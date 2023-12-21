Ivanka’s awkward pivot from #SocialiteBarbie to #HumanitarianBarbie is giving us whiplash

Ivanka Trump‘s Comeback Tour is shifting from the glittering red carpet to… the middle of a war zone?

The former first daughter, who’s spent the last several weeks partying with Kim Kardashian at glitzy events, recently traveled to Israel along with her husband, Jared Kushner. They were there to “express solidarity” with Israel as it wages war in the Gaza Strip, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The toxic couple’s first stop was in Kfar Aza, a kibbutz in Southern Israel that was attacked by Hamas on October 7.

??Jared and Ivanka Trump with Knesset Speaker Ohana touring the Gaza envelope and getting a few doses of their prescribed zionist propaganda pic.twitter.com/5U4K3eeWS0 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) December 21, 2023

While it’s been commonplace for political figures to visit Israel since the October 7 attacks, it’s surprising to see Ivanka there, considering she’s been trying to distance herself from politics.

The 42-year-old has been awkwardly pretending on Instagram she’s not one of the most hated people in America, posing as a rock chick and surfer girl.

But Ivanka’s apparent desire to exit policies may put her at odds with Jared’s ambitions. The nepo baby has been hinting he wants to work in government again should Donald Trump win reelection next year.

In a recent interview, Jared extolled his father-in-law’s foreign policy, and spoke about the Middle East in particular.

“I do think that the job [Trump] did as a foreign policy president was tremendous. Now, more and more people are beginning to recognize that,” he said. “Under President Biden, this is the second war that’s broken out in the world, and when you have weak leadership, the world becomes a less safe place.”

Of course, Jared’s words about his father-in-law are way off base.

In addition to staging a failed coup, we now know that Trump stole government documents, including nuclear secrets and military plans, from the White House and refused to return them when asked. Then he shared them with Australian billionaire, Anthony Pratt, who went on to tell at least 45 people, including more than a dozen foreign officials.

Trump is under criminal indictment for his alleged handling of classified materials.

But Ivanka endorsed Jared’s words, promoting his aforementioned interview with podcaster Lex Friedman on social media. Friedman, by the way, is known for amplifying the voices of loathsome figures such as anti-LGBTQ+ extremist Ben Shapiro, Twitter transphobe Elon Musk, and antisemitic rapper Kanye West.

Earlier this week, @jaredkushner and @lexfridman engaged in an incredibly informative and thought-provoking conversation on the devastating terror attacks by Hamas in Israel.



Grateful for their compassion, precision and wisdom as they tackle this difficult and heartbreaking… pic.twitter.com/R9ng4zSwe3 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 15, 2023

Ivanka is trying to have it both ways. On one hand, she’s dining with new bestie Kim K at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening, hobnobbing with A-listers such as Kylie Jenner, Justin Timberlake and Lenny Kravitz.

But on the other hand, she’s endorsing some of the most polarizing figures on the right, and their views on the most polarizing international crisis of our time.

Girl, pick a lane!

This isn’t the first time Ivanka’s “Comeback Era” has been halted abruptly. Last month, she was forced to testify in court and answer questions about her family’s shady business practices.

While she filled her testimony with obfuscation, Ivanka did reveal one nugget that could bring down her father. As Mary Trump pointed out, the 42-year-old admitted she sent her dad some cash to create an illusion of wealth so he could qualify for certain loans.

In pure Trump fashion, there are also questions about Ivanka’s own real estate holdings. She curiously took out a $15 million loan for her $24 million Miami hideaway on “Billionaire Bunker.”

Despite her best efforts, Ivanka can’t escape her surname. Tours near the Gaza Strip don’t mesh with her new carefree identity, either.

Will the real Ivanka please stand up? Apparently, her identity varies by the day.