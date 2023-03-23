Marjorie Taylor Greene is heading to jail tomorrow and the internet has thoughts

Marjorie Taylor Greene announced yesterday that she will be leading “a bipartisan delegation from the Oversight Committee to the DC Jail on Friday.”

I’m leading a bipartisan delegation from the Oversight Committee to the DC Jail on Friday. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) March 22, 2023

The Georgia Rep. has long campaigned for those imprisoned for their role in the January 6 insurrection. She has made it clear she views them as political prisoners and has suggested they are facing overly harsh conditions in jail while awaiting trial.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Greene was working with House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) to arrange a trip to the DC jail to meet with defendants and staff.

Greene said at the time, “We’re going to be addressing the human rights abuse, such as the fact that they’ve been held in solitary confinement up to 23 hours a day, denied the ability to see their families.”

Who will be joining Greene on her jail tour remains unclear. Rep. Clay Higgins (South Carolina) co-signed a letter Greene and Comer sent to DC Mayor Murial Bowser raising the issue. Rep. Lauren Boebert indicated during a recent speech that she would be joining Greene.

Lauren Boebert stated she will visit the January 6th “political prisoners” with Marjorie Taylor Greene after an angry constituent shouted at her to “do something about it.” pic.twitter.com/YQPpudo81C — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) March 22, 2023

It’s unknown which, if any Democratic lawmakers, will join the “bipartisan” group. Democrats on the Oversight committee include the likes of Jamie Raskin, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and gay freshman Rep., Robert Garcia.

Greene’s announcement that she was headed to jail tomorrow prompted thousands of comments online. However, only a minority praised her. In fact, many suggested it was a good idea that she familiarized herself with the facility.

Oh, speed dating, how nice for you. — Laura Riggaro (@LauraRiggaro) March 22, 2023

Picking out a room? — Chris Becker (@Chris_Becker2) March 22, 2023

Make sure you take a tour so you’ll know where everything is. It will make your first day easier. — football fan 💙 (@football_beth) March 22, 2023

I see you are turning yourself in @RepMTG Great Job! By the way, what have you done for Georgia 14th District? — Coffee ❥ (@CandyCoffiee) March 23, 2023

Hope they lock her up and keep her there. https://t.co/WYtpvvPgzI — Joe G (Not a parody) (@EastEndJoe) March 22, 2023

Woman, nothing you do is bipartisan. Stop the crap. — Usaeagle6 (@Eagle6Mike66) March 22, 2023

Bipartisan? You mean men and women? — Linda From Texas (@stompintexan) March 22, 2023