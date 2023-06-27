Teflon Ivanka? Former first daughter scores big win in efforts to distance herself from family’s legal mess

Ivanka Trump Kushner is teflon. The federally indicted ex-president’s eldest daughter has been trying to distance herself from her family’s wreckage since leaving Washington, D.C. back in January 2021; and in one very big lawsuit, she’s just succeeded.

A New York appeals court on Tuesday dismissed all charges against the former first daughter in the $250 million lawsuit accusing Donald Trump‘s family business of “staggering” fraud. His bid to dismiss the lawsuit altogether, however, was rejected 5-0.

Once again, Ivanka is slithering away from her dad’s increasing legal woes seemingly unscathed.

Two-tiered system of justice. — Steven Anderson (@StevenA19016642) June 27, 2023

Ahh, more equal justice for the wealthy — Joe&Sandy (@NightTalkers) June 27, 2023

the teflon falls not far from the tree https://t.co/s0xinoVZwc — kim giordano is supersinga on Spoutible (@supersinga) June 27, 2023

Shocking — 🏈 Leonardo di Arnø ™ (@NFLbeatster) June 27, 2023

So, what else is new? 🤔 — Isa (@s24742288) June 27, 2023

As Donald Trump faces a staggering 37-count federal indictment for his alleged mishandling of classified docs, Ivanka has been living it up.

This past weekend, she and her equally unctuous husband, Jared Kushner, were spotted partying it up with famous French DJ David Guetta in a yacht off the coast of Spain without a care in the world.

Former 1st Daughter Ivanka Trump is seen here talking to DJ David Guetta on board a yacht Sunday in #Spain pic.twitter.com/YyqaTtWVA2 — Hans Solo (@thandojo) June 26, 2023

Earlier this month, the couple attended the lavish wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, rubbing elbows with British royalty and other members of the global elite.

And prior to that, they enjoyed a romantic getaway in Greece. How lovely!

Ivanka yesterday talking to Prince William at the wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan. pic.twitter.com/WkBgIwVqAk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 2, 2023

Ivanka’s attempts to distance herself from her family are both subtle and overt. Along with Melania, she didn’t publicly support her dad when he was arraigned at federal court in Miami earlier this month.

(BTW, he’s also facing charges in New York for his alleged hush payments to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election, and is still being investigated for his attempted interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election and role in igniting an assault on the Capitol.)

And she has reportedly also taken to using her married surname, “Kushner,” instead of “Trump.”

The girl is an ice queen!

Of course, the “Kushner” family name is far from clean. Jared’s real estate tycoon father, Charles, was sentenced to two years in prison for filing false tax returns and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. (He served 16 months and was later pardoned… by Trump.)

More recently, Jared’s investment firm received a $2 billion infusion of cash from a fund led by the Saudi crown prince, which doesn’t seem suspicious at all.

In a recent interview, Mary Trump compared her cousin to their grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., which isn’t great. Previously, Mary has called their grandfather a “high-functioning sociopath” who engaged in “casual dehumanization” of his children that ultimately led Trump to adopt “powerful but primitive” coping mechanisms, including bullying, hostility, and aggression.

Sounds like a swell guy!

“She actually reminds me of my grandfather a little bit, which isn’t a compliment,” she said.

Mary also addressed Ivanka’s announcement that she wouldn’t participate in her father’s 2024 presidential campaign, saying her cousin is acting in pure self-interest.

“[The] end of the road has come in terms of having anything to do with Donald Trump, even if you are his kid,” she said.

For Teflon Ivanka, the road remains filled with yacht parties, glamorous European vacays, and legal victories. Must be nice.