Matt Bomer serves winter daddy realness in the new Todd Snyder fashion campaign

If the acclaimed Fellow Travelers TV drama has reawakened your interest in Matt Bomer (not that we ever lost interest), then check him out in the new Todd Snyder winter campaign.

The classy brand shot the gay actor in a range of cozy and warming menswear. It dropped a little video to social media yesterday and is beginning to use images of Bomer on its website. We’re sure billboards and print advertising will follow.

Matt Bomer Shot Todd Snyder’s New Campaign at Philip Johnson’s Glass House (Exclusive) https://t.co/qRUx0lq3Wt pic.twitter.com/xOMa00z1ks — Neftali (@Neftali4real) November 2, 2023

Designer Todd Snyder spoke exclusively to the Hollywood Reporter about his winter collection. He says it was inspired by the mid-20th century aesthetic but with an update: “What would someone like Miles Davis or Philip Johnson wear if they were arriving in New York today?” Snyder said.

“Naturally, I thought of my friend Matt Bomer, who has a very sophisticated style that’s rooted in the classics. You can picture him as a mid-century modern architect.”

A famed architect also inspired the advertising shoot. It was shot at the Glass House, a modernist Connecticut residence built by Johnson in the late 1940s.

There was only one problem when shooting the campaign.

“The only hitch was that we were shooting a winter campaign on a super hot and humid day in July,” says Snyder. “Matt was such a trooper even as we kept piling layers upon layers of cashmere and tweed on him. You know that old line ‘Never let them see you sweat?’ That was Matt on the shoot.”

The Toddy Snyder campaign happens to also come between the arrival of Fellow Travelers, set during the McCarthy era, and the Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro. Bomer features in the latter alongside Bradley Cooper.

In a statement, Bomer said, “From older movies I developed an appreciation of great style — Cary Grant, Paul Newman, that Ivy League look from the fifties and sixties which is why Todd’s aesthetic always speaks to that.”