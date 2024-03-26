Mary Trump spells out why yesterday was a “disaster” for Donald, despite bond reduction

Mary Trump, the psychotherapist, lesbian niece of Donald Trump, took to X last night to explain why yesterday was so bad for her uncle.

The former president saw several developments in his ongoing, multiple legal woes. Firstly, he had the bond reduced in his New York civil fraud trial from $464 million to £175 million. He’s also been granted an extra ten days to come up with the money.

That sounds like a major win but the original ruling still stands. Trump will still have to come up with all the money at some stage — unless he’s successful with his appeal. Yesterday’s ruling temporarily keeps prosecutors from seizing Trump’s assets, though.

However, according to Mary, overshadowing this is the other development yesterday. Despite Trump’s attempt to delay or have the case dismissed, a judge has set a date for his criminal trial relating to hush money transfers and Stormy Daniels.

It will be the first criminal trial of a former US president.

“Unmitigated disaster”

According to Mary, the chances of Trump being found guilty at a criminal trial have greater ramifications. She called yesterday’s events in the hush money case an “unmitigated disaster” for her uncle.

“As Donald sat in the courtroom, Judge Juan Merchan cut through his attempts to delay … and scolded Donald’s attorneys for accusing the Manhattan DA’s office of prosecutorial misconduct with zero evidence,” she said.

“As Merchan grew ‘uncharacteristically furious,’ Donald reportedly ‘stood and scowled.’

“Scowl harder, Donald,” said Mary.

Donald Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. He denies the charges. Mary went on to detail why the case is becoming “Donald’s worst nightmare.”

“At the close of the hearing, and despite protests from Donald’s attorneys, Judge Juan Merchan set the trial to begin on April 15.

“Prosecutors have told the court they will need 15 to 17 days at minimum to present their case. Judge Merchan has already made it clear he won’t tolerate any unnecessary delays.

“What this really means is that today’s decision made it more likely that we will get a criminal verdict before the 2024 election, possibly with a few months to spare.

“Up to 53% of key swing state voters say they would refuse to vote for Donald if he were convicted of a criminal offense,” Mary said.

“While the media will tell you Donald won today, he actually faces a better chance of being convicted for a crime and being sentenced to prison before the election. That, in turn, makes it significantly less likely for him to win in November.”

Trump furious

Donald Trump was clearly furious with the judge’s decision. Afterward, speaking to reporters afterward, he slammed the court case as “election interference.”

“I don’t know how you can have a trial that’s going on right in the middle of an election. Not fair. Not fair. It’s not fair at all.”

Trump on Stormy Daniels hush money case: election. "This is election interference. That's all it is. Election interference." pic.twitter.com/YXeMlMAuQM — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 25, 2024

Trump also said Judge Merchan, who is handling the hush money case, “cannot go fast enough. He wants to get it started so badly.”

Trump said he plans to appeal the April 15 start date. He also told reporters he would have “no problem testifying” if and when the trial commences.

Trump also posted numerous, rambling postings on Truth Social criticizing the judges and Attorney General involved with the multiple cases against him.

“Feeble, confused, and tired”

The Biden campaign reacted by calling the presumptive Republican nominee “weak and desperate” in a statement released Monday afternoon.

“Donald Trump is weak and desperate – both as a man and a candidate for President,” said Biden campaign spokesman James Singer,.

“He spent the weekend golfing, the morning comparing himself to Jesus, and the afternoon lying about having money he definitely doesn’t have.

“His campaign can’t raise money, he is uninterested in campaigning outside his country club, and every time he opens his mouth, he pushes moderate and suburban voters away with his dangerous agenda.

“America deserves better than a feeble, confused, and tired Donald Trump.”

This is the campaign I’ve been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/FhDTpcw7R1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2024