Ivanka’s “Comeback Era” gets even more awkward with a glitzy grand opening in Las Vegas

Ivanka Trump continues to live in bizarro world.

The former first daughter spent her week galavanting around Las Vegas, as her aging father promised to be a dictator if re-elected president.

The eldest Trump daughter is arguably one of the most loathed figures in America right now; and yet, she keeps awkwardly pretending like she isn’t.

Ivanka’s latest star-studded charade happened Wednesday night at the glitzy Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening. Dressed in a long shimmering dress, Ms. Kushner Trump worked the red carpet and palled around with new bestie Kim Kardashian.

According to Page Six, the duo ate a private dinner in the back of one of the glamorous property’s restaurants, before checking out Justin Timberlake’s live performance.

Then, they kept the party going at the nightclub Liv, and left well after midnight.

Along the way, Ivanka and Kim K were spotted with Kylie Jenner, Lenny Kravitz, Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban and Fontainebleau CEO Jeff Soffer.

Ivanka’s Instagram photo dump features pics of her with entrepreneur David Grutman.

Ivanka, a busy mother of three, has seemingly been trying to separate herself from her dad ever since he left office. While Donald Trump spent his summer shuffling between arraignments and legal proceedings, she was partying it up with DJ David Guetta and members of international royalty.

Former 1st Daughter Ivanka Trump is seen here talking to DJ David Guetta on board a yacht Sunday in #Spain pic.twitter.com/YyqaTtWVA2 — Hans Solo (@thandojo) June 26, 2023

Ivanka yesterday talking to Prince William at the wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan. pic.twitter.com/WkBgIwVqAk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 2, 2023

Ivanka’s Comeback Era only picked up steam from there. She even managed to squirm her way out her dad’s $250 million fraud trial, with all charges against her being dismissed.

For the first time in years, Ivanka was even beginning to appear at A-list social events, such as Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash in Beverly Hills.

But then her social tour was halted. Ivanka was forced to testify in court last month and answer questions about her family’s shady business practices. She got dragged by the hair into her father’s case, partly thanks to the revelation of some sketchy real estate deals.

While Ivanka filled her testimony with obfuscation, she did reveal one nugget that could bring down her father. As Mary Trump pointed out, the 42-year-old admitted she sent her dad some cash to create an illusion of wealth so he could qualify for certain loans.

In pure Trump fashion, there are also questions about Ivanka’s own real estate holdings. She curiously took out a $15 million loan for her $24 million Miami hideaway on “Billionaire Bunker.”

Ivanka and Jared Kushner reported between $172 million and $640 million in outside income when they left the White House, leading one to wonder why they needed to take out so much cash.

People yell “fraud family!” at Ivanka Trump as she enters the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/GL2kAQJMkJ — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 8, 2023

But in her pure millennial fashion, Ivanka keeps posting through it. Here she is, cosplaying as a “rock chick” at the Riptide Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale!

And here she is surfing. Wee!

When Ivanka isn’t a “Cali girl,” she’s a Southern Doll.

In the lead-up to the Fontainebleau opening, Ivanka and Jared were raving the night away with Leo DiCaprio in Miami.

Then she jetted over to the Sin City for a night of glamorous revelry, joining celebrities such as Sylvester Stallone, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Tommy Hilfiger, and… Cher?!?

It must be nice to be shielded from reality!

UGH!