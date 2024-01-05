Mama Ru’s latest compilation album, Billy Porter & Luke Evans team up, a pop icon teases her return: Your weekly bop roundup

Happy New Queer! A new year brings new queer music to discover, with plenty of promising releases rumored to be dropping in 2024. This week, however, we may need to be a little more patient, as it’s definitely a slow season for new music releases (if you can’t already tell by the time you finish reading this). Though, we do have some music from the Queen of Drag and a couple of other talented “queens” as well to briefly enjoy on the first Friday of the year.

Read on for your first first “bop after bop” column of 2024….

“Hustle That Cat” by RuPaul

It’s time to join the RuVolution, because with a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race comes a new RuPaul album. In this case, it’s Mama Ru’s latest compilation album Essential Vol. 3, a new 20-track collection featuring collaborations he’s released over the last decade, early-career songs by his former band Wee Wee Pole, brand-new remixes and more. The lead single and promo song for Season 16 of Drag Race is “Hustle That Cat”, a steamy, runway-ready bop that showcases Ru’s very gay and always anthemic lyricism and impressive harmonies. Shantay, she stays!

“Always Be My Man (From The Original Motion Picture “Our Son”) by Billy Porter & Luke Evans

“Always Be My Man” is a captivating collaboration between Billy Porter and Luke Evans, featured on the soundtrack of their film Our Son. Penned specifically for the movie directed by Bill Oliver, the track adds a layer of depth to the already moving plot that reflects the complexities of a gay married couple navigating a heart-wrenching divorce and custody battle.The emotionally-charged song showcases the vocal prowess of both these leading men, one that we hope will linger through award show season.

“One Eyed Bastard” by Green Day

Green Day is amping things up ahead of the release of their fourteenth studio album Saviors. Fresh off playing Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, where bisexual king Billie Joe Armstrong changed his “American Idiot” lyrics to say that he’s “not a part of a MAGA agenda” (literally slay), they’ve now dropped a fiery track “One Eyed Bastard” that finds the band exacting revenge against their enemies from the campy viewpoint of a pirate against a massive, hard-hitting soundscape. It’s a doozy, but that’s why we love them, right?

Well, like we said, we’re in a dry spell when it comes to new music at the moment, and honestly, we’re feeling a lot like Kesha right now in this recently shared photo:

The pop icon is teasing new music coming soon amid her recent freedom after (finally) parting ways with Dr. Luke’s label, and just like Kesha, we have a lot to look forward to in the new year, so keep your eyes and ears peeled every Friday on Queerty for your weekly roundup of new queer music!