lest they find themselves on the receiving end of a well-deserved “HI-YAH!”