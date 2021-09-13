Marjorie Taylor Greene marks 9/11 by devising a special new workout routine

Marjorie Taylor Greene took a break from tweeting anti-trans and anti-vax nonsense on Saturday to acknowledge 9/11.

The Georgia Rep. took to Facebook (perhaps because she’s pretty much on her final warning before being booted off Twitter) to mention the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Twin Towers.

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene still has anti-trans sign outside office… but now it’s worse

Greene said she’d come up with her own, unique tribute: A new CrossFit routine called the “Kabul 13”.

“On this 20 year anniversary of 9-11, I completed this workout called “Kabul 13” in honor of all who died and 13 young heroes who should not have lost their lives at the end of this 20 year war,” she said.

“As a longtime CrossFitter, it’s a tradition to do Hero WOD’s (workout of the day) as a way to suffer and reflect on heroes.

“Hard workouts can’t come close to what they went through, but it brings great humility and respect for men and women who go through the unthinkable following their orders and serving our country.”

She then posted details of her workout.

“Kabul 13” is a reference to 13 US service people who died in an explosion at Kabul airport during the final days of evacuation during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.

This is not the first time Greene, a former gym owner, has touted her exercise routines. Last year she raised eyebrows with her special “Covid protection workout”.

Her latest workout suggestion prompted almost 5,000 comments. The vast majority were disapproving.

“You disrespect every one of us who has ever worn the uniform,” stated one Facebook user, Richard Ojeda.

Another, Peter Schink, offered alternative phrasing: “​​To commemorate one of America’s greatest tragedies, I participated in a narcissistic activity and proclaimed it self-punishing because I believe that makes it righteous.”

“20 years ago so many selflessly sacrificed their lives to help save others,” said Linda Leko Sheets. “Now, you and your followers won’t even wear a mask or get vaccinated in order to save us all. Please don’t insult us with your PRETEND ‘Patriotism’ and self-promotion.”

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene demands baby be removed from trans parents

Greene wasn’t the only GOP figure to mark 9/11 in unexpected ways. As we reported last week, former President Donald Trump and his son, Don Trump Jr, spent Saturday night commentating on an evening of pay-per-view boxing.

Don Jr. promised, “some fun … at the end of a somber day.”