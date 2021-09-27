Mary Wiseman wanted fans to know just because she has a husband doesn’t mean she’s not queer

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.
Name: Mary Wiseman, 26
Bio: Wiseman grew up in Maryland and Pennsylvania as the youngest of four children, and the only daughter. As a teenager, she discovered the world of Shakespeare, and found herself increasingly interested in theatre arts. She attended Boston University and the prestigious Julliard School before beginning her career as an actress. Parts on Baskets, Longmire and Difficult People followed before she landed her star-making role: that of the neurotic Lt. Tilly on Star Trek: Discovery.
Coming Out: Wiseman ignited buzz among Trek fans following a December 2020 interview marred by technical difficulties. In said conversation, Wiseman’s audio cut out when she appeared to say “I’m not straight” during the conversation. The remark drew particular interest as the actress has been married to her husband Noah Averbach-Katz since 2019.
In a follow-up interview, Wiseman clarified her remarks and confirmed that she identifies as queer. “I did say this! It’s not a big deal at all,” Wiseman admitted. “I just didn’t want to say I’m straight when I’m not! Before Noah [Averbach-Katz, Wiseman’s husband and co-star], I dated and loved people of all genders.”
Chosen Family: In the same interview, Wiseman revealed why she’d taken so long to come out.
“I never liked it when straight-presenting women dominated conversations about bisexuality/pansexuality when I was with women,” she explained, “so I try not to do it now, but I also don’t want it to feel like I’m hiding anything because I’m queer and proud!”
So are we.
Donston
Probably over half of Hollywood is in the queer spectrum. And perhaps the majority of that half only have substantial hetero commitments or will eventually settle into a hetero commitment. It is what it is. We just have to make sure that we don’t filter people through a hetero-expectations and a hetero/gender normal base. Other than that, just be honest, do what you do and be with who you really want to be with.
At least she’s willing to admit that it’s kinda annoying how some people in hetero commitments or who have hetero ambitions try to dominate the queer conversation. Instead of focusing on just being honest, some of those people become leeches and want as much attention and validation for their “queerness” as possible. And that shit is annoying.
Harley
She should wear here Terran Empire uniform to polling places with a sign “Vote Republican and you too will live in the evil universe.”