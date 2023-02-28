Madonna shares touching tribute message following death of her older brother

Madonna took to Instagram yesterday to post a message following the death of her oldest brother, Anthony Ciccone.

The singer has five siblings. Anthony was her oldest brother, followed by brother Martin, then Madonna, and then three younger siblings.

Anthony’s death was announced over the weekend. He was 66.

Joe Henry, the husband of Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone, wrote on Instagram: “My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone.

“Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on.

“But trouble fades; and family remains — with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision,” said Henry.

Anthony lived in Michigan for the majority of his life. He battled alcoholism and spent time homeless and sleeping under a bridge. He said in 2011 that his family had turned their back on him.

“If I froze to death, my family probably wouldn’t know or care about it for six months.”

Madonna reportedly offered to pay several times for Anthony to go into rehab but he turned it down. He told the Daily Mail in 2011, “My family seem to think rehab is some kind of magic panacea for life’s ills.”

However, it’s understood he underwent rehab treatment in 2017 and reconnected with some members of his family.

Yesterday, Madonna posted an old photo to her Instagram stories. It showed herself among a group of people, including Anthony.

“Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles David, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, expansive thinking outing the box,” she captioned the photo. “You planted many important seeds.”

Madonna later posted a video that appears to show her turning up to audition dancers for her upcoming ‘Celebration’ tour.

“Thank God I have my creative life to inspire me and keep me going……. ♥️”

