Joe Biden brutally mocks Donald Trump over his sporting prowess

If Donald Trump didn’t have enough to worry about today, with the deadline looming for him to raise the bond to cover his legal penalties, he’s also got Joe Biden destroying him online.

However, this time it’s nothing to do with his court cases.

Yesterday, Trump boasted about, yet again, about what a great golfer he is.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

“It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting. The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you!!!” Trump said.

Online, many were thinking the same thing: Donald Trump winning championship trophies at his own golf club, surrounded by supporters and sycophants, was nothing to show off about.

Nobody summed this up better than President Joe Biden, who simply reposted the posting with his own message of congratulations.

“Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment.”

Ouch. You just know a bottle of Ketchup hit the walls over that one.

A Trump spokesperson attempted to throw shade back at Biden over the congratulatory tweet.

“Crooked Joe Biden is jealous because anything he does physically is an embarrassment— whether it is falling off his bike, whiffing on golf balls, or just generally falling on his ass in front of the world,” they told The Hill.

However, online, many seemed to welcome the reappearance of “Dark Brandon”.

This is one of the greatest moments in Twitter history https://t.co/H2HplGogvj — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) March 25, 2024

Others simply shared Biden’s opinion on the matter.

Donald Trump congratulating himself for winning a trophy HE GAVE to HIMSELF is the most Donald Trump thing that has ever happened. pic.twitter.com/USVPw97s1y — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) March 24, 2024

Video from last night’s event at Trump’s golf course shows the former president fawning over Jack Nicklaus. The former golf champ presented Trump with one of his trophies, while Melania Trump watched on.

Deadline approaches over legal costs

If Trump was giddy with excitement over his golfing success, Biden’s tweet is sure to have deflated his sails somewhat. Then there’s the matter of those legal fees.

Trump has until today to either secure a bond for $454 million in his civil court fraud trial in Manhattan, or persuade a judge to delay proceedings. That’s the case that found him, and his adult sons, guilty of grossly inflating the value of properties to obtain bigger loans.

On Friday, Trump was still claiming to have nearly $500 million in cash. He just doesn’t want to hand it over.

“I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash… The often overturned political hack judge on the rigged and corrupt A.G. case, where I have done nothing wrong, knew this, wanted to take it away from me, and that’s where and why he came up with the shocking number which, coupled with his crazy interest demand, is approximately $454,000,000,” he wrote on Truth Social (in capital letters, of course).

Attorney General Letitia James has already indicated that she intends to start seizing Trump’s assets if he doesn’t come up with the cash or a bond.

Trump’s sons have also been whining about those nasty New York judges coming after them. Eric Trump said yesterday that when he asked people about getting a half-a-billion-dollar bond, people laughed. Who imagined that it would be so hard to find someone to lend that amount of money to Donald Trump over a case he’s likely to lose again at appeal, right?

Eric Trump: Every single person when I came to them saying can I get a half billion dollar bond.. Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing. pic.twitter.com/0yX20Dz4P8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2024

Eric Trump continued with his ranting yesterday, wailing about the prospect of Trump properties being seized after his dad “built American skylines.”

The entire world is watching this unfold. The notion of seizing properties owned by the Former President of the United States (and the front runner for President in 2024) – properties belonging to a company that has NEVER missed a payment, never been in default, never breached a… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 24, 2024

Donald Trump may also likely to find out later today if a date is set for his hush money trial. That’s the criminal trial over payments to Stormy Daniels. His lawyers are again seeking a delay to the proceedings. They say they need more time to wade through evidence documents.