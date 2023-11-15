Markwayne Mullin bragging about biting people during fist fights isn’t the flex he thinks it is

Markwayne Mullin isn’t just a fighter.

The gay-hating Oklahoma Senator is also a biter!

In a series of interviews Tuesday, Mullin, who made a complete fool of himself when he challenged labor leader Sean O’Brien to a fistfight on the Senate floor this week, defended his embarrassing conduct.

His most absurd comments came in an interview with a podcast called “Undaunted Life,” when he said he doesn’t stop at throwing fists.

The big, bad senator also has very sharp teeth.

“By the way, I’m not afraid of biting,” he said. “I will bite.”

“Biting?!” asked the aghast host, Kyle Thompson.

“I’ll bite 100%. In a fight, I’m gonna bite. I’ll do anything. I’m not above it. And I don’t care where I bite by the way,” bragged Mullins.

Still in a state of apparent disbelief, the host tried to move on.

“I’m not gonna even ask any further questions on that,” he said. “I think that basically speaks for itself.”

Uhh… yeah, it does. Mullins is outing himself as a cheap shot artist, and a venomous one at that.

are men okay? https://t.co/cLxhLvMhd4 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 15, 2023

I'm starting to think there are some deep seeded issues in the Republican Party. https://t.co/vMxNjoZT6W — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) November 15, 2023

This doubling down trend is…. Uhhh…. Weird https://t.co/TEJaOCGJ3X — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) November 15, 2023

I might need to do that middle-age guy pivot to obsessing about the Roman Empire https://t.co/qrq1p7p7pT — Brian Morrissey (@bmorrissey) November 15, 2023

I'm so old I remember when wearing a sweatshirt was going to be the end of Senate decorum. https://t.co/OnLEXdOUJU — Steve Koczela (@skoczela) November 15, 2023

oh well that opens up an entirely different set of questions — Kyle Morse (@Kyle_A_Morse) November 15, 2023

A former MMA fighter, Mullin is pumping up his hot-headed tendencies. And honestly, his message probably played well with the “Undaunted Life” audience.

The podcast advertises itself as a show “specifically designed for the rugged Christian.”

Woof! That crowd wants to see some teeth!

Mullin continued blaring his meat headed message on Fox News, telling Sean Hannity his constituents want him to physically threaten and even injure witnesses.

“What would people want me to do? If I didn’t do that, people in Oklahoma would be pretty upset with me. I’m supposed to represent Oklahoma values,” he said.

It’s always nice when a politician honors his voters’ wishes, huh?

Mullins is going to get kids, from middle-schoolers to high school seniors, kicked out of schools, and young adults kicked out of restaurants, hotels, and other public accommodations for fighting; for following Mullins' example. — Victor L. Nickson (@VictorLNickson2) November 15, 2023

What a role model for his kids and community. — George (@OsemwegieGeorge) November 15, 2023

The modern-day Republican Party: "If I didn't do literally the stupidest and more obnoxious thing possible, my constituents would've been disappointed in me." https://t.co/ICyp4DmoyP — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) November 15, 2023

Mullin thinks very little of the people of Oklahoma https://t.co/Wa50Lp7nO8 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 15, 2023

Mullin probably would’ve gone toe-to-toe with O’Brien, too, if Bernie Sanders didn’t intervene.

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) just tried to fight a witness at a hearing. pic.twitter.com/MeVv61AsWs — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 14, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Mullin’s record on LGBTQ+ issues is as repulsive as his toxic behavior. As a congressman, he voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, and co-sponsored a bill that would prevent trans athletes from competing in collegiate women’s sports.

When running for the Senate, Mullin used his own kids as props in the trans sports debate.

Socially, Mullin wants to take America back to the 19th century, so it’s only fitting he wants to act like he’s a senator from the 1800s, too, by challenging people to duels.

In a Newsmax spot, he waxed poetic about Charles Sumner, a Massachusetts Republican, getting caned on the Senate floor for his opposition to slavery.

Mullin also lionizes Andrew Jackson, the most ruthless and violent president in U.S. history.

“You used to be able to cane,” he said wistfully. “President Andrew Jackson challenged nine guys to a duel, and won nine times. At a White House dinner one time, some guy was mouthing him at the end of the table, and Jackson stood up and ran across the table and knocked the guy out.”

“At the end of the day, there is a presence [sic] for it, if that’s what someone wants to do.”

Yes, there is a PRECEDENCE for violence in Congress. There are also precedents for all sorts of sordid acts.

Does Mullin endorse those, too?

It’s probably better we don’t ask.

Question: Are there any actual senate rules— could you guys go bare knuckle?



Mullin: We looked into the rules. You used to be able to cane. Andrew Jackson challenged 9 guys to a duel.. And so at the end of the day, there is presence for it pic.twitter.com/zznZbVYtHH — Acyn (@Acyn) November 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the state of Oklahoma faces real problems. It’s one of the 10 poorest states in the U.S., has a low graduation rate and ranks second-highest in the country in percentage of uninsured residents.

It’s going to take ideas to solve those issues, not chest-pounding and fisticuffs. Someone should tell the senator!

Just be careful… he bites!