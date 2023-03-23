prison bound

Marjorie Taylor Greene is heading to jail tomorrow and the internet has thoughts

By
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Shutterstock)

Marjorie Taylor Greene announced yesterday that she will be leading “a bipartisan delegation from the Oversight Committee to the DC Jail on Friday.”

The Georgia Rep. has long campaigned for those imprisoned for their role in the January 6 insurrection. She has made it clear she views them as political prisoners and has suggested they are facing overly harsh conditions in jail while awaiting trial.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Greene was working with House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) to arrange a trip to the DC jail to meet with defendants and staff.

Greene said at the time, “We’re going to be addressing the human rights abuse, such as the fact that they’ve been held in solitary confinement up to 23 hours a day, denied the ability to see their families.”

Who will be joining Greene on her jail tour remains unclear. Rep. Clay Higgins (South Carolina) co-signed a letter Greene and Comer sent to DC Mayor Murial Bowser raising the issue. Rep. Lauren Boebert indicated during a recent speech that she would be joining Greene.

It’s unknown which, if any Democratic lawmakers, will join the “bipartisan” group. Democrats on the Oversight committee include the likes of Jamie Raskin, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and gay freshman Rep., Robert Garcia.

Greene’s announcement that she was headed to jail tomorrow prompted thousands of comments online. However, only a minority praised her. In fact, many suggested it was a good idea that she familiarized herself with the facility.

