you've earned it!

Mary Trump has the best response to her crazy uncle being ranked #1 worst president in U.S. history again

By

The latest Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey was released this week and it once again listed Donald Trump as the #1 worst commander-in-chief in U.S. history.

Of course, his estranged niece, Mary Trump, couldn’t let the historic moment pass without congratulating her crazy uncle yesterday, which also happened to be President’s Day.

“Congratulations, Donald. This is one of the very few things in your life you’ve actually earned,” she tweeted.

💅 💅 💅

Over 150 presidential historians from the American Political Science Association participated in the survey. They were asked to give every president a score between 0 and 100, with 0 indicating “failure,” 50 meaning “average,” and 100 equaling “great.”

Abraham Lincoln came in at #1 with an average score of 93 points, followed by F.D.R. in second place with an average of 90.8, and George Washington in third with an average of 90.3. Well done, guys!

Meanwhile, Biden ranked #14 and scored an average of 62.6, putting him two spots above Ronald “Don’t Say AIDS” Reagan, whose average was 61.6.

And then there was Trump. He scored just under 11 points. That’s down from the 12.3 he scored the last time the survey was conducted back in 2018. He was also rated the most “polarizing” of all the presidents.

Carla Delaney GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The 77-year-old hasn’t yet issued a comment calling the survey rigged… probably because he’s been too distracted with his recent court losses.

On Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron dealt a major financial blow to him when he ruled Trump must pay $355 million plus interest (which will likely bring the tab up to over $450 million) for misrepresenting his wealth for financial gain.

That’s in addition to the almost $90 million he was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll after she successfully sued him not once but twice for defamation.

(Carroll is said to be considering suing him a third time after he made even more disparaging comments about her at a rally in Michigan last weekend. Apparently, the guy just can’t quit her!)

So coming in last place on the Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey probably didn’t have quite the same impact on Trump’s ego as it might have if he weren’t facing $600 million in legal penalties and another potential defamation lawsuit from the woman who already sued him twice and won.

Luckily, he has other people to get angry about it for him.

Former White House press secretary/Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany took a few minutes on her show last night to blast the list, calling it “infuriating in so many ways” and accusing the scholars behind it of being “Ivory Tower elites who in no way represent the view of the American people.”

Considering that Trump lost the popular vote in both 2016 and 2020 and played a major part in Republicans losing in 2018, 2020, and 2022 with his terrible campaigning and even worse endorsements, we’d say Kayleigh is wrong and the “Ivory Tower elites” might actually be onto something here. The guy is deeply, deeply popular.

And yet Republican primary voters seem intent on nominating him for president again in 2024, despite his demonstrated record of losing elections and the fact that he’s facing over 90 charges in four different criminal cases. Oh, and the fact that he’s about to be broke, which is why he recently started hawking gold Trump sneakers for $399.

As for Biden, his campaign celebrated his own ranking in the Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey with a statement saying, “Happy Presidents’ Day! …Unless You’re Donald Trump.”

After touting Biden’s score, the statement compared Trump to Buchanan, “who is credited with leading the United States to a civil war,” and Herbert Hoover, “the only president besides Trump to leave office with fewer jobs than when he started.”

“It takes a lot to be known as the absolute worst in your profession in the history of your country,” Biden spokesman Kevin Munoz added. “But Donald Trump managed to do it, and it’s pretty clear why. Donald Trump spent his four years in office working for one thing only: himself.”

Related:

Melania Trump used her White House office so rarely staff found another use for it

A spokesperson for Mrs Trump dismissed the reports as “misinformation”.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated