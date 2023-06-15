Not to read too much into it, but Ivanka’s birthday message to her dad felt more like a passive-aggressive F.U.

Ivanka Trump Kushner took 17 seconds out of her day yesterday to wish her father a happy birthday. The one-term, twice-impeached, twice-indicted ex-president turned 77 years old.

“Happy Birthday, Dad,” the former first daughter shared on Instagram. “You are the most incredible father. Your love, energy and strength inspire me every day. Wishing you a year filled with the happiness you deserve.”

The post also included several throwback photos of Ivanka with her father when she was a child.

Based on how things have been going for Trump recently, we don’t think “a year filled with happiness” is in store for him; however, getting what he “deserves” certainly is.

On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges filed against him by the Department of Justice in relation to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. And in March, he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts filed against him by the Manhattan District Attorney in relation to the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

He’s also likely going to be indicted sometime this summer in connection to his alleged 2020 election interference in Georgia, as well as in another federal case investigating his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrention.

Oh, and just yesterday, a judge ruled that E. Jean Carroll, who won a $5 million jury verdict against Trump for sexual abuse and defamation last month, can pursue another $10 million defamation case against him after he trash talked her immediately after the trial ended.

As for Ivanka, she’s been keeping her distance from her father throughout all this.

Aside from a 15-word statement posted to her Instagram Story after he was indicted in New York back in March, she hasn’t issued any comments on his myriad legal issues. She also hasn’t attended any of his criminal arraignments, campaign events, or speeches. And yesterday’s birthday message was one of just two times she’s acknowledged him on social media this year. (The other was in a post to her Instagram Story about her daughter’s bat mitzvah that disappeared after 24 hours.)

Earlier this month, rumors began circulating that Ivanka had gone so far as to drop the Trump last name and was now going by her married name of Kushner after Insider published an article titled “Call Her Ivanka Kushner”, though these rumors appear to be untrue.

Now, some tweets…

Ivanka wished Donald "all the happiness you deserve" on his birthday, then scrubbed him from her Instagram. She added, "We should have lunch sometime, but I'm so booked, I'll have my assistant call you, no promises, maybe a Zoom, be well, gotta run, love to Melanie" pic.twitter.com/drXEOnC5c1 — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 15, 2023

He probably doesn’t even know who she is anymore! LOL! — Donna (@Donna31073672) June 14, 2023

Happy birthday President Trump



How does it feel knowing you're the most hatest man in America? pic.twitter.com/qU3TnL7HzZ — High_Opa?????????? UCLA Alum (@HighOpa) June 14, 2023

The happiness you deserve. 🫠 — Bree in DC (@SanoBree) June 14, 2023

Wishing Donald Trump “all the happiness you deserve” may be the best of all passive-aggressive curses. — Stephen Whitty (@StephenWhitty) June 15, 2023

Happy Birthday, Donald Trump. Very possibly your last birthday not in the slammer. — Al Franken (@alfranken) June 15, 2023

In honor of Trump’s birthday I would like to say, FUCK Donald Trump!



pic.twitter.com/h6qHE3gHUS — Rhonda? (@Rhondizzle3) June 14, 2023

When someone starts saying things along the lines of: "Have the day you deserve," you're done in their book. — Siddiq Mohamed (@SidRiyad87) June 15, 2023

Born into wealth, Trump never learned compassion, humility, grace, kindness, responsibility, decency or loyalty. Today is his 77th Birthday. He has spent his whole life serving himself, and no one else. pic.twitter.com/d7QPNI8nyT — Dana ? (@DanaSan68018976) June 14, 2023