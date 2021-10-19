Marjorie Taylor Greene “surprised” at the reason some supporters won’t vote for her in ‘22

Who would have thought that after repeatedly telling voters that election fraud is real, some of those people might have actually lost faith in voting?

The New York Times reports that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was “surprised” by the results of a recent survey of Republican voters in the state. She’s subsequently begun urging her followers to vote.

Asked about their voting intentions in the midterms in 2022, the Times says the survey found, “5 percent of Republican voters said they would sit out the 2022 election if the state of Georgia did not conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election — a demand that some of Mr. Trump’s hard-core supporters have made. Another 4 percent said they would consider sitting out the election absent an audit.”

Taylor Greene has been one of the most vocal Republicans to question the result of the 2020 vote and has consistently demanded audits of election results in a desperate search for irregularities.

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement last week warning the Republican party, “If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.”

The New York Times says it spoke to a person who had spoken with Taylor Greene about the survey and said she was “surprised.” Other Republican strategists have been blunter, calling the results “alarming”.

Taylor Greene represents Georgia’s 14th District. In 2017, it was ranked the 14th most Republican seat in the country. Last November, she won 75% of all votes cast in the district (her Democratic opponent withdrew before the election but his name was still on the ballot paper).

Since taking office, Greene has established herself as one of the most extreme right-wing lawmakers in the House.

Yesterday, in response to a survey of voting intentions (presumably the same one the New York Times referenced). Greene began urging Republicans to vote in 2022.

There’s 3 steps to victory in 2022. #1 Audit the 2020 election and prosecute voter fraud. #2 Stop mass mail-in voting which leads to fraud. #3 VOTE! Don’t sit at home and hand over the victory to Democrats. Flood the polls! Republicans have to get serious, here’s why: Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 18, 2021

“There’s 3 steps to victory in 2022,” she tweeted.

“#1 Audit the 2020 election and prosecute voter fraud.

“#2 Stop mass mail-in voting which leads to fraud.

“#3 VOTE! Don’t sit at home and hand over the victory to Democrats. Flood the polls!

“Republicans have to get serious, here’s why,” she explained.

“I recently conducted a poll on Georgia’s elections and if my constituents felt their votes would count during a teletown hall. Sadly, 4% said they won’t even vote due to voter fraud.

“This is WRONG.

“Legal votes by Rs are just as important as stopping illegal ones.”

She pointed out that if 4% of Republicans in Georgia had not voted in the gubernatorial election in 2018, Democrat Stacy Abrams would have beaten Republican Brian Kemp.

“That’s why it’s critical that Republican voters still vote,” said Greene. “Voices online that are telling you not to vote are doing the Democrats’ dirty work. Stop listening to grifters telling you not to vote. We must root out the fraud, but we also have to VOTE.”

