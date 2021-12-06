Marjorie Taylor Greene posts her dumbest tweet yet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a vocal critic of face masks and vaccination mandates, has prompted thousands of comments online with her latest argument against Covid-related school shutdowns.

“Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer. The country has never once shut down. Not a single school has closed. And every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races will continue to die from cancer.”

She went on to say that while 780,000 people have died in the US of Covid-19, at the same time, there have been a million cancer-related deaths.

Greene’s tweet has prompted 44,000 replies at the time of writing. Many were very quick to point out that we treat Covid differently from cancer because it is an infectious disease that is easily spread within classrooms.

If cancer was able to easily spread from person to person that would be an extinction level event — Mac (@GoodPoliticGuy) December 4, 2021

The stupidity of this tweet alone should bar you from public office. — bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) December 4, 2021

Marge I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but cancer isn’t contagious. Let me know if you need further explanation. I’ll bring the crayons. — Spencer S (@PostBudClarity) December 4, 2021

imagine being this proud of being this dumb — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 4, 2021

Remind me which cancer is transmissible by air…? — Slater 💙 (@Grossberger101) December 4, 2021

Imagine thinking comparing Covid to cancer was a good thing. But here we are. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 4, 2021

We should point out that a small number of cancers have been linked to viral infections. Namely, the human papillomavirus (HPV) is associated with the likelihood of cervical and anal cancers later in life. This is why some states now offer an HPV vaccine to school kids around the age of 12-13, before they become sexually active. This point was also raised by some of those replying.

We have one. It’s called the HPV vaccine. Unfortunately it’s been stigmatized by right wing Christians as the slut shot and therefore denied by many. So sad — Gina Coffin (she/her) (@snazzygina) December 4, 2021

Others pointed out states take steps to stop people from putting others at risk of cancer, such as banning smoking indoors to reduce the chances of non-smokers getting lung cancer.

In her Twitter thread, Greene went on to post further disinformation about Covid, claiming “Ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies, & other treatments are saving lives.”

There has been no peer-reviewed evidence that Ivermectin is an effective treatment against Covid-19.

Greene’s latest ramblings are not the first time she has posted controversial, fake information about Covid-19. In the last few months, Twitter has suspended her twice: Most recently in August for claiming the Covid vaccines were “failing”.

How many times she can continue to spread such disinformation before Twitter makes a ban permanent?