Ivanka keeps awkwardly pretending on Instagram that she’s not one of the most hated people in America

Everything is going great in Ivanka Trump‘s world… at least according to her Instagram!

The former First Daughter may be right in the middle of her daddy’s $250 million fraud trial, but her time on the stand hasn’t stopped her from rocking out!

Or surfing!

Or being a “Rodeo Barbie” gurlll!

Ivanka can be whoever she wants, as long as she’s outside of a New York City courtroom.

The Daily Mirror, one of our favorite British tabloids, recently spoke to a body language expert about the images that cosplaying Ivanka is looking to project. Most recently, she was at the Riptide Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, wearing a leather jacket and black miniskirt.

Bright red lipstick punctuated her lewk.

“[Ivanka’s] latest look is ‘Rock chick’, which is about as far away from the look she presented on the world stage as she rubbed shoulders with global leaders during her father’s time in the White House,” said the body language expert, Judi James.

Ivanka, a busy mother of three, has seemingly been trying to separate herself from her dad ever since he left office. While Donald Trump spent his summer shuffling between arraignments and legal proceedings, she was partying it up with DJ David Guetta and members of international royalty.

Former 1st Daughter Ivanka Trump is seen here talking to DJ David Guetta on board a yacht Sunday in #Spain pic.twitter.com/YyqaTtWVA2 — Hans Solo (@thandojo) June 26, 2023

Ivanka yesterday talking to Prince William at the wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan. pic.twitter.com/WkBgIwVqAk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 2, 2023

For a while, it seemed like Ivanka achieved teflon status. Unaffiliated with her dad’s reelection campaign, she managed to squirm her way out his fraud trial, with all charges against her being dismissed.

For the first time in years, the former first daughter was even beginning to appear at A-list social events, such as Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash in Beverly Hills.

But then she was forced to testify.

New York Attorney General Letitia James successfully petitioned for Ivanka to appear in court last month, and answer questions about her family’s shady business practices.

Walking towards the New York Supreme Court building is a lot different than strutting around the Met Gala. That’s for sure!

People yell “fraud family!” at Ivanka Trump as she enters the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/GL2kAQJMkJ — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 8, 2023

While Ivanka filled her testimony with obfuscation, she did reveal one nugget that could bring down her father. As Mary Trump pointed out, the 41-year-old admitted she sent her dad some cash to create an illusion of wealth so he could qualify for certain loans.

Whoops!

? DAMNING: Ivanka revealed under oath that Donald took money from his own kids. Why?



So he could falsely inflate his net worth to get a bank loan.



The admission was buried in her testimony, so the media largely missed it.



Worse for Donald is how Ivanka and Jared paid for… pic.twitter.com/9Ms7PSCuvq — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 29, 2023

Still, Ivanka’s Instagram paints a different picture. Last week, she shared photos of herself trying to surf. What a cool, laidback Southern Floridian!

The body language expert told The Daily Mirror the surfing pictures are the “nearest to a fun and carefree Ivanka that the public have seen.”

Desperate to flee New York City, Ivanka and Jared purchased a $24 million estate on Miami Beach’s exclusive Indian Creek Island, better known as “Billionaire Bunker.”

But in pure Trump fashion, there are questions about the couple’s finances. Despite reportedly earning between $172 million and $640 million in outside income when they left the White House (plus pocketing over $2 billion from the Saudis after leaving D.C.), the toxic couple took out a $15 million loan for their massive hideaway.

Apparently, hundreds of millions of dollars doesn’t cover what it used to!

In recent weeks, Ivanka has filled her grid with family photos from the extravagant property.

Notably, there aren’t any pictures of Ivanka and her dad. James says that’s probably by design.

“As a clue to the universe about any return to politics or even a clue to her father’s return to politics, it does seem to look that she is putting as much time and space between herself and that era as possible here,” she told The Daily Mirror.

Oh, Instagram. It’s such a reflection of real life!

Until it isn’t.