Markwayne Mullin bragging about biting people during fist fights isn’t the flex he thinks it is

Markwayne Mullin isn’t just a fighter.
The gay-hating Oklahoma Senator is also a biter!
In a series of interviews Tuesday, Mullin, who made a complete fool of himself when he challenged labor leader Sean O’Brien to a fistfight on the Senate floor this week, defended his embarrassing conduct.
His most absurd comments came in an interview with a podcast called “Undaunted Life,” when he said he doesn’t stop at throwing fists.
The big, bad senator also has very sharp teeth.
“By the way, I’m not afraid of biting,” he said. “I will bite.”
“Biting?!” asked the aghast host, Kyle Thompson.
“I’ll bite 100%. In a fight, I’m gonna bite. I’ll do anything. I’m not above it. And I don’t care where I bite by the way,” bragged Mullins.
Still in a state of apparent disbelief, the host tried to move on.
“I’m not gonna even ask any further questions on that,” he said. “I think that basically speaks for itself.”
Uhh… yeah, it does. Mullins is outing himself as a cheap shot artist, and a venomous one at that.
oh well that opens up an entirely different set of questions— Kyle Morse (@Kyle_A_Morse) November 15, 2023
A former MMA fighter, Mullin is pumping up his hot-headed tendencies. And honestly, his message probably played well with the “Undaunted Life” audience.
The podcast advertises itself as a show “specifically designed for the rugged Christian.”
Woof! That crowd wants to see some teeth!
Mullin continued blaring his meat headed message on Fox News, telling Sean Hannity his constituents want him to physically threaten and even injure witnesses.
“What would people want me to do? If I didn’t do that, people in Oklahoma would be pretty upset with me. I’m supposed to represent Oklahoma values,” he said.
It’s always nice when a politician honors his voters’ wishes, huh?
Mullins is going to get kids, from middle-schoolers to high school seniors, kicked out of schools, and young adults kicked out of restaurants, hotels, and other public accommodations for fighting; for following Mullins' example.— Victor L. Nickson (@VictorLNickson2) November 15, 2023
What a role model for his kids and community.— George (@OsemwegieGeorge) November 15, 2023
Mullin probably would’ve gone toe-to-toe with O’Brien, too, if Bernie Sanders didn’t intervene.
Unsurprisingly, Mullin’s record on LGBTQ+ issues is as repulsive as his toxic behavior. As a congressman, he voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, and co-sponsored a bill that would prevent trans athletes from competing in collegiate women’s sports.
When running for the Senate, Mullin used his own kids as props in the trans sports debate.
Socially, Mullin wants to take America back to the 19th century, so it’s only fitting he wants to act like he’s a senator from the 1800s, too, by challenging people to duels.
In a Newsmax spot, he waxed poetic about Charles Sumner, a Massachusetts Republican, getting caned on the Senate floor for his opposition to slavery.
Mullin also lionizes Andrew Jackson, the most ruthless and violent president in U.S. history.
“You used to be able to cane,” he said wistfully. “President Andrew Jackson challenged nine guys to a duel, and won nine times. At a White House dinner one time, some guy was mouthing him at the end of the table, and Jackson stood up and ran across the table and knocked the guy out.”
“At the end of the day, there is a presence [sic] for it, if that’s what someone wants to do.”
Yes, there is a PRECEDENCE for violence in Congress. There are also precedents for all sorts of sordid acts.
Does Mullin endorse those, too?
It’s probably better we don’t ask.
Meanwhile, the state of Oklahoma faces real problems. It’s one of the 10 poorest states in the U.S., has a low graduation rate and ranks second-highest in the country in percentage of uninsured residents.
It’s going to take ideas to solve those issues, not chest-pounding and fisticuffs. Someone should tell the senator!
Just be careful… he bites!
21 Comments
abfab
So who is she now the new and improved Mike Tyson? Cretin.
CatholicXXX
Damn daddy. He is sexy.
abfab
Damn daddy?
Mister P
This guy is a jerk and an embarrassment and the people of Oklahoma should do what they can to remove him. Oklahoma and the United States deserve better.
abfab
It’s Oklahoma.
ZzBomb
These people are sick in the head.
It’s embarrassing for any Senator to behave this way. The Republican party hates everyone, including themselves.
abfab
Embarrassment is a Republican badge of honor.
abfab
Markwayne (who names their child that!) at best has something in common with Gymmee Jordan.
Ummmmmmmmm Markey, can we practice that full nelson a few more times until we git it right? Sure, COACH!
And can we do it again so I can bite you a few times for the camera!?!?!
ZzBomb
This just goes to show you:
You might be an MMA champion, but can still be a lil betch who cries at mean tweets.
klb58495
You can’t get much more white trash that a guy with a name like Markwayne.
abfab
Oh, can we try! Oh what fun!
Openminded
It is criminal the way Senators will berate and talk down to witnesses that are asked to testify in front of the body. Many times, these people are asked to testify in an effort to educate the Senators on specific events or business activities, none of which they are an actual party to or responsible for. Too often, these Senators use the witness as a whipping post just to make the senator look big. I’d probably rot in jail before I would show up to a Senate hearing to testify. For a typical Senator to stand in judgement of someone else is laughable.
dbmcvey
Picking a fight with a Teamster. Not the brightest bulb on the tree.
abfab
Not bright=Republican.
MTG wants him around…hickies don’t do it for her. She wants JAWS!
still_onthemark
“And I don’t care where I bite by the way.”
This includes a certain sausage-shaped appendage, I bet!
still_onthemark
Oddly enough, Mullin holds the same senate seat that was held by Sen. Thomas Gore, grandfather of Gore Vidal.
Oklahoma has really gone backwards in a century.
abfab
”Backwards”.. You are too kind sweetie dahling. xo
abfab
He’s very frustrated. All his life, having to spell out that name to people and phone reps. Wasted days and wasted nights all because his hick parents wanted to torture him.
Were they going for a mish-mash of Mark Twain and the incomparable John Wayne? Either way, a quick note to all those expecting….keep the baby’s name simple. They will thank you instead of hating you.
Fahd
Doubling down after embarrassing behavior…such is the party of Eric’s father.
Btw, I don’t think Bernie Sanders is getting enough credit for diffusing the situation in the Senate hearing. Did Senator Sanders even know he might be bitten? Security!!
Maybe there should be a minimum mental age for candidates for the Senate.
abfab
And blood tests.
greekboy
Oklahomo is markwayne billy joe bob mullin