Marjorie Taylor Greene is conducting a poll to see if the U.S. should have another civil war

Another day, another idiotic tweet from Marjorie Taylor Greene. Ugh.

Late last night, the homophobic QAnon congresswoman posted a Twitter poll asking her followers if there should be a “national divorce” between Republican and Democratic states.

“Should America have a national divorce?” she tweeted at 10:19 p.m., along with a poll offering three options: “Yes, by R & D states”, “No, stay together”, and “Undecided”.

Should America have a national divorce? — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) October 12, 2021

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen. A sitting member of Congress is actually conducting a poll to see whether anyone is interested in Round 2 of the Civil War.

So far, the poll has received over 31,000 votes and counting, with two days left for people to cast their votes.

Now, some responses…

How will Red States financially support themselves without Blue States contributions? — Metavivor 💜More4StageIV🌈✊🏽❄🌊 (@pinkbungadoo) October 12, 2021

A member of congress wants to know if the Union should be dissolved.

Nothhg to see hear folks… pic.twitter.com/SsJaDPErw2 — Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) October 12, 2021

just straight up calling for civil war are we? — Alex🌹 (@Alex4Rep) October 12, 2021

whispers….Georgia is a blue state — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) October 12, 2021

Red states could not support themselves without the federal tax dollars paid by blue states. Be careful what you wish for Magda. — CallMeNancy (@NBEdwards1) October 12, 2021

What? Are you seriously asking for separation of states? Seriously as a member of Congress? — mark (@mark_wallick) October 12, 2021

Yeah, um how exactly does Marg think that would work? pic.twitter.com/ozvEmxNKA8 — Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) October 12, 2021

Nothing says patriot like wondering if our country shouldn’t exist. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) October 12, 2021