Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 2022 just got off to a bad start

Twitter has permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) personal Twitter account (@mtgreenee). It had around 465,000 followers.

The account had already been suspended temporarily on four previous occasions. Yesterday, Twitter confirmed to CNN that it had permanently banned the account after Greene yet again ranted about the dangers of Covid vaccines.

Greene also has a separate Twitter account as Rep. for Georgia (@RepMTG). She posts from it less often and (slightly) less controversially. That account remains active … for now.

Twitter said it had “permanently suspended” Greene’s personal account “for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

The tweet that pushed Twitter into action on this occasion was a graph that Greene posted. She said it demonstrated a vast number of deaths caused by Covid vaccines. The graph actually showed the number of people who reported “adverse effects” after having a Covid vaccine, and although this included deaths, there was no suggestion by the data collecting agency (the US’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS) that the vaccines were the direct cause of the adverse effects.

The vaccines have been proved to be very effective in preventing extreme illness from Covid-19.

Twitter told the BBC, “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Greene posted a statement after the ban was made, saying, “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”

Unsurprisingly, many on the far right of the Republican party screamed about censorship.

Would-be Senate candidate and author JD Vance called it “Totally absurd … these companies need to be crushed.”

TWITTER IS BAD AND MUST BE CRUSHED he tweeted from his twitter account pic.twitter.com/KUUrkZqLFF — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 2, 2022

Rep. Lauren Boebert criticized Twitter for permanently banning both former President Donald Trump and now Greene, saying, “They forget that in 2022 we are taking back the House and we WILL be holding them accountable!”

Twitter permanently suspended a sitting US President. They’ve now permanently suspended a sitting member of US Congress. Of course, both from the same party. They forget that in 2022 we are taking back the House and we WILL be holding them accountable! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 2, 2022

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has held rallies with Greene, retweeted a story from The Hill about Greene’s ban, adding a caption, “Welcome to the Woketopia. Where information is controlled by the few.”

However, Democrats looking to run against Greene in Georgia in 2022 welcomed the move.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been permanently suspended from Twitter. Now let’s permanently remove her from Congress. — Marcus Flowers (@Marcus4Georgia) January 2, 2022

Unlike Marjorie Taylor Greene, I still have a Twitter handle. I’m going to defeat her this year. — Holly McCormack for Congress (@Holly_4Congress) January 2, 2022

Others had points to make.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is currently trying to end her Twitter ban by rubbing ivermectin on her phone. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) January 2, 2022

MTG and Gang Greene will, of course, bitch and moan about free speech while conveniently forgetting that she repeatedly did the Twitter equivalent of yelling “Fire” in a movie theater. Over and over and over. Good riddance. — George Hahn (@georgehahn) January 2, 2022

Before people start defending Marjorie Taylor Greene and attacking Twitter just remember we all willingly agree to Twitters terms and conditions. Twitter isn’t a constitutional right. Twitter is a privilege. Private companies have to right to censorship. — remmy robertson (@remmy_robertson) January 2, 2022

For those complaining about anyone being removed from Twitter, just think of Twitter as a Christian owned bakery, and those being removed as a gay wedding party. Feel better now? — rbangham (@rpbangham1) January 2, 2022

MTG = My Twitter’s Gone — Mike N. 🇺🇸 🌊 (@MikeyNog) January 2, 2022