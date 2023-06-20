Ivanka reaches her breaking point, has finally had enough of online critics

Ivanka Trump Kushner is done with all the negativity and divisiness that seems to follow her everywhere she goes, but especially on social media.

After years of being dragged anytime she posted anything on Twitter, the former first daughter finally decided to turn off the comments on her page over the weekend.

The switch happened right around the time she shared a Father’s Day message to her dad, just five days after his arraignment in Miami on 37 federal counts related to his alleged mishandling classified documents, obstruction of justice, and lying to government officials.

Ivanka changed her settings so that now only people she mentions can reply to any of her tweets. And since her father is still banned from Twitter after using the platform to incite an insurrection in January 2021, her Father’s Day tweet has no responses. Sad!

Evidently, being constantly reminded by the general public that her pop is an accused criminal and sexual predator and that she played a key role in his administration, which was one of the most corrupt in American history, wasn’t good for Ivanka’s brand.

Whatever that brand is anymore.

Since leaving the White House shortly after her father’s failed coup, the former first daughter has struggled to reinvent herself. Her bargain fashion line went kaput in 2018, she’s been iced out of her old social circle in New York, blacklisted from Washington, D.C., and forced to relocate to Florida, where she’s been channeling all her sorrow energy into renovating a $32 million, 20-square-foot beachfront property.

At one point, there were rumors she was entertaining a return to reality TV, including a possible spot on Dancing With the Stars, but nothing ever seemed to come of it.

Not that it really matters. Ivanka isn’t hurting financially. She and her husband, Jared, reportedly made $640 million while working in the White House, plus he got another $2 billion from the Saudi crown prince, a close ally during the Trump administration, shortly after they left.

In an interview with Fox News yesterday, Donald Trump said Ivanka and Jared would not have roles in his administration if he’s elected again in 2024, saying the first time around was “too painful for the family.”

“I said, that’s enough for the family. You know why? It’s too painful for the family,” the one-term, twice-impeached, twice-indicted ex-president told Bret Baier. “My family’s been through hell.”

“Nobody has been through what my family has been through. Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing, I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really — she closed it up. She sort of felt she had to, but she closed it up.”

Ivanka previously stated she was sitting out her father’s third bid for the White House to focus on raising her kids.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said last November.

Widely considered the frontrunner for the GOP nonination for president in 2024, a recent Quinnipiac and Fox News poll found Trump trailing President Biden in a head-to-head matchup.