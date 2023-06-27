Mary Trump’s latest remarks about cousin Ivanka might be her most cutting yet

Mary Trump went on the Deep State Radio podcast the other day to talk at length about the state of her crazy uncle and loser cousins lives as the walls close in around them with every new lawsuit and/or indictment.

In the interview, Mary called Donald Trump, who is currently facing 71 criminal and federal charges, a “frightened little boy” who is terrified of being humiliated.

She also said the only reason Don Jr. and Eric work for the family business, which is currently ensnared in a $250 million fraud lawsuit brought on by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is because no legitimate company would ever dream of hiring them.

But it was her words about Ivanka, who has seemingly abandoned her father and brothers, that were especially cutting.

“She actually reminds me of my grandfather a little bit,” Mary said, “which is not a compliment.”

Indeed it is not.

In the past, Mary has been highly critical of Fred Trump Sr., calling him a “high-functioning sociopath” who engaged in “casual dehumanization” of his children that ultimately led Donald Trump to adopt “powerful but primitive” coping mechanisms, including bullying, hostility, and aggression.

In her bestselling 2020 book Too Much and Never Enough, she drew strong behavioral parallels between her evil grandfather and her crazy uncle.

Fred, she wrote, “always made his supplicants come to him, either at his Brooklyn office or his house in Queens, and he remained seated while they stood,” much like Donald did in the Oval Office.

She also said he spoke in hyperbole, saying things like “everything was ‘great,’ ‘fantastic,’ and ‘perfect,’ ” much like Donald does.

And the two mens’ professional habits were also identical: “Working the refs, lying, cheating — as far as Fred was concerned, those were all legitimate business tactics.”

So, yeah, comparing Ivanka to that guy is definitely not a compliment!

Speaking to Deep State Radio, Mary also talked about how Ivanka has distanced herself from her family in recent months and what her plan might be moving forward.

Last November, the former first daughter announced she wouldn’t be participating in her father’s 2024 presidential bid after serving as a senior advisor in the Trump White House, saying, “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

“Ivanka isn’t getting as much out of this as she was putting into it, and she happens to be married to a legitimate, well, to a man who’s from a legitimately wealthy family,” Mary said, adding that, in her estimation, the “end of the road has come in terms of having anything to do with Donald Trump, even if you are his kid.”

To quote Donald J. Trump himself, SAD!

Listen to the full interview below.