basket case

Marjorie Taylor Greene displays complete ignorance around HIV

By
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has spoken out against the NBA
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: YouTube)

Another day and another dumb tweet from lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14). This time, the GOP Rep. took aim at the NBA.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Nets star, Kyrie Irving, who has chosen not to get the Covid-19 vaccine, was informed he would not be allowed to play. The Nets, in line with New York regulations, said the point guard would not play until he can become “a full participant.”

Greene has been vocal in her wariness of the Covid-19 vaccine and is strongly opposed to vaccine mandates. She tweeted “The fascist NBA won’t let Kyrie Irving play for refusing a vaccine. But yet they still let Magic Johnson play with HIV.”

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene is conducting a poll to see if the U.S. should have another civil war

The tweet prompted over over 7.8k comments at the time of writing. Many were quick to point out the ruling had little to do with the NBA. The Nets were forced to act given the NYC Covid regulations (people have to show proof of vaccination to enter bars and other public spaces).

Many more took her to task over her comparing Covid to HIV. Covid can be very easily transmitted through the air. HIV requires the exchange of body fluids: basically via unprotected anal sex or IV drug use.

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene still has anti-trans sign outside office… but now it’s worse

Not everyone criticized Greene’s tweet. Among those to show support was Florida GOP Rep. candidate Lavern Spicer, who has similarly tweeted about Johnson being allowed to play basketball while having “full-blown AIDS.”

Spicer’s ignorance was also met with plenty of ridicule.