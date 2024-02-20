Mary Trump has the best response to her crazy uncle being ranked #1 worst president in U.S. history again

The latest Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey was released this week and it once again listed Donald Trump as the #1 worst commander-in-chief in U.S. history.

Of course, his estranged niece, Mary Trump, couldn’t let the historic moment pass without congratulating her crazy uncle yesterday, which also happened to be President’s Day.

“Congratulations, Donald. This is one of the very few things in your life you’ve actually earned,” she tweeted.

Congratulations, Donald. This is one of the very few things in your life you've actually earned: pic.twitter.com/HAggw6rDoI — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 19, 2024

Over 150 presidential historians from the American Political Science Association participated in the survey. They were asked to give every president a score between 0 and 100, with 0 indicating “failure,” 50 meaning “average,” and 100 equaling “great.”

Abraham Lincoln came in at #1 with an average score of 93 points, followed by F.D.R. in second place with an average of 90.8, and George Washington in third with an average of 90.3. Well done, guys!

Meanwhile, Biden ranked #14 and scored an average of 62.6, putting him two spots above Ronald “Don’t Say AIDS” Reagan, whose average was 61.6.

And then there was Trump. He scored just under 11 points. That’s down from the 12.3 he scored the last time the survey was conducted back in 2018. He was also rated the most “polarizing” of all the presidents.

The 77-year-old hasn’t yet issued a comment calling the survey rigged… probably because he’s been too distracted with his recent court losses.

On Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron dealt a major financial blow to him when he ruled Trump must pay $355 million plus interest (which will likely bring the tab up to over $450 million) for misrepresenting his wealth for financial gain.

BREAKING NEWS: Judge Engoron has just ordered Donald to pay a staggering $350 million+ in penalties in his fraud case and he rules that Donald can't do real estate business in the state for three years.



It’s the end of my grandfather’s legacy.



My reaction? Today is an… — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 16, 2024

That’s in addition to the almost $90 million he was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll after she successfully sued him not once but twice for defamation.

(Carroll is said to be considering suing him a third time after he made even more disparaging comments about her at a rally in Michigan last weekend. Apparently, the guy just can’t quit her!)

So coming in last place on the Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey probably didn’t have quite the same impact on Trump’s ego as it might have if he weren’t facing $600 million in legal penalties and another potential defamation lawsuit from the woman who already sued him twice and won.

Luckily, he has other people to get angry about it for him.

Former White House press secretary/Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany took a few minutes on her show last night to blast the list, calling it “infuriating in so many ways” and accusing the scholars behind it of being “Ivory Tower elites who in no way represent the view of the American people.”

"This is infuriating in so many ways" — Kayleigh McEnany is big mad about Trump being ranked as the worst president in history pic.twitter.com/DfbvvPXnY0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2024

Considering that Trump lost the popular vote in both 2016 and 2020 and played a major part in Republicans losing in 2018, 2020, and 2022 with his terrible campaigning and even worse endorsements, we’d say Kayleigh is wrong and the “Ivory Tower elites” might actually be onto something here. The guy is deeply, deeply popular.

And yet Republican primary voters seem intent on nominating him for president again in 2024, despite his demonstrated record of losing elections and the fact that he’s facing over 90 charges in four different criminal cases. Oh, and the fact that he’s about to be broke, which is why he recently started hawking gold Trump sneakers for $399.

As for Biden, his campaign celebrated his own ranking in the Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey with a statement saying, “Happy Presidents’ Day! …Unless You’re Donald Trump.”

After touting Biden’s score, the statement compared Trump to Buchanan, “who is credited with leading the United States to a civil war,” and Herbert Hoover, “the only president besides Trump to leave office with fewer jobs than when he started.”

“It takes a lot to be known as the absolute worst in your profession in the history of your country,” Biden spokesman Kevin Munoz added. “But Donald Trump managed to do it, and it’s pretty clear why. Donald Trump spent his four years in office working for one thing only: himself.”