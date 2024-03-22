Billionaire Ivanka Kushner is dumping Daddy Donald when he needs her the most

Ivanka Trump Kushner could help her financially ailing father post bond and avoid state seizure of his bank accounts or properties, but it doesn’t look like she’s going to. What happened to Daddy’s Favorite Daughter?!?!

Back on the celebrity social circuit, Ivanka is distancing herself from her family’s toxic surname. In fact, sources tell PEOPLE that Ivanka never intends to be involved in politics again.

“She is very happy, living her best life,” the source said. “She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn’t care.”

“She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn’t want to be involved.”

That news must be startling to her old man, who once boasted he would be dating Ivanka if they weren’t related.

But now, the former first daughter wants a divorce! She’s even more absent than MIA Melania, who came out of hiding earlier this month to honor Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbán at Mar-a-Lago.

Living her best #SocialiteBarbie life, Ivanka is jumping to lavish events with her new bestie Kim K, including Jeff Bezos’ space-themed birthday party in Beverly Hills and the Fountain Bleu’s Vegas opening.

She also recently attended a pre-wedding celebration for two of India’s wealthiest families, though she was snubbed by her liberal sister-in-law Karlie Kloss.

The contrasts between Ivanka’s star-studded reality and her dad’s legal nightmare are vast. The quadruply-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term ex-president must present $464 million in cash by Monday to comply with the judgment issued against him in his fraud case against the State of New York.

Trump’s attorneys claim he doesn’t have the cash, calling the endeavor “impossible.” But this week, the disgraced ex-president insisted he has “almost” $500 million in cash, undercutting his lawyers’ argument.

“Through hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intended to use in my campaign for president,” he wrote in an all-caps Truth Social post.

Once again, Trump’s hubris is working against him.

But even if Daddy Donald doesn’t have the funds (more than likely), he could always turn to Ivanka and Jared for help. The couple is estimated to enjoy a combined net worth of over $1 billion. That’s more than enough for an IOU.

What’s $464 million between father and daughter?

As Newsweek explains, there are a couple of factors holding back Jared and Ivanka from offering help. The first is whether their assets can quickly be converted into cash. It’s likely a lot of their money is tied up in real estate properties, such as the $30 million mansion they purchased on Miami’s “Billionaire Bunker.”

There’s also the fact that Trump’s bond would form part of the judgment payment if he lost his appeal. “That means that the money would essentially be lost,” Newsweek writes.

That probably doesn’t work for Ivanka. How can a gal enjoy bourgeois ski trips and an NBA All-Star experience with $464 million drained from her bank account?

Ivanka’s current distance from her father stands in contrast to her outsized role during his administration.

She and Jared were both White House advisors. Somehow, the grifting couple made up to $640 million while supposedly serving the people.

Then two years ago, Saudi Arabia’s investment fund contributed $2 billion to Kushner’s fledging private equity firm.

Their surplus in cash makes their apparent refusal to help out Ivanka’s father even more notable…

Why didn’t @jaredkushner or @IvankaTrump loan him some of that $2,000,000,000 that they took in bribes from the Saudis? https://t.co/i3Yb5YXvZK — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) March 19, 2024

PEOPLE reports Ivanka wants to stay above the fray, and away from her dad’s latest dark political campaign.

“The first election, she wanted to support him,” a source said. “She wanted to be a good daughter. She served his administration for four years, but she had enough. She doesn’t want to do it anymore.”

Instead of being photographed at MAGA rallies, Ivanka would rather be photographed on the roof of an NYC penthouse or celebrating spring in Miami.

“Ivanka still sees her dad but definitely wants to separate herself from his scandals,” a source added. “Ivanka hasn’t attended a lot of public Trump events but she is also traveling around the world and hitting major social openings and galas that she likes people to know about.”

Gee, you think???

Ivanka attributes her carpe diem attitude to her transcendental meditation practice. She recently posted on Instagram the soothing activity helped her find “inner-peace.”

Staying away from her dad’s legal woes (91, give or take, felony charges) probably helps, too.