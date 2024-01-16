Loser/dropout Vivek Ramaswamy’s attack on queer people blows up in his face

Vivek Ramaswamy’s final message before getting trounced Monday in the Iowa Caucus was a shot at transgender people.
The obnoxious businessman and 9/11 truther told his followers there are only two genders, while asking for their votes on a frigid night.
“There are two genders. And no, a man cannot become a woman,” he posted. “Iowa, I’m asking for your vote tonight.”
But as it turns out, neither men nor women supported Ramaswamy. The author of Woke Capitalism Against America pulled in just 8,449 votes, finishing a distant fourth behind Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.
Ramaswamy spent nearly $17 million of his own money on his campaign, which averages out to roughly $2,012 per vote.
What a pathetic Hail Mary…
Was counting on the "cyborgs-who-find-him-funny-and hip" vote, but they couldn't be bothered to come out in the frigid weather. Plus, The Emmys were on.— Steven Stajkowski (@Stajkowski11) January 16, 2024
Ramaswamy, a near-billionaire political novice, spent the bulk of his vanity run serving as a stand-in for Trump. With the front-runner refusing to participate in debates, Ramaswamy tried to represent the MAGA brand, taking potshots at all the other candidates.
During one debate, Haley simply called him “scum.”
Chris Christie, who exited the race last week, said Ramaswamy is the “most obnoxious blowhard in America.”
Stumped on making a coherent case for himself, Ramaswamy veered into conspiratorial territory. The entrepreneur talked about a “system” that would block Trump from the nomination and install Haley as a “puppet.”
Trump, and others, didn’t buy it. The disgraced ex-president blasted Ramaswamy right before the Iowa caucuses.
“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side’ — don’t get duped by this. Vote for ‘TRUMP, don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA.”
Vivek, for his part, tucked his tail between his legs.
Despite Ramaswamy’s public statements, Trump’s salvo must’ve been a brutal wakeup call. The supposed anti-woke warrior spent months defending Trump at every turn, only to be used as rhetorical fodder.
Making matters worse, an Iowa Republican said Monday he couldn’t bring himself to vote for Ramaswamy…because his name reminds him of 9/11.
All of Vivek’s MAGA bootlicking ultimately amounted to nothing.
SAD!
(Not really)…
Like many GOP presidential hopefuls, Ramaswamy resorted to attacking LGBTQ+ people throughout the campaign. An ardent opponent of transgender rights, he frequently attacked gender-affirming care for minors.
Following his embarrassing finish, Ramaswamy suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.
If you can’t beat them, join them, right?
Too bad Vivek’s MAGA application has already been rejected.
ZzBomb
Vivek learned the hard way what I’ve been telling people about the GQP for years.
The right will ONLY accept you if you are, and in this order of importance to them:
1. White
2. Christian
3. Straight
All these “Blacks for Trump” and “Latinos for Trump” are like chickens cheering for McDonald’s chicken nuggets supersized menu not realizing they’re marching on to the slaughter house.
Vote Blue People. We are way past hypotheticals now.
Baron Wiseman
Said the guy whose party leader is decrepit, senile WHITE, CHRISTIAN & STRAIGHT.
ZzBomb
Oh look here comes Baron Whataboutism to completely have no real defense to the very realy facts I just layed out in plain english.
ZzBomb
Hey Baron
Speaking of senile, I don’t recall Biden ever blaming wind mills for killing whales!
HAHAHAHAHAHA
Idiot
RoyM
Conservatives are all just rotten human beings and one is no different than another- they are all motivated by nothing but ignorance, greed and hate. There isn’t a conservative alive who is a decent human being, or really human at all. They are just evil, rotten, blobs of walking and, unfortunately, talking human feces. If conservatives ceased to exist. The world would be a much. Much better place.
Baron Wiseman
@RoyM
Said the stereotyping hating bigot.
ZzBomb
@Roy,
You are 100% correct. If all the conservatives dropped dead now, no one would miss them and people by and large, across all groups would see their lives markedly improve.
Just remember all the race riots that happened under Trump which was started by him as further proof of such. We haven’t had a single day nearly as close to the chaos and destruction the Trump admin put us thru during his first and hopefully only term in office.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Do you mean the race riot that progressives, BLM and Antifa engaged in?
It wasn’t Reagan conservatives that did two billion dollars worth of damage, dozens murdered, thousands of police officers injured and an insurrection in Portland.
Is that the “race riot” you are referring to?
ZzBomb
Trump Lied
People Died
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Speaking of windmills…
If only the Biden Administration could have kept America energy independent and an energy exporter like we had for the first time in nearly 70 years under the Trump Administration.
The United States WAS the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world.
Now, Biden has even depleted our Strategic Petroleum Reserves to reduce gasoline prices in the lead up to the mid-term elections.
Pathetic.
ZzBomb
@Baron
Yes race riots Trump started. Haven’t had a single one since with Biden. Care to wager a guess w/o using “identity” politics as a talking point? LOL
ZzBomb
@Baron Whataboutism
“The United States WAS the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world.”
We still are, Cleetus. Read the news idiot.
ZzBomb
@Baron
“Now, Biden has even depleted our Strategic Petroleum Reserves to reduce gasoline prices in the lead up to the mid-term elections.”
Tell me you know nothing about the global petrol market w/o telling me you know nothing about the global petrol market. LOL The strategic oil reserves are not depleted and what we did have stored wouldn’t move the needle. Our energy prices are free floating pegged w/ the global oil markets set by OPEC. Christ you’re dim AF
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
The “race riots” had nothing to do with Trump or Charlottesville. It was a reaction to the death of George Floyd!
Talk about rewriting history!
Also, stop lying about Charlottesville.
ZzBomb
Everyone notice how Baron still can’t stay on topic and debate.
LOL
Conservative intellectual juggernaut this one is!?
ZzBomb
@Baron
The “race riots” had nothing to do with Trump or Charlottesville. It was a reaction to the death of George Floyd!
Um DUhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Thank you for showing up but you forget that Trump then fomented that outrage by saying it was justified and that more violence should have been used. Hence why it was and is his race riot he started. See how that works?
Again you’re dim AF
ZzBomb
Trump says kill all blacks and immigrants.
And Baron hears: “protest peacefully”
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
“We still are (energy independent)”
Wrong.
From Energy Information Administration U.S. government website:
“In 2022, the United States imported about 8.33 million barrels per day (b/d) of petroleum from 80 countries.”
ZzBomb
@ Baron
LOL AGAIN:
Tell me you know nothing about the global petrol market w/o telling me you know nothing about the global petrol market.
Still more whataboutism from you tho since you STILL can’t address my original post.
Gawd your DIM AF!!!!!
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
“The strategic petroleum reserves are not depleted…”
Wrong again.
From the U.S. government House Oversight website:
“Biden Administration’s Depletion of Oil Reserves Jeopardizes American Independence”
“The unprecedented and historic decision to release over 200 million barrels from the U.S. oil stockpile reduced SPR inventories to their lowest levels since 1984. Committee Republicans are concerned the Biden Administration abused the SPR for political gain—to lower skyrocketing gas prices before the 2022 midterm election—rather than for its intended purpose of mitigating severe energy supply interruptions or fulfilling obligations to the International Energy Agency (IEA)”
ZzBomb
@Baron
Still more whataboutism and I’ll believe the House Oversight committee again when Blimpy Comer isn’t the head of it. LOL
ZzBomb
@Baron
OMG Have you seen our Oil Exports from the IEA? They’ve exploded under Biden! I’d post the link but Queerty doesn’t allow me to. But we export more now than we ever have.
ZzBomb
Hey Baron
Gas is down below $3 in most places
Biden did that! Down from Trump’s +$4
LOL You’re welcome!
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Aww…the agony of defeat. ?
Also, when did Trump say, “…kill all blacks and immigrants?” Your lying nevers ceases. I guess if it sounds good, right?
ZzBomb
@Baron
Must be your defeat b/c I see you changing topics yet again when you can’t adequately defend your failed positions.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Seriously? You just make sh!t up!
From the U.S. government website, Energy Information Administration (EIA):
Current national gas price: $3.116
Average National Gas Prices by Year per the EIA:
Trump:
2017: $2.53
2018: $2.81
2019: $2.69
2020: $2.26
Biden:
2021: $3.10
2022: $4.06
2023: $3.47
Keep trying, you are bound to get one of these right. 🙁
ZzBomb
@Baron
Speaking of making things up, like your IEA “quotes.”
Remember how Trump said drinking detergent was a cure for covid? Tell me more about your concerns over senility.
ZzBomb
@Baron
Coming back to senility, ya know the original thing you griped about to my original post.
Remember when Trump got into a twitter battle w/ John McCain’s account and lost even tho McCain was already dead 6 months? I’m really concerned as well about the senility of your presidential candidate since he never achieved anything during his first term besides stealing top secret documents.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Your desperation is showing.
A new left-wing ABC poll: only 28% of Americans believe Joe Biden has the mental sharpness to serve as president.
ZzBomb
@Baron
I really want to press on about this senility topic b/c it is very important. Is there any concern over the fact Trump believes there were airports during the Revolutionary war?
ZzBomb
@Baron
ABC is not left wing and you suddenly believe polls conducted using land line telephones?
barryaksarben
Baron dear Baron what a dumb ass you truly are. Most pols are white christian sndf straight but most dont throw hatred at us each and every day. How stupid are you. so your saying with this dumb comment that all straight white christians are homophobes. OK we got it!! thank s Baron baron our baron the ignorant bigot who still thinks he is making points here. LOO LOL WE LOVE IT WHEN YOU COMMENT AS IT GIVES US A LAUGH
ZzBomb
@ Baron
Any concern over the fact Trump thinks Biden will start World War 2? I mean does he even know what year it is? Biden does!
Baron Wiseman
@barryaksarben
Barry dear Barry, grammar is your friend.
ZzBomb
@Baron
Clearly logic isn’t your friend.
Mack
Baron Wiseass, if there is a bigot, it’s YOU. The Republican Party stands for two thing today-HATE and WHITE NATIONALISM. Choose wisely.
dmarcus
@Baron
True and yet democrats have the most diverse group of representatives from age, gender, religion, and sexuality. And if I recall, Republican functions were banning Log Cabin Gays from attending events. Never saw Dems doing that. And Vivek’s anti gay tweet was directly aimed at you, a gay man. He thinks you were groomed into being gay. So Baron if you actually believe that, please come forward as to who turned you gay so Republicans can put a stop to it. Despite Trump calling Vivek a liar and looser, Vivek is still supporting him. I’m assuming you’re voting for Trump who ignited all this anti LGBTQ hate. You and Vivek are proof that republicans are bootlickers and abuse lovers. Yes America’s first but what does that mean? In your party it means targeting trans and gay ppl first instead of affordable insurance.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
Hey Baron, any relation to ol’ Alistair Wiseman?
Baron Wiseman
@dmarcus
I’m (obviously) not voting for Vivek.
I have asked repeatedly and can’t seem to get answer. Please provide for me the most outrageous anti-gay quotes from President Trump. Let’s say your top three favorites and one of 3am mean tweets count….
1.
2.
3.
Baron Wiseman
@Mack
The same kind of hate when Democrats won’t criticize Palestinians/Hamas that brutalized and massacred hundreds of Israelis? Please name a Republican that didn’t criticize the gang raping of women until the pelvis broke, the burning of entire families, torture of children in front of their parents, taking of prisoners, etc.
Is the kind of hate you are talking about?
dbmcvey
Baron,
What are the Republican plans to fix the border problems. Mike Johnson was on a Sunday show a few weeks ago and said they need to “turn off the tap” but gave no plans to do so. Please list them.
1.
2.
3.
KW1969
He’s desperate for a radio show that will be geared towards incels.
barryaksarben
Baron our baron will be there with his tiny dick getting so angry when he cant stop touching his puny dick right baron? we will wait for. you to get your instructions from you clergy
Fahd
If he’s serious about stopping the conspiracy to install Haley he should run as a independent. He’s got the money to get the campaign started.
jp47
So Ramaswamy believes men can’t become women, does that mean he believes women can become men? And Chris Christie calling him the biggest blowhard in America, that’s like the pot calling the kettle black. Everyone get ready for Trump for President with Nikki Haley as his Vice President running mate. I feel this was decided long ago. If we all vote blue it won’t come true!
ZzBomb
Vote Blue No Matter Who
And let’s beat down the cult for good!
SFMike
All the women have become men in the MCU and he probably is basing his thinking on what Hollywood is dishing out now.
dre23222
Shut up. No one is voting for this sorry racist ignorant MAGA party. You, orange man and the dumb woman from SC can jump in a river together
James
Ramaswamy is a loser. That bore would have set America back 50 years.
Baron Wiseman
Trump made history last night, in a record breaking 30 minutes, he was declared the winner with the largest margin of victory ever in a competitive Iowa caucus with 51% of the vote.
Until now, the person who won the Iowa Caucus by the largest margin was Bob Dole in 1988. He won by 13 points. Trump came within one vote of sweeping all 99 counties and had a 30 point lead over his nearest competitor. Trump won in a landslide among virtually every voting group and doubled his support in Iowa from his first presidential run in 2016.
Ahead of the Iowa Caucus, 68% of CNNs Iowa respondents believe Biden stole the 2020 election. A new left-wing ABC poll: only 28% of Americans believe Joe Biden has the mental sharpness to serve as president.
ZzBomb
He only got a whopping 51% out of 14% of the eligible voters of that state. That’s not good for a variety of reasons but as we’ve seen, you’re not the brightest burning bulb in the cult bunker.
ZzBomb
And ABC isn’t left wing just b/c you say it is, Cleetus.
Again, more whataboutism from a guy desperate for people to like him.
barryaksarben
SO baron tell us more about the BOB DOLE ADMINISTRATION? LOL Im from Iowa and most who win there do not become president. Trump will lose as too many millions will vote against him as before – anyone but trump
ZzBomb
@Barry
Shhhhh logic doesn’t work on folks like Baron. Remember, they believe Trump received the most votes ever in 2020, despite losing to Biden by 11 million.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Said the virtue-signaling approval seeker. 🙂
ZzBomb
@Baron
LOL “virtue signaling” the right wing phrase for “I hate that facts are on your side and I have no rational discourse to disspell it.”
11 million more votes in 2020 and Trump saying he wants to be dictator totally isn’t smack of senility!?
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Why are you so terrified of a Trump presidency? I thought your candidate got 81 million votes? But now you’re worried he could lose? Why would he lose? Is he doing a bad job?
ZzBomb
@Baron
Wow, what a lazy comeback. I’d reply with some witty but I think I’ll let you sit and simmer on the pathetic display which is your last post.
dbmcvey
What are Trump’s plans to fix anything?
This was the lowest attended caucus in quit a while. Not just because of the weather.
still_onthemark
I’m confident that Biden and the Democrats will RIG THE ELECTION AGAIN!!! According to Trump, we did it once and we can do it again!!!
Bwa-ha-ha!!!
decrans
Oh, Zzbomb. Virtue signaling is liberal politicians telling immigrants to come to their state for services and then having the audacity to whine about it much like the conservative governors. That’s virtue signaling. And your side plays that violin to a fu–king tee, baby boy.
ZzBomb
I love love love how Baron is trying to put lipstick on his orange pig and telling us it’s a show girl!?
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Yes, our country MUST be in great shape…
Joe Biden has held just four public events over the past 25 days — and spent the rest of the time on vacation or doing nothing.
Thank you, President Biden!
dbmcvey
What are Republicans plans to fix any of that Baron?
Baron Wiseman
@dbmcvey
How about some MAGA positions?
MAGA positions are….
• Secure the borders
• Secure the elections
• U.S. energy independence
• Get tough on crime
• Protect the unborn
• Stop child mutilation
• Parents decide for their kids
• Promote school choice
• Defend the U.S. Constitution
• Put America first
These ten bullet points are a great start. Democrats oppose all of these issues.
dbmcvey
And how do they propose to do any of that?
I didn’t ask what “positions” they have because, so what?
They have a lot of positions but no plans.
Also, MAGA politicians, by which I mean the whole Republican Party doesn’t want to actually solve the border, or really anything, because what else can they campaign off and raise money.
Baron Wiseman
@dbmcvey
“…the whole Republican Party doesn’t want to actually solve the border, or really anything, because what else can they campaign off and raise money.”
Really? Is that why House Speaker Johnson and 60 Republicans went to the border two weeks ago? Because they don’t want to solve it?
I’ll tell you how you don’t solve it; you have a president and a vice-president who have NEVER visited the border even though one of you has been designated “Border Czar.” Why would the president and vice-president want to solve it when they are counting on the 10+ million that have invaded our country to be future Democrats? Do you actually think Biden would let our country be invaded by millions of illegals if he thought they would vote Republican?
decrans
And how do they propose to do any of that?
I didn’t ask what “positions” they have because, so what?
They have a lot of positions but no plans.
And the Democratic plans are…..
Once again, self-awareness is lacking.
dbmcvey
And yet, baron, you still couldn’t come up with any plans.
Mike Johnson was on a Sunday show and said they had to “shut off the tap” but didn’t give any plans, so why don’t you tell us what they’re going to do;
1.
2.
3.
dbmcvey
I hope he spent a lot of money on this.
still_onthemark
Politico says Vivek spent $2,012 per VOTE!
dbmcvey
I’m sure he got what he paid for.
dre23222
I know this stupid ignorant moron feel stupid that the same people and party he supports and want to be like said his name remind of them of 9/11. How sad. I know he feel like a fool doing all that for orange man
decrans
Vivek might be a doddering simp for Trump. (Much like the Biden bootlickers on this site who get down on their hands and knees and start licking his neoliberal boots whereas Biden hasn’t so much as lifted a finger pushing back at “anti-trans legislation.) However, Vivek’s tweets speak to the cognitive dissonance amplified by the modern radical LGBTQ movement. On the one hand, they claim that the real self is something other than the physical body, in a new form of Gnostic dualism, yet at the same time they embrace a materialist philosophy in which only the material world exists. They say that gender is purely a social construct, while asserting that a person can be “trapped” in the wrong gender. This doesn’t make a damned bit of a sense to the vast majority of Americans. And yet, the radical gender anarchists want Americans to parrot this dogma similar to the religious right and their sky god.
Kangol2
Boosted by FoxNews, which gave him his jumpstart, Vivek spent months spewing MAGA nonsense, including hideously anti-Black racist and anti-LGBTQ claptrap, only to end up having his beloved Don the Con trash him at the ultimate hour AND for White Iowa Republicons to remind him that:
1) his “dark skin” made them think he was a
2) “Muslim” (he’s Hindu) and
3) somehow not American (Vivek was born in Cincinnati, Ohio!) and
4) somehow linked to 9/11 (he was a high school student at Catholic St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati when the 9/11 terrorists, most from Saudi Arabia, NONE from either Cincinnati or India, where Ramaswamy’s parents are from attacked the US).
The GQP’s racist karma came back to bite him in his narrow little @ss! I wish I could say he’d wake up–his wife seemed exasperated by the racist attitudes she encountered when asking why people weren’t supporting him–but he seems way too far gone. A sharp mind is a terrible thing to waste and, in his case, throw away for a cult leader!
Baron Wiseman
At this very moment, after thousands of people waited hours in 6 inches of snow and 24 degree weather, Vivek Ramaswamy is speaking with Donald Trump at a rally in New Hampshire as Vivek encourages the crowd to vote for Trump.
Those racist monsters!!!
(Kangol, do you ever get tired of your own bullshit?)
dbmcvey
They drove Baron. We don’t live in the old days, people don’t have to walk miles in the snow uphill both ways, they have cars.
Also, the problem with the caucus has always been that people who have jobs have trouble participating.
Baron Wiseman
CBS News reports Johnson County Iowa Caucus precinct “ran out” of party-switch forms after Democrats overwhelmed precinct to vote as “Republicans” for Nikki Haley, causing Haley to win by ONE vote.
Leave the voter shenanigans to the Democrats. Shocking!!! (said no one)