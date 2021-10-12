round two?

Marjorie Taylor Greene is conducting a poll to see if the U.S. should have another civil war

By
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Facebook)

Another day, another idiotic tweet from Marjorie Taylor Greene. Ugh.

Late last night, the homophobic QAnon congresswoman posted a Twitter poll asking her followers if there should be a “national divorce” between Republican and Democratic states.

“Should America have a national divorce?” she tweeted at 10:19 p.m., along with a poll offering three options: “Yes, by R & D states”, “No, stay together”, and “Undecided”.

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen. A sitting member of Congress is actually conducting a poll to see whether anyone is interested in Round 2 of the Civil War.

So far, the poll has received over 31,000 votes and counting, with two days left for people to cast their votes.

Now, some responses…

