Mary Wiseman wanted fans to know just because she has a husband doesn’t mean she’s not queer

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Mary Wiseman, 26

Bio: Wiseman grew up in Maryland and Pennsylvania as the youngest of four children, and the only daughter. As a teenager, she discovered the world of Shakespeare, and found herself increasingly interested in theatre arts. She attended Boston University and the prestigious Julliard School before beginning her career as an actress. Parts on Baskets, Longmire and Difficult People followed before she landed her star-making role: that of the neurotic Lt. Tilly on Star Trek: Discovery.

Coming Out: Wiseman ignited buzz among Trek fans following a December 2020 interview marred by technical difficulties. In said conversation, Wiseman’s audio cut out when she appeared to say “I’m not straight” during the conversation. The remark drew particular interest as the actress has been married to her husband Noah Averbach-Katz since 2019.

In a follow-up interview, Wiseman clarified her remarks and confirmed that she identifies as queer. “I did say this! It’s not a big deal at all,” Wiseman admitted. “I just didn’t want to say I’m straight when I’m not! Before Noah [Averbach-Katz, Wiseman’s husband and co-star], I dated and loved people of all genders.”

Chosen Family: In the same interview, Wiseman revealed why she’d taken so long to come out.

“I never liked it when straight-presenting women dominated conversations about bisexuality/pansexuality when I was with women,” she explained, “so I try not to do it now, but I also don’t want it to feel like I’m hiding anything because I’m queer and proud!”

So are we.