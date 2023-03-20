‘Love Island’ hottie Will Young finally breaks silence on rumors questioning his sexuality

credit: Instagram

On Love Island, single people agree to live in isolation at a luxury resort in front of cameras in hopes of finding a partner to score some serious cash. Members of the sexy cast must couple up or risk being eliminated each week.

The series originated in Great Britain and has since seen adapted across multiple countries including the USA, where it streams on Peacock.

Will Young, a 23-year-old British farmer, appeared on the most recent season of the UK edition and had seemingly found romance with 26-year-old Jessie Wynter from Australia.

The pair had successfully maneuvered through multiple weeks together but not before online chatter swirled questioning Young’s sexuality, as he often didn’t partake in the typical bro-ish antics of the other dudes on his season.

Now, following the couple’s elimination prior to the show’s finale last week, Young is finally speaking his truth and addressing the gay speculation head on.

“I was 100% myself in the villa. I’m happy with myself and I’m happy with Jessie,” Young told the Daily Mirror.

And while he may not be a part of the LGBTQ+ community, Young is a proud ally and has no issue whatsoever with being mistakenly labeled as a non-heterosexual.

“My brother is gay, and so I’m all for it. I don’t think anyone can say that to me in a negative way,” he shared. “As a person I’m very outgoing and charismatic, and I’m not going to change.”

Wynter supported Young by adding: “It’s 2023 and judging people’s sexuality is outdated and needs to get out of the window.”

Despite not taking home the grand prize of $100K, Young and Wynter are still together and trying to make it work despite living on opposite sides of the world.

“A relationship is a two-way thing,” Young said. “It would be unfair for me to rely on Jessie moving here 100%. Australia has always been a place I’d like to go to and travel.” An ally and a gentleman? Swoon.

While US fans can stream Love Island UK on Hulu, check out a few more adorable – and often shirtless – shots of Young here: