Loser/dropout Vivek Ramaswamy’s attack on queer people blows up in his face

Vivek Ramaswamy’s final message before getting trounced Monday in the Iowa Caucus was a shot at transgender people.

The obnoxious businessman and 9/11 truther told his followers there are only two genders, while asking for their votes on a frigid night.

“There are two genders. And no, a man cannot become a woman,” he posted. “Iowa, I’m asking for your vote tonight.”

But as it turns out, neither men nor women supported Ramaswamy. The author of Woke Capitalism Against America pulled in just 8,449 votes, finishing a distant fourth behind Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Ramaswamy spent nearly $17 million of his own money on his campaign, which averages out to roughly $2,012 per vote.

What a pathetic Hail Mary…

And neither voted for you bitch https://t.co/NGmEvMiQE7 — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) January 16, 2024

He fired this one off 30 minutes before the Iowa caucus started. He won 0 delegates. Funniest Hail Mary ever lol https://t.co/iTckIMc2bW — rudy betrayed (@rudy_betrayed) January 16, 2024

Was counting on the "cyborgs-who-find-him-funny-and hip" vote, but they couldn't be bothered to come out in the frigid weather. Plus, The Emmys were on. — Steven Stajkowski (@Stajkowski11) January 16, 2024

What a bizarre closing pitch https://t.co/qw8Gcy3JpA — snek (@thee_snek) January 16, 2024

Ramaswamy, a near-billionaire political novice, spent the bulk of his vanity run serving as a stand-in for Trump. With the front-runner refusing to participate in debates, Ramaswamy tried to represent the MAGA brand, taking potshots at all the other candidates.

During one debate, Haley simply called him “scum.”

Haley to Ramaswamy: You’re just scum pic.twitter.com/meLxcAVg4a — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2023

Chris Christie, who exited the race last week, said Ramaswamy is the “most obnoxious blowhard in America.”

“This is the fourth debate that you would be voted in the first 20 minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America.”



— Chris Christie slams Vivek Ramaswamy in a prolonged back-and-forth. pic.twitter.com/muH7IO8M8N — The Recount (@therecount) December 7, 2023

Stumped on making a coherent case for himself, Ramaswamy veered into conspiratorial territory. The entrepreneur talked about a “system” that would block Trump from the nomination and install Haley as a “puppet.”

Trump, and others, didn’t buy it. The disgraced ex-president blasted Ramaswamy right before the Iowa caucuses.

“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side’ — don’t get duped by this. Vote for ‘TRUMP, don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA.”

Vivek, for his part, tucked his tail between his legs.

I’ve defended Trump at every step & respect him immensely. You won’t hear me attacking him. I’m asking for your vote tonight because I believe it’s the right thing for our country. We cannot walk into the other side’s trap & watch the puppet masters quietly trot Nikki into power. pic.twitter.com/E1gM5ydrXW — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 15, 2024

Despite Ramaswamy’s public statements, Trump’s salvo must’ve been a brutal wakeup call. The supposed anti-woke warrior spent months defending Trump at every turn, only to be used as rhetorical fodder.

Making matters worse, an Iowa Republican said Monday he couldn’t bring himself to vote for Ramaswamy…because his name reminds him of 9/11.

All of Vivek’s MAGA bootlicking ultimately amounted to nothing.

SAD!

(Not really)…

Vivek running on the most agro “anti-woke” campaign just to get clobbered in the primary bc he reminds republicans of 9/11 lol https://t.co/hsgp6apdAs — Mac (@GoodPoliticGuy) January 16, 2024

I too will never forget when 19 guys named “Vivek” did 9/11 https://t.co/xHTGosIHx9 — Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro) January 15, 2024

All that cozying up to white supremacy and spewing anti-Blackness only to realize some of them will never accept you. Tough scene. https://t.co/kK0m4Vys2j — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 16, 2024

Like many GOP presidential hopefuls, Ramaswamy resorted to attacking LGBTQ+ people throughout the campaign. An ardent opponent of transgender rights, he frequently attacked gender-affirming care for minors.

Gay movement: the sex you’re attracted to is hardwired at birth, even though there’s no gay gene.



Trans movement: your sex is entirely fluid, even though there is a definitive sex chromosome.



LGBT movement: you must believe both of those things at once, or else you’re a bigot. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 14, 2023

Following his embarrassing finish, Ramaswamy suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.

This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 16, 2024

If you can’t beat them, join them, right?

Too bad Vivek’s MAGA application has already been rejected.