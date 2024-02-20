Mary Trump has the best response to her crazy uncle being ranked #1 worst president in U.S. history again

The latest Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey was released this week and it once again listed Donald Trump as the #1 worst commander-in-chief in U.S. history.
Of course, his estranged niece, Mary Trump, couldn’t let the historic moment pass without congratulating her crazy uncle yesterday, which also happened to be President’s Day.
“Congratulations, Donald. This is one of the very few things in your life you’ve actually earned,” she tweeted.
Over 150 presidential historians from the American Political Science Association participated in the survey. They were asked to give every president a score between 0 and 100, with 0 indicating “failure,” 50 meaning “average,” and 100 equaling “great.”
Abraham Lincoln came in at #1 with an average score of 93 points, followed by F.D.R. in second place with an average of 90.8, and George Washington in third with an average of 90.3. Well done, guys!
Meanwhile, Biden ranked #14 and scored an average of 62.6, putting him two spots above Ronald “Don’t Say AIDS” Reagan, whose average was 61.6.
And then there was Trump. He scored just under 11 points. That’s down from the 12.3 he scored the last time the survey was conducted back in 2018. He was also rated the most “polarizing” of all the presidents.
The 77-year-old hasn’t yet issued a comment calling the survey rigged… probably because he’s been too distracted with his recent court losses.
On Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron dealt a major financial blow to him when he ruled Trump must pay $355 million plus interest (which will likely bring the tab up to over $450 million) for misrepresenting his wealth for financial gain.
That’s in addition to the almost $90 million he was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll after she successfully sued him not once but twice for defamation.
(Carroll is said to be considering suing him a third time after he made even more disparaging comments about her at a rally in Michigan last weekend. Apparently, the guy just can’t quit her!)
So coming in last place on the Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey probably didn’t have quite the same impact on Trump’s ego as it might have if he weren’t facing $600 million in legal penalties and another potential defamation lawsuit from the woman who already sued him twice and won.
Luckily, he has other people to get angry about it for him.
Former White House press secretary/Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany took a few minutes on her show last night to blast the list, calling it “infuriating in so many ways” and accusing the scholars behind it of being “Ivory Tower elites who in no way represent the view of the American people.”
Considering that Trump lost the popular vote in both 2016 and 2020 and played a major part in Republicans losing in 2018, 2020, and 2022 with his terrible campaigning and even worse endorsements, we’d say Kayleigh is wrong and the “Ivory Tower elites” might actually be onto something here. The guy is deeply, deeply popular.
And yet Republican primary voters seem intent on nominating him for president again in 2024, despite his demonstrated record of losing elections and the fact that he’s facing over 90 charges in four different criminal cases. Oh, and the fact that he’s about to be broke, which is why he recently started hawking gold Trump sneakers for $399.
As for Biden, his campaign celebrated his own ranking in the Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey with a statement saying, “Happy Presidents’ Day! …Unless You’re Donald Trump.”
After touting Biden’s score, the statement compared Trump to Buchanan, “who is credited with leading the United States to a civil war,” and Herbert Hoover, “the only president besides Trump to leave office with fewer jobs than when he started.”
“It takes a lot to be known as the absolute worst in your profession in the history of your country,” Biden spokesman Kevin Munoz added. “But Donald Trump managed to do it, and it’s pretty clear why. Donald Trump spent his four years in office working for one thing only: himself.”
3 Comments
dbmcvey
Can’t argue with her.
Fahd
Imagine being ranked worse than Buchanan.
I think Biden’s campaign is going to be all about the Ayatollah Komplaini being so much worse than Biden, and it is working for me.
Baron Wiseman
There is no denying that Joe Biden has been a great president for America. Just a few of the wonderful things this great man has done….
• Biden successfully cleaned up all the cocaine bags someone was leaving around the White House. Decency restored!
• Reduced obesity in America by making food unaffordable.
• Kept American hostages safe from hotel junk fees during their stay with Hamas.
• Set the all-time record of people entering the U.S. because he is the most popular president ever. Numbers don’t lie.
• Raised dementia awareness by 400%, not to mention incontinence, Alzheimer’s and speech impediment awareness.
• Created a record number of billionaires; they are all in Ukraine.
• Biden upheld his campaign promise of transparency by releasing several videos by campaign staffers; one even engaging in bareback anal sodomy. Love that diversity!
• Literally saved democracy by repeatedly arresting political opponents by not allowing anyone to vote for the candidate of their choice.
• Colluded with social media and the mainstream media to censor and eliminate information from reaching the public. If Biden says it is disinformation, it really is!
Thank you, President Biden! You have done a great job for the American people which is evidenced by your poll numbers. Four More Years!!!