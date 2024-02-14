Trump writes deranged love letter for Melania & it only proves his shameless grift has no bounds

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Sugar is sweet

UNLIKE ALL OF THESE RADICAL, LEFT-WING JUDGES!!!!

Wait, what?

Donald Trump sent out a sweet Valentine’s Day message Wednesday for Melania…in the form of a fundraising email.

The quadruple-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term ex-president is quite the romantic!

The touching note, which centers around his array of legal woes, reads as follows:

Dear Melania: I love you. Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You’ve always supported me through everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness and warmth. You will always mean the world to me, Melania. From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump

You gotta love Trump’s full name signature, by the way. So intimate and warm!

The Trump campaign is fundraising today with a poem that we are to believe Donald Trump wrote for Melania Trump. ?? Love is real ?? pic.twitter.com/GGDtDDY1dE — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 14, 2024

“So Donald Trump sent out a fundraising pitch that reads, Dear Melania I love you. Even after every single indictment, arrest, and witch hunt, you never left my side” pic.twitter.com/V0OEMn3zoj — Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2024

Everyone knows Trump is a wizard with coloring fonts and using the highlight tool. https://t.co/EQISYdK1JJ — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) February 14, 2024

Only Trump would invoke his wife in a Valentines Day message to ask people for money. https://t.co/cp2oviLfDW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 14, 2024

Trump’s untraditional deranged love letter comes at a conspicuous moment. After skirting public appearances for months, Melania attended an event at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend…though it’s worth noting she lives there.

Prior to Saturday, Melania was MIA for a long time. She’s been uninvolved in her husband’s presidential campaign, outside of a brief interview with Fox News a year ago now.

Trump tried to hit Nikki Haley for her husband’s absence from the campaign trail, but that didn’t work. Haley’s husband is deployed in Africa with the South Carolina Army National Guard.

“Where is he?!” Donald Trump is a horrible, disgusting person. He mocks Nikki Haley’s husband for not being with her on the campaign trail. Note: Nikki Haley’s husband is in the military and is currently deployed overseas. It should also be noted that Trump’s wife Melania has not… pic.twitter.com/7JxkTWuTcf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 10, 2024

Always bombastic, Trump struggles to explain his wife’s absence. Though his sweet Valentine’s Day words say otherwise, she has left his side.

Melania hasn’t appeared at any of his court dates or arraignments.

And boy, there are a lot of those! Trump’s latest loss happen recently, when he was found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump, despite saying he never met her, was ordered to pay Carroll $83.3. million. At the deposition, he confused a photo of Carroll with his second wife, Marla Maples.

The disgraced ex-president, who once bragged about grabbing women by the p*ssy, is a true family man.

He loved his first wife, Ivana, so much, he buried her in a pauper’s grave on his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

It’s been reported that Ivana was buried on the course for a tax break. The New Jersey tax code exempts cemetery land from all business, sales, income, and inheritance taxes.

That seems fitting. Trump’s true love is grifting, after all…

Ivana Trump's gravesite is odd-looking. pic.twitter.com/SVRXUPMk7P — Karen Piper (@PiperK) August 13, 2023

But back to the court cases: Trump is also awaiting a verdict in his $370 million fraud trial against New York. If he loses, he may never be allowed to operate a business in the Empire State ever again.

Regardless, Trump is still expected to spend a lot of time in his home state. He’s awaiting dates for his trial on charges that he falsified business records to cover up his affair with Stormy Daniels.

No word on whether Melania will attend that one (probably not)!

Trump’s other criminal cases are over charges that he mishandled highly classified docs, incited an insurrection and attempted to overturn the 2020 election.

Oh, and the Supreme Court is also on the verge of deciding whether Trump is “immune” from federal charges in his alleged efforts to subvert the election.

That means Melania will have plenty of opportunities to support her devout husband in public.

But will she?

So far, the answer has been “no.”

She’s been referenced: Trump’s attorneys invoked her mother’s death in a shameless attempt to delay trial dates.

But so far, she hasn’t been seen. Happy Valentine’s Day, indeed.