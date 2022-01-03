boo-hoo

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 2022 just got off to a bad start

By
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Facebook)

Twitter has permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) personal Twitter account (@mtgreenee). It had around 465,000 followers.

The account had already been suspended temporarily on four previous occasions. Yesterday, Twitter confirmed to CNN that it had permanently banned the account after Greene yet again ranted about the dangers of Covid vaccines.

Greene also has a separate Twitter account as Rep. for Georgia (@RepMTG). She posts from it less often and (slightly) less controversially. That account remains active … for now.

Twitter said it had “permanently suspended” Greene’s personal account “for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

The tweet that pushed Twitter into action on this occasion was a graph that Greene posted. She said it demonstrated a vast number of deaths caused by Covid vaccines. The graph actually showed the number of people who reported “adverse effects” after having a Covid vaccine, and although this included deaths, there was no suggestion by the data collecting agency (the US’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS) that the vaccines were the direct cause of the adverse effects.

The vaccines have been proved to be very effective in preventing extreme illness from Covid-19.

Twitter told the BBC, “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Greene posted a statement after the ban was made, saying, “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”

Unsurprisingly, many on the far right of the Republican party screamed about censorship.

Would-be Senate candidate and author JD Vance called it “Totally absurd … these companies need to be crushed.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert criticized Twitter for permanently banning both former President Donald Trump and now Greene, saying, “They forget that in 2022 we are taking back the House and we WILL be holding them accountable!”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has held rallies with Greene, retweeted a story from The Hill about Greene’s ban, adding a caption, “Welcome to the Woketopia. Where information is controlled by the few.”

However, Democrats looking to run against Greene in Georgia in 2022 welcomed the move.

Others had points to make.