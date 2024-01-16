rejected troll job

Loser/dropout Vivek Ramaswamy’s attack on queer people blows up in his face

Vivek Ramaswamy’s final message before getting trounced Monday in the Iowa Caucus was a shot at transgender people.

The obnoxious businessman and 9/11 truther told his followers there are only two genders, while asking for their votes on a frigid night.

“There are two genders. And no, a man cannot become a woman,” he posted. “Iowa, I’m asking for your vote tonight.”

But as it turns out, neither men nor women supported Ramaswamy. The author of Woke Capitalism Against America pulled in just 8,449 votes, finishing a distant fourth behind Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Ramaswamy spent nearly $17 million of his own money on his campaign, which averages out to roughly $2,012 per vote.

What a pathetic Hail Mary…

Ramaswamy, a near-billionaire political novice, spent the bulk of his vanity run serving as a stand-in for Trump. With the front-runner refusing to participate in debates, Ramaswamy tried to represent the MAGA brand, taking potshots at all the other candidates.

During one debate, Haley simply called him “scum.”

Chris Christie, who exited the race last week, said Ramaswamy is the “most obnoxious blowhard in America.”

Stumped on making a coherent case for himself, Ramaswamy veered into conspiratorial territory. The entrepreneur talked about a “system” that would block Trump from the nomination and install Haley as a “puppet.”

Trump, and others, didn’t buy it. The disgraced ex-president blasted Ramaswamy right before the Iowa caucuses.

“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side’ — don’t get duped by this. Vote for ‘TRUMP, don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA.”

Vivek, for his part, tucked his tail between his legs.

Despite Ramaswamy’s public statements, Trump’s salvo must’ve been a brutal wakeup call. The supposed anti-woke warrior spent months defending Trump at every turn, only to be used as rhetorical fodder.

Making matters worse, an Iowa Republican said Monday he couldn’t bring himself to vote for Ramaswamy…because his name reminds him of 9/11.

All of Vivek’s MAGA bootlicking ultimately amounted to nothing.

SAD!

(Not really)…

Like many GOP presidential hopefuls, Ramaswamy resorted to attacking LGBTQ+ people throughout the campaign. An ardent opponent of transgender rights, he frequently attacked gender-affirming care for minors.

Following his embarrassing finish, Ramaswamy suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.

If you can’t beat them, join them, right?

Too bad Vivek’s MAGA application has already been rejected.

