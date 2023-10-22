Madonna’s touching tribute, Target’s fabulously gay greeting card, & Billy Porter’s pronouns

Hear the 1960 country bop that accidentally became a hilarious ode to men who love cowboys, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Madonna paid emotional tribute to those we’ve lost.
@themarcosmoura Best moment so far, @Madonna paying tribute to her friends who died of HIV/AIDS. Definitely her best tour. #Madonna #MadonnaCelebrationsTour #madonnacelebrationtour ♬ som original – Marcos Moura
Judy Shepard addressed her son’s murderer.
@todayshow In this preview clip of @Katie Couric’s reunion with the parents of Matthew Shepard on the 25th anniversary of his death, Shepard’s parents respond to what one of his perpetrators, Russell Henderson, is now saying about the attack as he serves out a life sentence. Shepard was the victim of a brutal anti-gay attack in 1999 that made national headlines in Laramie, Wyoming. #TodayShow ♬ original sound – TODAY Show
Frankie Grande and Salina EsTitties opened GLAAD’s Spirit Day Concert.
@queerty #FrankieGrande and #SalinaEsTitties opening #Glaad’s #SpiritDay ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Straight dudes discovered Troye Sivan.
It’s Our Atlanta visited “the Stonewall of the South.”
@itsouratlanta In 1969 in a small theater in Midtown Atlanta, about 70 people were 15 minutes into a controversial indie film when over 10 police officers raided the cinema, detaining guests and staff alike. The goal of the raid was to weed out known members of the LGBTQ community. This raid, sometimes referred to as the Stonewall of the South, was a catalyst for the Gay Liberation Front in Atlanta and the first Pride March in 1971. #atlanta #pride #atlantapride #lgbtq ♬ original sound – It’s Our Atlanta
Austin Show talked size.
Billy Porter named his pronouns.
@theebillyporter It’s #internationalpronounsday ♬ Children (What Time It Is) – Billy Porter
Chad and Eze shared their love story.
@meetcutesnyc Clowning Around #meetcute #howcouplesmeet #love #nyc #streetinterview #foryou #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – Meet Cutes NYC
Eric Sedeño’s bestie fought for her life.
@ricotaquito Pleaseeee @haleyybaylee ♬ original sound – Eric Sedeño
And the Target card section said gay rights!
@carolinemonaghan7
Target knows what they’re doing for the queer community🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️❤️❤️🌈🌈♬ sonido original – Caroline Monaghan
8 Comments
ShaverC
Billy Porter jumps on any bandwagon for attention.
dbmcvey
Which he totally deserves! He’s an Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning performer, director, producer, writer and singer who has been out his entire career!
dbmcvey
And really? “That bitch” is the bandwagon?
ShaverC
*Yawn* These “awards” celebrities give each other are really meaningless. They just pick whoever is the “it” person of the season.
ScottOnEarth
LOL. Shaver, you are the bitter-queen stereotype joke that keeps on giving. Billy Porter is being himself and having a fabulous life as a super-talented queer role model.
SUPREME
we really do hate each other, don’t we? wonder why!
ShaverC
I don’t have to like a performer just because he’s gay. I find him grating in his personal interviews as well as the characters he plays. I don’t think he’s a good actor, seems to be one note.
Bosch
ShaverC complains under any article for attention.