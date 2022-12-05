take you by surprise

Madonna stans are freaking out amid rumors of a major music release this Friday

8 comments

Madonna stans have been freaking out on Twitter this week after rumors that the singer will re-release her long lost 1985 single “Gambler” on digital platforms this Friday. If the reports are true, it will be the first time the song will be available to stream or buy online.

“Gambler” was recorded for the movie Vision Quest in 1985.

The song, written by Madonna and produced by John “Jellybean” Benitez, was released by Geffen Records in the UK as the second single from the film’s soundtrack after “Crazy for You”, where it peaked at #4.

A music video featured clips from the film, including Madonna’s much talked about cameo appearance as a club singer at a local bar.

“Gambler” was never released as a single in the US, however, because Madonna’s record label, Sire, was worried it might take away from the promotion of the singles from her Like a Virgin album, which was also released around the same time.

The singer has only ever played the song live once. The performance happened on her first national tour in 1985 and was recorded for Madonna Live: The Virgin Tour.

Since then, “Gambler” has more or less languished in obscurity, with only Madonna’s most diehard fans remembering it and wanting, needing, waiting for the day when it might become available to stream.

If the rumors are true, come Friday, the newly remastered synth-pop dance track will be made available to a whole new audience, nearly 40 years after it was first released. Who knows? Maybe Madonna will include it on the setlist on her next tour, which internet sleuths say could be happening in 2023.

