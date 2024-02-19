Melania Trump used her White House office so rarely staff found another use for it

The New York Times ran a pretty scathing comparison between Melania Trump and Jill Biden over the weekend. It alleges White House staff used Mrs Trump’s office as a “gift wrapping room” as she rarely visited it.

Comparing the different approaches to their roles as First Lady, writer Katie Rogers, a White House reporter, says the two women were a “study in contrasts.”

She says that as Jill Biden was preparing her move into the White House following her husband’s victory in November 2020, Melania “had taken to wearing terry cloth bathrobes during the day and sorting through an office aides referred to as her ‘swag room,’ a locked room filled with key chains, crystal bookends and other trinkets from her time at the White House.”

Apparently, while Jill Biden planned how to best serve the role of First Lady, “Over four years, Mrs. Trump showed how pretty much every aspect of being first lady, which carries no salary and no formal job description, is optional.”

The piece goes on to detail the weeks leading up to the January, 20, 2021 inauguration of Joe Biden. Jill Biden was initially determined to continue her teaching career full-time. This was something her husband disagreed with her over.

Gift-wrapping room

By contrast, “On Jan. 6, 2021, Donald J. Trump wanted to stay in the White House.

“But his wife just wanted to go home.

“For months, Mrs. Trump had taken to walking around the Executive Residence in hotel-style terry cloth robes.

It continues, “According to several former aides, Mrs. Trump had visited the East Wing, where the first lady has an official office and staff, so infrequently that her empty office had been converted into a gift-wrapping room.”

In addition to this, “The White House Military Office, sensing an opportunity to claim coveted White House territory, converted part of the unused East Wing into a secure communications facility.”

Some of the aides spoken to said Melania appeared checked out and exhausted.

A spokesperson for Melania Trump told the NY Times that its account of her final days in office was “misinformation.”

The media outlet says its comparison of the First Ladies is relevant given that Trump and Biden currently look favorites to go head-to-head again this November.

Where is Melania?

Up until now, Melania Trump has not appeared at any of her husband’s recent campaign rallies. She has shown her face at a couple of events held at Mar-A-Lago, the Florida home she shares with her husband.

The NY Times alleges Melania’s final days in the White House were spent taking an inventory of the things she’d been gifted in the previous four years. She wished to pass some of the gifts on to friends and family. The article prompted an unsurprised reaction online.

Valentine’s message

Despite her low profile, Melania made headlines last week when husband Donald released a rare message of affection toward her.

On Valentine’s Day, in an open letter sent to supporters, he said, “Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU. Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You’ve always supported me through everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth.

“You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump.”

He then offered followers a choice of buttons to press. One allowed them to send a personalized message to Melania, while another invited them to donate to his fundraising campaign.

Who said romance is dead?