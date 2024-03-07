Karlie Kloss snubbed sister-in-law Ivanka Trump at billionaire’s wedding, didn’t post a single pic with her

Whenever Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss get together, there is a distinct Mean Girls vibe.

“You can’t sit with us!”

The sister-in-laws both attended the lavish pre-wedding celebration for Asia’s two wealthiest families, along with an array of high-profile billionaires, including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

While Ivanka and Karlie each posted plenty of pics from the reported $152 million affair, there is a glaring omission on both of their feeds.

No pictures together!

“Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump did not post ONE picture together from lavish Ambani wedding party – despite both attending with their Kushner husbands,” writes the pot-stirring Daily Mail.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, his bride-to-be, are heirs to two of the largest fortunes in the world. Their star-studded party was held last weekend in India, and featured a special performance from Rihann, who reportedly commanded a $9 million fee for her set.

The A-listers were out, which meant Ivanka had to be there! The former first daughter continues to live her #SocialiteBarbie dream, further erasing the stink of her toxic surname each time she’s spotted with Kim Kardashian.

That is, until Karlie Kloss enters the frame. An avowed liberal, the supermodel and Project Runway host is married to Jared Kushner’s brother, Joshua.

It’s fair to say she has different political views than her brother- and sister-in-law; and apparently, also doesn’t want to be photographed with them!

Her Instagram dump includes eight photos, including handsome Joshua in traditional Indian garb.

Ivanka and Jared, however, are nowhere to be seen.

For years, Kloss stayed mum on her relationship with her in-laws, before finally addressing the elephant in the room on Watch What Happens Live! in early 2020.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020,” she said.

Kloss lived up to her word, publicly endorsing Joe Biden. She celebrated his win on Instagram, while Ivanka’s father was just beginning his failed ploy to try and remain in power.

Once the Trumps left the White House, Karlie opened up about the many downsides of being Ivanka’s sister-in-law.

“I’ve had to grow really thick skin as it relates to [being] impacted by other people’s opinions,” she told WSJ Magazine. “Whether they love me or they hate me. Because I’ve experienced all of it. I’ve learned to stay away from the comments section.”

Previously, Karlie talked about the importance of remaining true to her values, which nobody would ever accuse Ivanka of doing.

“[I] focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life,” she told British Vogue in 2019.

Contrastingly, Ivanka said recently she’s been guided by Caddyshack. As part of her quest to appear carefree and fun-loving, she posted about asking ChatGPT to dispense life advice in the style of Chevy Chase’s legendary character, Ty Webb.

“Be born with a silver spoon in your mouth,” it said. … KIDDING!

ChatGPT told Ivanka to “be the ball,” or something.

Or, she could be checking out a stunning view of New York City from the top of a penthouse. Same thing, right?

Never one to miss a photo shoot, Ivanka posted three galleries from the pre-wedding bash, none of which include Kloss.

There is a picture on Reuters of Jared and Ivanka seated next to Joshua…but Karlie is nowhere to be found.

Ivanka shared family pics, solo shots and even videos of the action. Karlie’s absence is noticeable.

Ivanka seemingly wants everyone to think she’s back to being a popular Hollywood liberal. But yet, she doesn’t post a picture with Karlie, who embodies that very ideal.

People always want what they can’t have. Ivanka may be able to attend Jeff Bezos’ birthday party, grand openings in Vegas and the NBA All-Star Game. But she can’t a simple pic with her sister-in-law.

We stan an ice queen… especially when Ivanka is on the other side!